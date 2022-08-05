Storms ground US air travelers as airlines cancel flights

Read on www.wral.com
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Cardboard Boats Set Sail in Reston's Unique CompetitionSuzanne ZurnReston, VA
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Kua Designs brings a little Ghanaian flavor to New York City and beyond. The woman-owned fashion company recently did popups across the country in five major cities, including Atlanta, Miami, Los Angeles, New York City, and Washington, D.C.
Polio: What to know about signs, symptoms of virus as fears rise in New York
Fears about polio are rising in New York after a case of the virus was found in an unvaccinated adult in Rockland County, the first person known to be infected with the virus in the United States in nearly a decade.
American Airlines rebooked a mom on a flight home that would have forced her to leave her 7- and 8-year-old sons behind for days in NYC
Sarah Ripmaster had to spend hours on the phone with American Airlines to get her sons on the same rebooked flight or face leaving them behind.
LA Bank Exec, 29, Killed in Lightning Strike Near White House
A 29-year-old bank executive from Los Angeles has been identified as one of three people killed in a lightning strike across the street from the White House last week.
loudounnow.com
Dulles Airport Jobs Fair Wednesday
The Committee for Dulles will host a jobs fair Wednesday, Aug. 10 featuring 35 Dulles Airport companies, some offering signing bonuses. The Dulles Airport Job & Career Fair will be held at the Fairfax Christian School, 22870 Pacific Blvd., Dulles from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Job seekers may register...
Columbia University
Mayor Adams: Let’s Turn Abbott’s Cheap Political Stunt Into A Strategic Asset for NYC
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been chartering buses and sending immigrants from Texas to East Coast cities because he sees immigrants as a problem, not an asset. On Friday, the federal government announced that over 500,000 new jobs were created in July, unemployment is down to 3.5%, and all over the country, businesses are posting help wanted signs in their windows. Mayor Eric Adams should work with the federal government, convene a working group to create an Immigrant Work Corps, and figure out how to obtain emergency working papers for new immigrants and place them in both government and private sector jobs in New York. I know there are rules and red tape that would need to be overcome to make this work, but let’s figure out a workaround that enables new immigrants to get started here in New York. In fact, since both Arizona and Texas are sending immigrants to Washington DC and New York, we should also get together with DC and other cities interested in putting new immigrants to work.
'Extremely invasive.' Spotted lanternfly could cause damage to Long Island agriculture scene
A tiny bug could be causing big damage to Long Island's agriculture.
ffxnow.com
‘Fresh Baguette’ promised at McLean bakery opening this fall
The concept behind Fresh Baguette is self-evident from its name. Serving freshly baked, artisanal bread and pastries, the Bethesda-based bakery is on the rise in the D.C. area, with its newest store expected to open in McLean early this fall. If the store passes its final inspection by the Fairfax...
Adams said It's Unimaginable what the Governor of Texas has Done
On Sunday morning, Texas Governor Greg Abbott had sent a second bus that arrived in Manhattan, New York. The bus drove an average of 2,000 miles to bring migrants to New York. New York’s homeless shelter had 46,000 occupants in May and now has increased to 50,000 as of last Tuesday. Some of the homeless could be due to a normal summer increase but some are also due to buses that Governor Greg Abbott and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey have sent to Eastern Democratic-run cities.
travelawaits.com
After Nearly 70 Years, This Popular Train Route Returns On The East Coast
On Friday, July 29, Amtrak resumed service between New York City and Burlington, Vermont, by way of Albany. The last time this service was offered was in 1953, and it’s just in time to help travelers beat this summer’s high gas prices. The new trip, which extends the Ethan Allen Express line, takes about 7.5 hours, with fares starting at $75 one way. Business class costs more, and so does booking close to the date of travel. It’s so popular that some business class fares on certain days are selling out.
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York GOP comptroller candidate Paul Rodriguez argues for change
In New York state, the role of the comptroller is especially powerful because whoever runs the office is the sole trustee of the state’s $280 billion pension fund, one of the largest in the country. For the past 14 years, Tom DiNapoli, a Democrat from Long Island, has been...
Spotted lanternfly: New York State Department of Agriculture urges residents to kill invasive bug
Spotted lanternflies are a destructive, invasive species that feed on over 70 types of plants, including crops that are important to New York's agricultural economy.
Burn pits recognition for veterans took decade of struggle
WASHINGTON — Rosie Torres of Robstown, Texas, is no Washington lobbyist, but she’s been making the long trek to Capitol Hill for some 13 years, knocking year after year on lawmakers’ doors. Her mission: Alert them — convince them — that something awful has been happening to Iraq and Afghanistan veterans as a result of constant exposure to toxic military burn pits.
WTOP
Dessert shop wants to ‘make life sweeter’ for DC region
This is part of WTOP’s continuing coverage of people making a difference from our community authored by Stephanie Gaines-Bryant. Read more of that coverage. A Prince George’s County baker said her mission is to “make life sweeter one dessert at a time” for residents of D.C., Maryland and Virginia.
wlvr.org
Polio resurgence is a cause for concern, expert says
A Lehigh Valley doctor is advising people to check their vaccination status after a case of polio resurfaced in New York. The virus hasn’t been seen in the U.S. in decades, and it’s concerning many health experts. Some babies may have missed immunizations for polio during the pandemic,...
cbs17
Deadly strike at White House highlights lightning dangers : What to do to stay safe
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Thunderstorms develop almost every afternoon across central North Carolina this time of year, and can create dangerous conditions for those caught outside. After Thursday’s deadly lightning strike in Washington, D.C., Meteorologist Lance Blocker traveled to Raleigh’s National Weather Service to discuss lightning safety tips....
Opting for ‘greener pastures,’ many Staten Islanders are leaving NYC. Here are some of their stories.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Realtor Dana Walker-Boyd estimates that about half her clients over the past few years have moved off Staten Island and out of state.
weaa.org
Toys "R" Us Reopens In Maryland
(Baltimore, MD) -- Toys "R" Us is back open in Annapolis and Gaithersburg in time for the holiday shopping season. The iconic children's toy store has reopened inside Macy's locations in Maryland and eight other states. All locations are set to be complete by mid-October. The reopenings come after Toys...
WTOP
Md. hospitals face ‘most critical staffing shortage in recent memory,’ report finds
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Maryland hospitals are struggling to cope with a significant shortage of nurses and the problem is certain to get worse if steps aren’t taken to recruit newcomers to the profession and retain existing workers, according to a new report.
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov Abbott
"@GregAbbott_TX used innocent people as political pawns to manufacture a crisis. New Yorkers are stepping up to fix it — that’s our city’s values. But we need the federal government’s help — money, technical assistance and more." New York City Mayor, Eric Adams.
