Click here to read the full article. For the fall 2022 season, designers melded comfort and fashion on and off the runways, proposing a playful “endless summer” feeling through bold, artisanal knitwear and crochet styles from head to toe. For instance, Belgian designer Christian Wijnants told WWD his rich fall collection was a direct result of the desire for soft, comfortable and cocooning styles for winter. “What springs to mind were, “big, chunky knits and oversized volumes,” Wijnants told WWD’s Jennifer Weil. For instance, the collection’s colorful meld of hand-knit and crocheted offerings in myriad intarsia and ottoman stitches, like fall’s...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 32 MINUTES AGO