Cortland man charged in Groton Ave. burglary
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – An investigation leads to a burglary arrest in Cortland. Cortland Police Officers arrested Nicholas Downing on Friday. He allegedly broke into an apartment on Groton Ave. on July 22nd and stole items. Police say some of these items were found in Downing’s possession. He is charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors.
Police: Drunk driver strikes Ithaca building
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca man is facing charges after police say he drove drunk and crashed into a building. Officers say no one was injured and the building on the 200 block of East Green Street sustained minor damage after Ernest Grant struck it shortly after 10 o’clock last night. The 42-year-old is charged with DWI and resisting arrest, after police say he initially refused to cooperate with officers at the scene.
Oil, gas prices continue falling across New York
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Oil prices have fallen, meaning less pain at the pump. Triple A notes a barrel of oil is down to between 89 and 95 dollars, the first time it’s been below 100 dollars since before Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Gas prices continue gradually dropping. This morning, drivers in Ithaca are paying an average of four dollars 59 cents, down six cents from last Monday.
