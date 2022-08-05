Keyshlyne Patterson Wanted For Attempted Murder In North Philly Shooting Of Jhayden Gutner, Who Police Say Was Not Intended Target

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 23-year-old woman is fighting for her life after being shot twice in the head and police say she was not the target. Authorities are now asking for the public’s help locating the shooter who they’ve identified as 24-year-old Keyshlyne Patterson.

Patterson is wanted for attempted murder and other related offenses in the shooting of 23-year-old Jhayden Gunter. The shooting happened last Sunday on the 2200 block of North Darien Street around 9:30 a.m.

Police say Gunter is from Mount Airy but was in North Philly picking up her boyfriend. He ran into a corner store to get a drink and exchanged words with a woman he knew inside. The woman, who police say is Patterson, followed him outside and the argument continued and Patterson allegedly started shooting.

Jhayden was hit twice in the head and luckily police officers were close by and heard the shots and rushed Jhayden to the hospital where she remains in critical condition.

She has had two emergency surgeries and her mom tells Eyewitness News the next seven to 10 days are critical to determining if she will survive.

Jhayden graduated from West Chester University last year and just started a new job two weeks ago as a case manager helping displaced families.

“Thank God they got my daughter as quickly as they could to Temple Hospital, which probably saved her life,” Heather Morris said. “It’s sickening to me. I can’t begin to describe, I don’t know if I’m going to get my daughter back and I don’t know in what shape she’ll be if I do get her back.”

Police say they scoured surveillance video and received help from SEPTA to identify Patterson as the suspect. She is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact police at 911 or 215-686-TIPS.