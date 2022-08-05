Read on www.tvliving.com
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police: Argument between men ends in murder
The Huntsville Police Department has charged 32-year-old Paul Rambert with murder following a shooting that happened shortly before midnight Friday. Huntsville Police responded to the 1,900 block of Mangum Drive and found Michael Williams, 32, with life-threatening injuries. Williams was transported to the hospital where he died. Major Crimes Unit...
State authorities investigating fatal shooting of 50-year-old suspect by north Alabama deputies
State authorities have launched an investigation into the fatal shooting of a 50-year-old suspect by north Alabama sheriff’s deputies Saturday night. Marty Hutto, 50, of Trinity, was shot dead following a vehicle pursuit near Lawrence County Road 222 around 9:15 p.m. Saturday. The State Bureau of Investigation has started...
Alabama couple attacked by man hiding in their home’s closet, police say
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Two Alabama residents were injured Friday when a man hiding in their home closet jumped out and cut them, authorities said. According to the Huntsville Police Department, officers responded to the home in Huntsville at about 1:07 p.m. CDT, WAFF-TV reported. The homeowners said they discovered...
WAAY-TV
Decatur man killed in Priceville wreck involving motorcycle, semi
Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chun has released the identity of a man killed in a Sunday evening crash in Priceville. Chunn said Jessy Lancaster, 36, of Decatur died in the wreck on Highway 67 near the Pilot Travel Center. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said a motorcycle and semi were...
Guntersville man charged in connection to 3 overdoses
A man is facing drug charges in connection to the overdoses of three people in February, according to the Marshall County Drug Task Force.
Man accused of stealing from church and funeral home
A Decatur man is accused of stealing catalytic converters from a church and trying to steal another from a funeral home.
MCSO: $42k in stolen items, $88k in cash recovered from Joe’s Pawn
Sheriff Sims said during the search of the pawn shop, multiple items believed to be stolen were recovered. Many of these items were still in original, new packaging. Investigators determined that the items had been stolen from retail stores including Walmart, Lowes, Home Depot, and Target.
WAFF
Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office gives update on Albertville pawn shop raid
MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On August 4, executed a search warrant at Joe’s Pawn Shop on a 4-month joint investigation involving the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Secret Service, ATF and the Marshall County District Attorney’s Officer. According to MCSO, the Loss Prevention units of Walmart,...
WAFF
Saturday shooting turned into a stand-off
One person was shot and killed by a deputy with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Saturday night after he pulled a gun on the deputy. Huntsville man charged with capital murder for domestic dispute shooting. Updated: 9 hours ago. Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department believe that the shooting...
WAFF
Huntsville man charged with capital murder for domestic dispute shooting
One person was shot and killed by a deputy with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Saturday night after he pulled a gun on the deputy. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says that Ryan Guenther shot a man in the leg before barricading himself and his family in their home.
Rock the South: Law enforcement, EMS update
CULLMAN, Ala. – The first day of Rock the South saw more than 60,000 attendees from all over the country, six musical acts, some heat-related medical incidents and a handful of arrests. Cullman Assistant Police Chief David Nassetta said, unofficially, that emergency medical personnel were extremely busy Friday. “I don’t have the official information on the medical side,” Nassetta said. “They had doctors onsite who could medically clear patients after providing fluids and IVs, so not many had to be transported.” Nassetta said by the end of the night, he was told, more than 200 people had been treated for heat-related illnesses. “Keep in...
Power restored to Madison after vehicle removed from guy wire
According to Huntsville Utilities, a vehicle got caught in a guy wire and power had to be shut off to remove it.
WAAY-TV
Guntersville man charged with distributing cocaine that led to at least 3 overdoses
A Guntersville man is behind bars on drug-related charges after investigators say he distributed cocaine that led to at least three overdoses in Marshall County. John Siggers of the Marshall County Drug Task Force said those overdoses were among five confirmed overdoses in the county between Feb. 25 and 28, two of which were fatal.
North Alabama man shot dead by deputy following vehicle pursuit, sheriff says
A man was shot to death Saturday night by a Lawrence County deputy following a traffic stop, according to Sheriff Max Sanders. Chief Deputy Brian Covington said the incident began with a traffic stop begun around 9:15 p.m. Saturday at or near the intersection of County Road 217 and County Road 214.
VIDEO: Employee injured after fireworks veer into crowd at Trash Pandas game
A stray firework veered off path into a crowd of Trash Pandas fans on Friday night.
Alabama pawn shop raid leads to 3 arrests
At least three people were arrested in Albertville yesterday following a raid at Joe’s Pawn Shop on U.S. 431. The raid happened Thursday afternoon, involving the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Secret Service and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Marshall County authorities say they will...
WAFF
Madison County workers prepare for construction on Keel Mountain
GURLEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County crews are prepping the windy roads of Keel Mountain Road for construction. Madison County Commissioner Craig Hill said he wants to make it safer for the long run. Hill said they started to see a problem when torrential rain flooded the area in February...
WAAY-TV
1 dead in Lawrence County deputy-involved shooting
A man is dead and an investigation is underway after a fatal shooting involving a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office deputy. Sheriff Max Sanders has identified the man who died as Marty Hutto. He did not identify the deputy but said they are on paid administrative leave while the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigates the shooting. This is standard procedure in deaths involving law enforcement.
Phil Campbell man pleads not guilty to murder
A Phil Campbell man facing one count of intentional murder has pleaded not guilty, according to court documents.
WAFF
Limestone Co. man arrested after stealing two EMS vehicles
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was arrested Sunday morning after stealing an ambulance and then a firetruck after crashing the ambulance. According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Tyrek Hayes was picked up by an Athens-Limestone EMS ambulance for a welfare check. Hayes then entered the driver’s seat leaving one EMT in the patient area and throwing another from the vehicle.
