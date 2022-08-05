Read on thenewscrypto.com
Holiday Inn owner IHG sweetens shareholder returns on travel rebound
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Holiday Inn owner IHG (IHG.L) announced a $500 million share buyback on Tuesday after half-year profit more than doubled, boosted by higher room prices, strong demand for leisure travel and a recovery in business stays.
Italy's antitrust fines UnipolSai, Generali over unfair commercial practices
MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s competition authority AGCM fined insurance groups UnipolSai and Generali 5 million euros ($5.10 million) each for allegedly carrying out unfair commercial practices, the authority said on Tuesday.
U.S. sanctions virtual currency mixer with ties to North Korean hackers
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has sanctioned virtual currency mixer Tornado Cash on accusations of being used to launder billions of dollars of virtual currency, including funds stolen by North Korean hackers. The U.S. Treasury announced the sanctions against the popular virtual currency mixer on Monday, stating it...
Here's When Alibaba's Primarily Listing In Hong Kong Is Expected To Happen
The Hong Kong Stock Exchange has put out a filing by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA that seeks to change its secondary listing status on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to a primary listing. The effective date of the primary conversion is expected to be before...
Why Karuna Therapeutics Jumped Around 72%; Here Are 96 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Helbiz, Inc. HLBZ jumped 114.6% to close at $1.61 on Monday after climbing over 27% on Friday. TOP Financial Group Limited TOP jumped 102.7% to settle at $20.57 after gaining around 8% on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. KRTX shares gained 71.8% to close at $241.19 after the company announced topline...
