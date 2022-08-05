ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

theplaidhorse.com

Helios Tops MLSJ Team Event in Traverse City

Helios is on fire and the official team to beat after earning their second consecutive victory in the MLSJ Team Competition, this time at Traverse City Horse Shows in Traverse City, MI. The three competing team members for Helios, Karl Cook (USA) riding Fecybelle for owner Signe Ostby, Mark Bluman...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
northernexpress.com

It’s Gonna Be Us: Six questions for the boy bands of the North

Broom Closet Boys, Jack Pine, and Snacks & Five weigh in. One Direction or BTS? *NSYNC or Backstreet Boys? O-Town, B2K, Savage Garden, Boyz II Men, Hanson, or New Kids on the Block? No matter your favorite, you have to respect the boy band archetype: A group of disparate talents come together and somehow move from obscurity to world domination in the blink of an eye. Maybe it’s the love songs, or the dance moves, or the dashing good looks, but for whatever reason, no formula in pop music seems more precisely calibrated for a meteoric rise (and sometimes, a precipitous fall) than the boy band.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Traverse City, MI
Traverse City, MI
Old Mission Gazette

Old Mission Mystery – Where Were These 1946 Photos Taken?

It’s been a while since I’ve posted an Old Mission Mystery, and I’m hoping you’ll be able to shed some light on this one. Tom Sheffer sent me some photos taken in 1946 of him and his mother, Virginia (Valleau) Sheffer, on the Old Mission Peninsula. Tom’s dad was Francis “Butch” Sheffer, who grew up on a farm in Cedar, worked as a mechanic at Waddell Buick in Traverse City, and later drove a truck for Dixon Distributing Company before buying his own farm in retirement, using a team of horses to farm.
OLD MISSION, MI
wkzo.com

Kalamazoo’s DePerno says voting machine allegations “are totally garbage”

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Michigan Republican Attorney General candidate Matthew DePerno of Kalamazoo said this morning allegations he is involved in a conspiracy to hack into and manipulate voting machines “are totally garbage.”. DePerno’s comments came in an interview with Michigan’s Big Show’s Michael Patrick Shiels Monday,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
9&10 News

Northern Michigan School Districts in Need of Bus Drivers

There is a nationwide bus driver shortage, and many school districts in northern Michigan are affected. Mount Pleasant Public Schools have 16 bus drivers to cover their 16 routes, but they need more, especially for their sub-pool. “The sub-pool isn’t necessarily what you would think of a driver missing a...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
recordpatriot.com

After fostering, Lake Ann couple adopts sisters on July 15

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Zach and Haley Francis, of Lake Ann, have been licensed foster parents with Child & Family Services for just under a year. While Zach Francis admits he didn’t always know that becoming a foster parent was in his cards,...
LAKE ANN, MI
abc12.com

Northern Michigan man crashes stolen vehicle through garage door

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested a Northern Michigan man after he allegedly drove a stolen vehicle the wrong way on I-75, ran off on foot, stole another vehicle and ran away from officers last week. Michigan State Police say the suspect crashed the second stolen vehicle through the...
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

UPDATE: Lake Ann Man Dies After July 30 Car Crash in Grand Traverse County

A 23-year-old Lake Ann man has died after a three car crash in Grand Traverse County that happened on July 30, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the 23-year-old Lake Ann man was traveling east bound and hit the car in front of him driven by a 46-year-old Traverse City woman. She ended up going off the roadway to the right where her car then overturned.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI

