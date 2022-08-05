New York Jets Elijah Moore has dazzled his way into the top receiver spot at training camp

Read on www.yardbarker.com
Could Bengals QB Joe Burrow be out the entire preseason?
The Cincinnati Bengals haven't been shedding much light on when Joe Burrow will return to football activities after having his appendix removed. But according to the Heisman Trophy-winner's father, he could be sidelined longer than many previously thought. In an appearance on the "In The Trenches" podcast with Bengals radio...
Lions HC Dan Campbell issues warning to rest of NFL
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has become known for his motivational and sometimes hilarious quotes, and he added to that growing list on Saturday. The Lions held their annual Fan Fest at Ford Field, an open practice inside Detroit’s home stadium for fans to attend. Campbell addressed the...
Donald Explains Drill Where It Appeared He Choked Teammate
The Rams defensive lineman uses a very strange technique in practice.
Jaguars Cut Running Back On Sunday Morning
The Jacksonville Jaguars made some notable moves at running back on Sunday morning. According to reports, the Jaguars signed a new running back after waiving/injured another tailback. "Jaguars signed former USFL RB Matt Colburn. Also waived/injured RB Nathan Cottrell," Dov Kleiman wrote. "The #Jaguars also worked out former USFL RB...
Richard Sherman makes surprise appearance at Seahawks training camp
Sherman’s presence, even if temporary, is still interesting. He was notably unhappy with how his tenure with the team ended. He had also offered some criticism of Carroll on his way out the door. The former All-Pro cornerback is a member of the media now, so he’ll probably be...
Watch: Mets ball boy commits big blunder interrupting Max Scherzer
A New York Mets ball boy inadvertently invited the wrath of Max Scherzer on Saturday night. Scherzer pitched a dominant 7 innings, striking out 11 in his Mets’ 6-2 win over the Atlanta Braves in the second game of a doubleheader. Scherzer was getting set to face Travis d’Arnaud to start the fifth when he was interrupted.
Half-brother of Vikings star Dalvin Cook charged with murder
The Miami-Herald confirmed through the 18-year-old's mother that he is Dalvin Cook's half-brother.
Barry Sanders Makes His Opinion On Saquon Barkley Extremely Clear
In order for the New York Giants to be better this season, Saquon Barkley has to get back to form. Legendary running back Barry Sanders firmly believes that at least the latter will happen. "I have all faith and confidence in Saquon," Sanders told TMZ Sports. "He has the right...
Daniel Jones, Kenny Golladay’s horrendous scrimmage have Giants fans reconsidering their life choices
The New York Giants have not found a modicum of success in the last few years. Quarterback Daniel Jones has shown flashes of good play in the last four years. However, more often than not, Jones looked like he didn’t belong in the NFL. Inaccurate passes and fumbled balls have led some fans to call him “Danny Derps”, and has started some trade rumors for the team.
Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about
The Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about. With camp being dominated by the stories of Roquan Smith’s contract and what is going on with Teven Jenkins, some things have slid under the radar. One of those being sixth round pick Trestan Ebner, and he is electrifying.
Oklahoma coach Cale Gundy resigns, issues lengthy apology
Cale Gundy's run as the longest-tenured coach in Big 12 football came to an end this week as the longtime Oklahoma Sooners coach resigned over the weekend in the midst of controversy. Gundy, 50, posted a lengthy statement on Twitter to explain the event that lead to his resignation. According...
Lions move training camp to Ford Field; Chark competes
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions held training camp at Ford Field on Saturday, hoping it is a step toward gaining home-field advantage this season. Last year, the Lions went 3-13-1 and had the lowest home attendance numbers of any team in the NFL. In the past four years, they’ve won a total of nine home games.
An anonymous NFL coach described Chargers' quarterback Justin Herbert as, 'like a bigger Aaron Rodgers'
Justin Herbert's physical gifts have garnered him the label of looking like the, "prototypical" modern quarterback. The 6-foot-6, 236-pound third-year quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers has turned heads ever since being drafted No. 6 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. But does he have the career trajectory of a legendary quarterback like Aaron Rodgers?
Eagles Training Camp Notebook: Rise of the UDFAs
Some of them are starting to flash as Week 2 of camp continues, plus some defensive gems, Jalen Hurts update and more
Skylar Thompson looks to throw a wrench in Dolphins roster predictions
The final 53-man roster won’t be final for another four weeks but Skylar Thompson is making a case to throw your predictions out the window. When we did our pre-camp predictions back in early July Thompson was the third quarterback who would slide through to the practice squad but Thompson isn’t practicing for a practice squad and some other player is going to hit the street because of it.
LB Kiko Alonso announces retirement days after signing with Saints
Alonso last appeared in an NFL game back in 2019, when he played 13 games for the Saints. He started the 2020 season on the PUP list before being traded to the San Francisco 49ers, who cut him just a few weeks later. Alonso was a second-round selection by the...
Cardinals' Justin Pugh thanks Giants for Will Hernandez
It seems that former New York Giants offensive lineman Justin Pugh is grateful to be teammates with another former member of Big Blue. Pugh is pleased to have Will Hernandez joining him on the Arizona Cardinals’ offensive front this year — so much show he publicly thanked the Giants.
Chiefs 2022 53-Man Roster Prediction: Quarterbacks
Making an NFL team’s 53-man roster for the start of the season is incredibly challenging. Some spots are filled more for niche roles and experience, rather than just simply draft status or ability. Meanwhile, special teams can make certain position battles more intense, especially for the final depth pieces looking to make it. The Kansas City Chiefs are no different than other teams.
Colts' 53-man roster prediction after two weeks of training camp
The Indianapolis Colts have gotten through two weeks of training camp following Sunday’s fully padded practice at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield. Even though we have had seven practices to work off of, the roster is still coming together. The preseason games will wind up playing a major factor in determining the back-end roster spots, especially at running back and linebacker.
2022 New York Giants win total: New coach probably not enough to turn things around
The New York Giants had another bad season last year. I almost wrote disappointing, but that would imply there was some level of expectations with the team and there really wasn't. For 2022, they have a new head coach in the form of former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll....
