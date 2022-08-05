ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WAAY-TV

Huntsville Police: Argument between men ends in murder

The Huntsville Police Department has charged 32-year-old Paul Rambert with murder following a shooting that happened shortly before midnight Friday. Huntsville Police responded to the 1,900 block of Mangum Drive and found Michael Williams, 32, with life-threatening injuries. Williams was transported to the hospital where he died. Major Crimes Unit...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WGAU

Alabama couple attacked by man hiding in their home’s closet, police say

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Two Alabama residents were injured Friday when a man hiding in their home closet jumped out and cut them, authorities said. According to the Huntsville Police Department, officers responded to the home in Huntsville at about 1:07 p.m. CDT, WAFF-TV reported. The homeowners said they discovered...
WAAY-TV

Decatur man killed in Priceville wreck involving motorcycle, semi

Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chun has released the identity of a man killed in a Sunday evening crash in Priceville. Chunn said Jessy Lancaster, 36, of Decatur died in the wreck on Highway 67 near the Pilot Travel Center. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said a motorcycle and semi were...
DECATUR, AL
Huntsville, AL
WAFF

Saturday shooting turned into a stand-off

One person was shot and killed by a deputy with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Saturday night after he pulled a gun on the deputy. Huntsville man charged with capital murder for domestic dispute shooting. Updated: 9 hours ago. Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department believe that the shooting...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Rock the South: Law enforcement, EMS update

CULLMAN, Ala. –  The first day of Rock the South saw more than 60,000 attendees from all over the country, six musical acts, some heat-related medical incidents and a handful of arrests.   Cullman Assistant Police Chief David Nassetta said, unofficially, that emergency medical personnel were extremely busy Friday.  “I don’t have the official information on the medical side,” Nassetta said. “They had doctors onsite who could medically clear patients after providing fluids and IVs, so not many had to be transported.” Nassetta said by the end of the night, he was told, more than 200 people had been treated for heat-related illnesses.   “Keep in...
CULLMAN, AL
AL.com

Alabama pawn shop raid leads to 3 arrests

At least three people were arrested in Albertville yesterday following a raid at Joe’s Pawn Shop on U.S. 431. The raid happened Thursday afternoon, involving the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Secret Service and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Marshall County authorities say they will...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

1 dead in Lawrence County deputy-involved shooting

A man is dead and an investigation is underway after a fatal shooting involving a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office deputy. Sheriff Max Sanders has identified the man who died as Marty Hutto. He did not identify the deputy but said they are on paid administrative leave while the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigates the shooting. This is standard procedure in deaths involving law enforcement.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Limestone Co. man arrested after stealing two EMS vehicles

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was arrested Sunday morning after stealing an ambulance and then a firetruck after crashing the ambulance. According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Tyrek Hayes was picked up by an Athens-Limestone EMS ambulance for a welfare check. Hayes then entered the driver’s seat leaving one EMT in the patient area and throwing another from the vehicle.
ATHENS, AL

