Reading, PA

Hazmat Situation At Reading YMCA Sends 20 People To Hospital

By CBS3 Staff
 3 days ago

READING, Pa. (CBS) — Twenty people were taken to the hospital Friday after a hazmat situation at a YMCA in Reading. First responders were dispatched to the YMCA located at 631 Washington St. around 3 p.m.

Fire officials say 21 people were injured and 20 people were taken to the hospital for evaluation. They’re all expected to recover.

According to the Reading Fire Department, two YMCA staff members mixed two wrong chemicals together in the first-floor pool area, which lead to the emergency incident.

The two staff members were among the 20 people taken to the hospital.

Overall, 81 people were evacuated from the YMCA.

The YMCA is investigating how the two chemicals were mistakenly mixed.

