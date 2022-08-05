ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, AL

Art Tour of Homes expands into Madison with Estes and Overcash houses

MADISON – Arts Huntsville is expanding an annual event. The “Art Tour of Homes – Western Edition” has added artistic designs in two Madison homes. Joe and Sallie Estes and Tommy and Debbie Overcash will open their homes. The tour demonstrates ways that artwork merges with living spaces. Tour-goers can learn ways that anyone on any budget can incorporate artwork.
CBS 42

Thousands flood Cullman to bring highly anticipated crowd for Rock The South

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) – Over 60,000 people are expected to make their way to Cullman this weekend to celebrate the annual Rock The South Country Music Festival. Country music fans are traveling from all 50 states this year, according to event officials. Some event attendees told CBS 42 they bought tickets eight months ago. “We’re pumped,” […]
Obscura

Missing Kangaroos Appear To Be A Trend In Alabama

The marsupials are escaping with alarming frequency. Kangaroo "Jack" escaped from his owner in March 2021.AL.com. Tuscaloosa, AL -- Yesterday, a kangaroo that was on the loose earlier this week has been located swimming in Lake Tuscaloosa.
drivinvibin.com

Locals Call This the Most Scenic Drive in Alabama

Tourist maps may not officially list it, but a cruise through Hartselle, AL, is a scenic drive you’ll remember. This is a place that Lynyrd Skynyrd may have had in mind with their immortal song, “Sweet Home Alabama.”. Find out what’s so sweet about the roads in and...
WAFF

Hunstville Utilities responding to power outage in Downtown Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations is currently responding to a power outage in Downtown Huntsville. Clinton Avenue south to Bob Wallace Avenue and from 4th Street east to Monroe Street is being impacted by the power outage. According to Huntsville Utilities, the cause is unknown at this...
WAFF

West Limestone High School’s construction continues as students return to class

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County students returned to school Monday and some students are heading back to classes that are still under construction. West Limestone High School Principal Russ Cleveland said students will see a lot of changes to their entire school as it undergoes renovation. All the floors and ceilings are being replaced and the tiles, walls and toilets in the bathrooms are being updated.
tvliving.com

Meet MoonPie John and the store that bears his name

NEW MARKET, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Most people are familiar with New Market, but not everyone knows the small town used to be called Hump. Hump is where John Taylor grew up selling groceries for a living and giving away peppermints and MoonPies to make people smile. Little did he know that one day there would be a mercantile shop in his honor, still making folks smile.
NEW MARKET, AL

