‘I know how valuable I am and can be’: Ole Miss’ Luke Altmyer, Casey Kelly aren’t comparing themselves to anyone else

Commercial Dispatch
Ole Miss football ranked No. 24, Mississippi State receiving votes in first USA TODAY coaches poll
Both Magnolia State rivals in the Southeastern Conference made an appearance in Monday’s USA TODAY coaches poll, the first of the 2022 season. Ole Miss was ranked No. 24, while Mississippi State received 19 voting points. The Bulldogs got the 11th-most votes of teams outside the top 25. The...
Commercial Dispatch
Breaking down Ole Miss football’s 2022 SEC schedule
Ole Miss went 6-2 last season in Southeastern Conference play, earning a trip to the Sugar Bowl. Here’s a look at the Rebels’ eight SEC opponents this upcoming season. The Rebels and Wildcats played a thriller in 2020, a 42-41 Ole Miss win in overtime in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky went 10-3 last season and were picked to finish second behind defending national champion Georgia in the SEC East in the media’s preseason poll.
And the sign says...'I'm In'
It is now day five of Ole Miss 2022 fall camp and every single one of these days I’ve noticed one thing that never changes. Players, coaches, team photographers/videographers, and waterboys (and girls) always hit this sign before they step on the practice field. As seen in the cover...
Commercial Dispatch
After a midyear transfer across the country, Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart feels ‘a lot more comfortable’ heading into the fall
OXFORD — Spring was somewhat of a crash course for Ole Miss sophomore quarterback Jaxson Dart. Dart began his career at USC but transferred following the 2021 season. He, of course, chose to continue at Ole Miss and arrived on campus for the spring semester. Dart was among the...
therebelwalk.com
Takeaways from Ole Miss Football’s First Week of fall camp
OXFORD, Miss. — The first week of fall camp is in the books for the Ole Miss football team. I have attended all the practices thus far, and this is what I’ve taken away from them. It should be noted that this is what I’ve gathered after the...
Starkville Daily News
Eupora football players rewarded with trip to Camp McCain
The coaches decided to call that group that made 100% of the workouts during the summer, “War Eagles,” and set up trips to military sites in the area to introduce them to that experience. Eupora’s War Eagles went to Columbus Air Force Base last year and were treated...
After Ole Miss student’s killing, many LGBTQ students no longer feel safe
Eleven LGBTQ students, faculty and alumni told Mississippi Today they now fear for the community’s safety in Oxford, a town known for being more inclusive than most in Mississippi. Many also worry that Lee’s killing will lead community members, seeking safety from violence and harassment, to conceal their sexuality or gender identity. The post After Ole Miss student’s killing, many LGBTQ students no longer feel safe appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
tigerdroppings.com
Shelby County TN - Should be a warning to the right
The GOP DA got replaced by a Democrat. She (R) refused to say anything negative about her opponent (D) because "we don't do that." Meanwhile, he trashed her in his campaign. The GOP isn't willing to fight. The GOP also had terrible voter turnout; something like 22%. Also shocking, the...
Chick-fil-A fans of this Mississippi town going cold turkey for 10 weeks with announcement of restaurant’s closure
Oxford’s one and only Chick-fil-A will completely close on Sept. 1 due to extensive renovations and expansion to the site. The restaurant will be closed for approximately ten weeks and, during this time, the Chick-fil-A food truck will not be in operation due to a lack of available technology.
Oxford Eagle
Oxford community celebrates life of beloved middle-school teacher
This week, the Oxford community celebrates the life of a beloved teacher, colleague, friend and neighbor, Ellen Douglas. After a nearly five-year battle with stage IV breast cancer, the well-loved and respected teacher passed away on Friday, August 5th. Before earning her early retirement in 2019, Mrs. Douglas was an...
Oxford Eagle
Jayoncé Benefit Night: Proud Larry’s to host event in honor of Jimmie “Jay” Lee
Proud Larry’s will host Jayoncé Benefit Night on Aug. 11 at 9:30 p.m. honoring the legacy of Jimmie “Jay” Lee, a missing University of Mississippi student. At Jayoncé Benefit Night, attendees can enjoy a night of dance, drag performances, and karaoke. Tickets are on pre-sale for $10 here or tickets can be purchased at the door for $15. All proceeds from the event will be given to the Lee family.
Police find burglar in ceiling of Mississippi laundromat
TUPELO, Miss. — Police responding to a possible burglary call early Wednesday morning found a burglar hiding in the ceiling. Tupelo police responded to the West Main Laundry near Crosstown at 4:30 a.m. Aug. 3. As officers searched the building, they found a man hiding in the ceiling panels above the locked security closet. The man was arrested without incident. It was later determined that he had a warrant from the Mississippi department of Corrections.
Moving company owner wanted for embezzlement in Oxford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A man is facing an embezzlement charge and another man is on the run after an investigation into a moving company in Oxford, Mississippi. After a lengthy Oxford Police investigation into Spyder Moving Services, 54-year-old Charles Joiner was charged Friday with accessory to embezzlement under contract. Joiner was taken into custody at […]
wtva.com
Bar fight in Tupelo led to shooting
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Two men opened fire toward each other following a bar fight in Tupelo. Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka said the fight happened Sunday afternoon, Aug. 7 at Mike’s Bar and Grill. He said the fight spilled out into the parking lot where both men pulled...
bobgermanylaw.com
Oxford, MS – Injuries Reported After Crash near Texaco on Lamar Blvd
The collision left at least one person with injuries. The severity and number of related injuries have not been revealed. The injured parties were treated at the scene by attending medical personnel. An ongoing investigation into the cause of the crash is underway. Our thoughts are with the injured victims...
wtva.com
First day of classes at Tupelo High School was a historic one
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Thursday was a historic day for Tupelo High School. Dr. Melissa Thomas is the first Black person to lead the school; she's also the first woman. “I am thankful to be in Tupelo where it’s not about my gender, it’s not about my race, but it’s about work ethic,” she said. “They hire based on qualifications and skills. So, I’m thankful to be in a district that sees that.”
wtva.com
Batesville, South Panola schools went on lockdown during first week of classes
BATESVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — It is the first week of classes for students in the South Panola School District, and most of its schools went into a lockdown Thursday just four days into the new school year. The district said Batesville schools went under lockdown along with South Panola...
Students, parents fired up about new dress code they say ‘unfairly’ targets females in this Mississippi school district
A new dress code has students and parents accuse officials in one Mississippi school district of targeting females with rules that are “incredibly tight and unfair.”. Students and parents at Oxford High School have started a petition and have gone public with their grievances against the school’s dress code.
DeSoto Times Today
Whataburger definitely worth the wait
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes. Whataburger. 176 Goodman Road East.
Mississippi officials investigating after two killed in accident involving motorcycle, four-wheeler
Two people died last week in a collision that involved a four-wheeler and a motorcycle. The crash happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. in Monroe County. WTVA in Tupelo reports that the collision happened on Old Wren Road. The drivers of both vehicles died in the accident, officials said. Monroe County...
