Antrim County Fair Begins This WeekKyle SchepperleyAntrim County, MI
The 10 Best Places In Michigan To Get Delicious Great Lakes WhitefishTravel MavenMichigan State
Opinion: Mancelona Public Schools $19.5 Million Bond ProposalKyle SchepperleyMancelona, MI
Food Truck Business Coming to Mancelona, MIKyle SchepperleyMancelona, MI
theplaidhorse.com
Helios Tops MLSJ Team Event in Traverse City
Helios is on fire and the official team to beat after earning their second consecutive victory in the MLSJ Team Competition, this time at Traverse City Horse Shows in Traverse City, MI. The three competing team members for Helios, Karl Cook (USA) riding Fecybelle for owner Signe Ostby, Mark Bluman...
interlochenpublicradio.org
Untreated Lyme Disease Can Be Severe. Are Doctors in the Midwest Ready for a Growing Number of Infections?
Lyme disease is increasing in the Upper Midwest. The illness is caused by a bite from an infected black-legged tick. But the disease can be hard to spot. If left untreated, it can spread to other parts of the body and cause arthritis and nervous system problems. Are doctors prepared...
UPDATE: 63-Year-Old Missing From Wayland Could Be in Grand Rapids, Traverse City
UPDATE: Wayland Police say 63-year-old Ronald Jensen is still missing as of August 8, 2022. (Some reports had initially shared in error that the missing man's first name was Richard.) Police have shared updated photographs of Jensen, saying the picture in the dark blue T-shirt is how Ronald was dressed...
northernexpress.com
It’s Gonna Be Us: Six questions for the boy bands of the North
Broom Closet Boys, Jack Pine, and Snacks & Five weigh in. One Direction or BTS? *NSYNC or Backstreet Boys? O-Town, B2K, Savage Garden, Boyz II Men, Hanson, or New Kids on the Block? No matter your favorite, you have to respect the boy band archetype: A group of disparate talents come together and somehow move from obscurity to world domination in the blink of an eye. Maybe it’s the love songs, or the dance moves, or the dashing good looks, but for whatever reason, no formula in pop music seems more precisely calibrated for a meteoric rise (and sometimes, a precipitous fall) than the boy band.
Michigan AG alleges GOP opponent involved in voting machine breach following 2020 election
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office has requested that a special prosecutor take the reigns on an investigation into group of people accused of being involved in a conspiracy to tamper with voting machines following the 2020 election.
Old Mission Gazette
Old Mission Mystery – Where Were These 1946 Photos Taken?
It’s been a while since I’ve posted an Old Mission Mystery, and I’m hoping you’ll be able to shed some light on this one. Tom Sheffer sent me some photos taken in 1946 of him and his mother, Virginia (Valleau) Sheffer, on the Old Mission Peninsula. Tom’s dad was Francis “Butch” Sheffer, who grew up on a farm in Cedar, worked as a mechanic at Waddell Buick in Traverse City, and later drove a truck for Dixon Distributing Company before buying his own farm in retirement, using a team of horses to farm.
wkzo.com
Kalamazoo’s DePerno says voting machine allegations “are totally garbage”
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Michigan Republican Attorney General candidate Matthew DePerno of Kalamazoo said this morning allegations he is involved in a conspiracy to hack into and manipulate voting machines “are totally garbage.”. DePerno’s comments came in an interview with Michigan’s Big Show’s Michael Patrick Shiels Monday,...
Hermann’s Restaurant in Cadillac Closing for the Rest of the Year
A popular Cadillac restaurant is closing their doors for the rest of the year because of staff and inflation. Hermann’s Restaurant says Friday is their last day for 2022. They say it’s because of lack of staff an an increase in food and operating costs. The employees they...
Northern Michigan School Districts in Need of Bus Drivers
There is a nationwide bus driver shortage, and many school districts in northern Michigan are affected. Mount Pleasant Public Schools have 16 bus drivers to cover their 16 routes, but they need more, especially for their sub-pool. “The sub-pool isn’t necessarily what you would think of a driver missing a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police find loaded gun, double-edged knife after pulling over Michigan man for equipment violation
GRAYLING TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police said they found a loaded gun and a double-edged knife in a Michigan man’s car after pulling him over on I-75 due to an equipment violation. : Michigan State Police cracking down on I-75 drivers ‘most likely to contribute to a crash’
recordpatriot.com
After fostering, Lake Ann couple adopts sisters on July 15
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Zach and Haley Francis, of Lake Ann, have been licensed foster parents with Child & Family Services for just under a year. While Zach Francis admits he didn’t always know that becoming a foster parent was in his cards,...
abc12.com
Northern Michigan man crashes stolen vehicle through garage door
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested a Northern Michigan man after he allegedly drove a stolen vehicle the wrong way on I-75, ran off on foot, stole another vehicle and ran away from officers last week. Michigan State Police say the suspect crashed the second stolen vehicle through the...
UPDATE: Lake Ann Man Dies After July 30 Car Crash in Grand Traverse County
A 23-year-old Lake Ann man has died after a three car crash in Grand Traverse County that happened on July 30, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the 23-year-old Lake Ann man was traveling east bound and hit the car in front of him driven by a 46-year-old Traverse City woman. She ended up going off the roadway to the right where her car then overturned.
