What's next for the transfer portal and proposed changes?

Will Jim Knowles bring the defense back at Ohio State?
247Sports' Nick Kosko is joined by Patrick Murphy on the College Football Daily to discuss the outlook for Ohio State in 2022.
College football's 5 biggest potential upsets in 2022
247Sports' Brad Crawford breaks down his top 5 potential upsets for the 2022 college football season.
New coach raves about Georgia commit Top247 RB Tovani Mizell
Tovani Mizell's coach at DeMatha Catholic raves about the Top247 running back's performance in training camp. Mizell committed to Georgia on Monday.
Late Kick: Under Jim Knowles, could Ohio State have a Top-10 defense in 2022?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate responds to a viewer's bold prediction that the Buckeyes will completely turn around their defensive fortunes under new coordinator Jim Knowles.
Three Iowa basketball recruiting questions after Pryce Sandfort's commitment to the Hawkeyes
Answering three big questions regarding Iowa basketball recruiting following Pryce Sandfort's commitment.
Michigan Recruiting Insider: Wolverines score huge commit, make moves at the BBQ
The Michigan Recruiting Insider latest episode is live, with TMI's Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich providing unparalleled insight regarding the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The episode is embedded below!. In this week's edition, the crew breaks down the importance of 2023 four-star offensive lineman Evan Link's commitment...
Pittsburgh linebacker 'in shock' after new WVU offer
Pittsburgh linebacker discusses his new WVU offer.
Former 4-star recruit Joel Williams enters transfer portal
Kentucky junior defensive back and former 4-star recruit Joel Williams has entered the transfer portal, CatsPause.com has confirmed. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Williams is the Wildcats' second transfer casualty since the start of fall camp, joining backup quarterback Beau...
Big 12 coaches anonymously share thoughts on Kansas State football
Kansas State football fans are eager for the 2022 season, as the Wildcats will feature the Big 12's preseason player of the year Felix Anudike-Uzomah, explosive running back Deuce Vaughn and former Heisman Trophy frontrunner Adrian Martinez. While fans are excited, what do coaches around the Big 12 think of the Wildcats? Athlon Sports anonymously asked coaches around the league to share their thoughts on Chris Klieman's squad.
Mack Brown Provides Clearer Picture of Starting UNC QB Decision Timeline
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina head coach Mack Brown hopes to publicly name the starting quarterback for the 2022 season on the Monday before North Carolina's home opener vs. Florida A&M. That will give the chosen starter a full game week of practice as the guy. He'll take all the first-team snaps and be the focus of the offense.
How is JT Daniels different now than he was at USC?
When Graham Harrell arrived at USC to be the team's offensive coordinator, he found a young JT Daniels in his quarterback room. Fast forward three years and both parties making career changes, and the two have been reunited in Morgantown, hoping to ramp up the offense at West Virginia University. Harrell fought through two more solid years with the Trojans, while Daniels transferred to UGA, suffered multiple injuries, and won a National Championship. Both have grown since their first time together. But how is Daniels different? Harrell was asked that very question this week.
Michigan RB wears football tape to class to avoid missing practice time
ANN ARBOR — When it comes to the intangibles, freshman running back C.J. Stokes is already impressing Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan coaches. Harbaugh told a pair of stories this week on "In the Trenches," a Michigan Athletics podcast, that detailed how the young running back has caught his eye.
Neal Brown updates the status of WVU's QB competition after a full week of practice
West Virginia Head Coach Neal Brown gives an update on WVU's quarterback situation after getting a full week to see all four signal callers in action.
Clemson football: Dabo Swinney opens up on Cade Klubnik, negative recruiting, NCAA transfer portal
Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney updated media members on his team's progress during the early portion of fall practice this weekend, as the Tigers begin their quest to return to their spot at the top of the ACC this fall. Last year snapped the program's streak of multiple College Football Playoff appearances after a three-loss campaign capsized the team's shot at getting back to the league final.
College football rankings: Preseason 2022 Coaches Poll released
Fall practice is in full swing across college football and with that comes the release of USA Today's 2022 Preseason Coaches Poll, the first look at who coaches around the country feel are best-suited to compete for championships this fall. Last season, Alabama was the preseason No. 1 in the Coaches and Associated Press rankings and entered the College Football Playoff as the top seed and SEC champion before losing to Georgia in the national championship game.
Anonymous Big 12 coaches think WVU can 'make a big enough statement'
Athlon Sports has mixed emotions about West Virginia football in 2022. The Mountaineers are not included in the publication's preseason top 25, and no players are included as notable draft candidates before the start of the season. That said, 11 WVU players were on Athlon's preseason all-conference team and two of those 11 are on the preseason all-America team while JT Daniels is ranked third among the Big 12's quarterbacks. "If Daniels can stay healthy, the offensive scheme and supporting cast are there for a huge ’22 campaign."
Four-star QB Rickie Collins locks in his college commitment date
Baton Rouge (La.) Woodlawn Top247 quarterback Rickie Collins will announce his college decision on Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. CST. LSU and Florida State are the finalists for the four-star passer who recently decommitted from Purdue. An Elite 11 Finalist where he threw alongside the nation’s best this summer out...
Updates from Penn State Football Media Day
The Penn State football program opened preseason camp this week, taking a major step toward Sept. 1 kickoff at Purdue. After gaining an early look at the Nittany Lions' initial August practice session, beat reporters will be welcomed back into Beaver Stadium on Saturday for Penn State Football Media Day.
If I had to predict right now…
The Ohio State staff currently has the country’s No. 4 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings. And they are working hard at finishing that class off strong. And the staff is also working on their 2024 recruiting class and has a great start with...
Outside linebackers coach Roy Manning and his group are hyper focused on winning
After spending the past three seasons coaching cornerbacks on Lincoln Riley’s Oklahoma staff, Roy Manning will shift his attention to outside linebackers this fall for USC. The last time Manning coached outside linebackers was in 2017 for then Washington State defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. Trojan fans may remember that Cougar team for their upset of Sam Darnold & Co. on a Friday night in Pullman.
