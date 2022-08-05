A big nope: Check out this video of a diamondback rattlesnake calmly swimming on Texas lake

Read on www.myfoxzone.com
Texas lawmaker says failure of abortion referendum in Kansas shows voters are motivated
TEXAS, USA — The resounding defeat of the abortion referendum in Kansas continues to reverberate across the nation. And Texas Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher believes what happened in Kansas, won’t stay in Kansas. “The referendum in Kansas is consistent with what we’ve seen in Texas which is a majority...
What CNN's new 'Deep in the Pockets of Texas' special tells us about how big-money donors shape Texas politics
DALLAS — There’s always been money in Texas politics. The only questions surrounding this truth have been how much and from whom?. CNN has been tracking some of those dollars -- and how they're spent -- in a new documentary titled "Deep in the Pockets of Texas" in which the Dallas-based reporter Ed Lavandera profiles two wealthy Texans who've been spending on GOP candidates to impact Texas politics.
Congressman and Louisiana House member Buddy Leach dies
BATON ROUGE, La. — Anthony Claude “Buddy” Leach Jr., who spent a term in the U.S. House and ran the budget committee in the Louisiana House before leading the state Democratic party, has died. He was 88. Leach died Saturday, according to a statement by Louisiana Gov....
