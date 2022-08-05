Read on www.beyondthetent.com
Proud flamingo dads raise abandoned chick at UK zoo
A same-sex flamingo couple are raising an abandoned chick and the adorable trio has become the envy of social media.After its biological parents vacated their nest, keepers at Whipsnade Zoo initially placed the lone American flamingo egg in an incubator to increase its chance of survival.But keen to give the chick another shot at family life, the team picked out devoted dads, Hudson and Blaze, to become its adopted parents.The couple were already taking “excellent care” of their shared nest, and keepers quickly decided they were the best candidates among the whole “flamboyance” (or group of flamingos) for the...
