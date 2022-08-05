Read on www.tvliving.com
World’s Longest Yard Sale stretches through Alabama
One man's trash is another man's treasure, and this past weekend, visitors from all over the country had the opportunity to find those treasures.
Books-A-Million to open at new location in Decatur this weekend
Decatur's Books-A-Million is expected to open at a brand-new location this weekend.
Madison Street Festival returns after 2-year pandemic hiatus
The 40th Annual Madison Street Festival is officially set to happen after being canceled two years in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
themadisonrecord.com
Art Tour of Homes expands into Madison with Estes and Overcash houses
MADISON – Arts Huntsville is expanding an annual event. The “Art Tour of Homes – Western Edition” has added artistic designs in two Madison homes. Joe and Sallie Estes and Tommy and Debbie Overcash will open their homes. The tour demonstrates ways that artwork merges with living spaces. Tour-goers can learn ways that anyone on any budget can incorporate artwork.
Thousands flood Cullman to bring highly anticipated crowd for Rock The South
CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) – Over 60,000 people are expected to make their way to Cullman this weekend to celebrate the annual Rock The South Country Music Festival. Country music fans are traveling from all 50 states this year, according to event officials. Some event attendees told CBS 42 they bought tickets eight months ago. “We’re pumped,” […]
19 Rewind: Former WHNT reporter remembers chasing Elvis in 1975
In 2005, News 19 reporters met with former WHNT reporter Dick Curtis at the hotel before it was demolished to talk about chasing down Elvis Presley in 1975.
Missing Kangaroos Appear To Be A Trend In Alabama
The marsupials are escaping with alarming frequency. Kangaroo "Jack" escaped from his owner in March 2021.AL.com. Tuscaloosa, AL -- Yesterday, a kangaroo that was on the loose earlier this week has been located swimming in Lake Tuscaloosa.
‘I just want him to know’: Woman searches for biological father with Alabama ties
Graduating college, traveling the world, getting married, all things that 29-year-old Kaylena Mushen has done before the age of 30. Now, she has one more goal.
Bridge Street Town Center under new management
A real estate investment firm based in Dallas now manages Huntsville's open-air mall.
Power restored to Madison after vehicle removed from guy wire
According to Huntsville Utilities, a vehicle got caught in a guy wire and power had to be shut off to remove it.
drivinvibin.com
Locals Call This the Most Scenic Drive in Alabama
Tourist maps may not officially list it, but a cruise through Hartselle, AL, is a scenic drive you’ll remember. This is a place that Lynyrd Skynyrd may have had in mind with their immortal song, “Sweet Home Alabama.”. Find out what’s so sweet about the roads in and...
WAFF
Hunstville Utilities responding to power outage in Downtown Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations is currently responding to a power outage in Downtown Huntsville. Clinton Avenue south to Bob Wallace Avenue and from 4th Street east to Monroe Street is being impacted by the power outage. According to Huntsville Utilities, the cause is unknown at this...
Is your water tasting ‘off’ in Huntsville? Here’s why
Has your water been tasting "off"? Some News 19 staff have noticed an earthy taste in Huntsville Utilities water recently.
Fans recount dangerous Trash Pandas firework show
Fans said that a Trash Pandas game took a scary turn Friday night as several fireworks shot toward the crowd.
Banana pudding eating champ downs 15 pounds of pudding in national contest
How much banana pudding do you think you could eat? That's the question contestants in the Major League Eating World Banana Pudding Championship answered in Madison on Friday night.
WAFF
West Limestone High School’s construction continues as students return to class
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County students returned to school Monday and some students are heading back to classes that are still under construction. West Limestone High School Principal Russ Cleveland said students will see a lot of changes to their entire school as it undergoes renovation. All the floors and ceilings are being replaced and the tiles, walls and toilets in the bathrooms are being updated.
Kelley’s Cafe at Cooley Corner robbed, set on fire
Investigators are searching for information after a Waterloo restaurant was robbed and set on fire on Saturday morning.
Construction underway for Huntsville ‘Get-A-Way’ Skate Park
Ground has been broken and rails have started going up at what will soon be the newest skate park in Huntsville, slated to be open by 2023.
tvliving.com
Meet MoonPie John and the store that bears his name
NEW MARKET, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Most people are familiar with New Market, but not everyone knows the small town used to be called Hump. Hump is where John Taylor grew up selling groceries for a living and giving away peppermints and MoonPies to make people smile. Little did he know that one day there would be a mercantile shop in his honor, still making folks smile.
Give blood and get a gift card next Tuesday in Huntsville
For doing their part, donors will receive a $20 e-gift card to a business of their choice.
