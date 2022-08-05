If Baker signs sports betting bill, regulators say it could take months to set operator rules

Read on www.wbur.org
VIDEO: Democrats vying for secretary of state gather for debate
The two Democrats running for Massachusetts secretary of state stepped into WBUR's studios for a hour-long debate Monday morning. It was the first debate scheduled between longtime incumbent William Galvin and Tanisha Sullivan, president of the NAACP's Boston chapter since 2017, as the pair move to shore up support ahead of the statewide primary election on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Monkeypox cases in Massachusetts remain few, but cases are rising. Here's what you should know
The number of monkeypox cases in Massachusetts is small, but rising quickly: jumping 37% in the last two weeks, according to the latest data from the Department of Public Health. At least 157 cases were reported to the state. The virus, which has been spreading globally, is generally transmitted through...
Indiana becomes first state to ban abortion after Roe v. Wade overturn
Indiana became the first state to pass a post-Roe abortion ban. We discuss the implications. Here & Now's Celeste Headlee speaks with Indiana Public Broadcasting statehouse reporter Brandon Smith.
