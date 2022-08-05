Georgia Prosecution Division Obtains Guilty Plea in Cyber Fraud Case Involving Elderly Victims

A traveling Texas nurse is facing multiple murder charges after running a red light and crashing into traffic while allegedly driving 90 mph in Windsor Hills, California.Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on Monday that Nicole Linton has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of gross vehicular manslaughter for the multi-car crash, which left six people dead and Linton facing a 90-year prison sentence if convicted of all the charges.Police say Linton was driving at high speed in a Mercedes on Thursday when she sped through a red light at the intersection of La...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO