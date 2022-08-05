NYSPHSAA expanding to six classifications for several sports

Read on wutv29.com
Related
wutv29.com
NYS expert weighs in on current state of bus driver crisis
(WUTV) -- This week, Buffalo Public Schools announced it would pay parents to drive their child to and from school to help with the nationwide bus driver shortage. The hunt for drivers is still crucial as ever as transportation companies, like First Student, that contract with districts like BPS continue to draw in applicants with competitive offers.
wutv29.com
Biden, first lady arrive in Kentucky to meet with flood-stricken residents
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WCHS) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrived Monday morning in Kentucky, where they were scheduled to meet with flood victims and tour a disaster recovery center. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said an unprecedented amount of resources had been provided to help the state's...
Comments / 0