Three people, including elderly couple, dead after lightning strike near White House

Lightning Strike kills Janesville Wisconsin couple who were celebrating their 56th wedding anniversary
Two people dead after being struck by lightning near the White House
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Police believe a 16-year-old girl in Northern California who went missing at a party may have been abducted
Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen at a party near a campground in Truckee, California, early Saturday morning.
Driver Responsible For Catastrophic Los Angeles Car Crash That Killed Six People Has Been Identified
A day after a speeding vehicle dramatically plowed through a crowded intersection in Los Angeles’ Windsor Hills neighborhood, igniting a crash that instantly killed six people, the driver of the speeding vehicle has been identified. According to KABC, the driver was 37-year-old Nicole Lorraine Linton. Linton survived the crash,...
Six House Staffers Arrested While Protesting in Schumer’s Office
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s office was flooded with demonstrators on Monday, as House staffers protested for legislation to combat climate change and demanded that the Democratic leader resume negotiations with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV). Capitol Police arrested six of the protesters—there were more than a dozen in total—less than an hour after the demonstration started. As Axios reported, Manchin recently thwarted Democratic ambitions to pass a climate, energy, and tax package, and many of the party’s lawmakers doubt that he and Schumer will ever reach a climate deal. A West Virginia representative, Manchin not only comes from a coal-dependent state, but has much of his personal wealth wrapped up in the industry as well.
Former FBI official shares what struck him about FBI search
Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reacts to the FBI executing a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been brought to Florida, three people familiar with the situation say.
Traveling Nurse Charged With Six Counts of Murder After High-Speed Crash
A traveling Texas nurse is facing multiple murder charges after running a red light and crashing into traffic while allegedly driving 90 mph in Windsor Hills, California.Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on Monday that Nicole Linton has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of gross vehicular manslaughter for the multi-car crash, which left six people dead. Linton faces a 90-year prison sentence if convicted.Police say Linton was driving at high speed in a Mercedes on Thursday when she blew through a red light at the intersection of La Brea and Slauson avenues. Multiple...
