Rocky Ripple, IN

indyschild.com

IU Health Momentum Indy offers weekend of fun for kids

While IU Momentum Indy might seem like a weekend dedicated to grown-ups on bikes, a big part of the two-day event focuses on kids. Being held Aug. 27-28 in downtown Indianapolis, IU Health Momentum Indy is built around three key elements: two days of high-level bicycle racing, a pair of community bike rides and a collection of kids’ activities designed to show kids how much fun they can have being active and outdoors.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

Smithsonian Museum Day 2022 – Free Museum Admission

Smithsonian Museum Day is an annual day of free admission at select museums across the country. This year, Museum Day will be celebrated on Saturday, September 17, 2022. For one day only, participating museums across the United States will channel the spirit of the Smithsonian Institution’s Washington DC-based facilities (which offer free admission every day) and open their doors for FREE to those who download a Museum Day ticket.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

GRATEFUL FEST offers music, food and pet festival!

Spend the day at the Delaware County Fairgrounds in Muncie on Saturday August 13th for the 2nd Annual Grateful Fest Music, Food & Pet Festival – presented by Midwest Homes for Pets. The event runs from 11AM to 7PM and admission is FREE!. Pamela Terhune, Founder and President, Grateful...
MUNCIE, IN
Current Publishing

New Indian fusion restaurant opens in Castleton

Lawrence residents don’t have to travel far to enjoy authentic Indian cuisine. A new restaurant — 1947 Fusion Eatery and Lounge — at 5846 E. 82 St., Indianapolis, has an array of Indian and Indo-Chinese selections. The menu has classics like curries and tandoori chicken, but adventurous diners can order chargrilled octopus tentacles and a whole grilled fish marinated overnight.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Society
Indianapolis, IN
Society
City
Rocky Ripple, IN
Fox 59

New restaurants opening in Indy, Carmel and Westfield

INDIANAPOLIS — New restaurants are popping up all over town. Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads knows all the new spots and events you want to check out in central Indiana. The Indianapolis City Market launched the SOUL of the City Kitchen Incubator. It will offer Black chefs a fully-equipped...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indy's Chicken & Beer Festival returns for a second year

INDIANAPOLIS — A popular festival that started last year will take over part of Monument Circle this Saturday. Indy's Chicken & Beer Festival will feature 25 local breweries and restaurants for around 3,000 people. "Chicken is a staple in every single cuisine. You can find it in Spanish dishes,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

Top 10 Things to do this Week around Indianapolis | Aug. 8-12

Short on ideas for things to do with the kids this weekend? We have you covered! Check out our picks for the top 10 things to do with kids in Indianapolis this week!. 2022 Colts Training Camp, presented by Koorsen Fire & Security, kicks off on July 27 at the Grand Park Sports Campus! Check out all of the activities at Colts Camp below, including Colts City, Colts in Motion, the Play 60 Zone, Colts Pro Shop and more!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

No more fresh Dilly Bars

Noblesville’s original DQ dies for Unpleasant Street project. Cathy Zeller has worked at Noblesville’s Dairy Queen, 798 S. 10th St., since it was on a different corner of the same intersection. Today she will serve the last handmade Dilly Bars and Buster Bars in Hamilton County. On Saturday...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
#Art#Localevent#Local Life#Midtown#Central Canal#Butler University#The Broad Ripple Brewpub#The Community Association
indyschild.com

Our very favorite events happening around Indianapolis

Looking for something to do? Well Indianapolis has hundreds of events each day, so how do you choose what the best ones are? Indy’s Child top rated events list is a curated list based on the events our staff members and readers find most interesting.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
94.3 Lite FM

There are Catacombs Under Indianapolis – This is What They Look Like

Did you know that running underneath central Indiana are some rather eerie catacombs? It's true, and you can even tour them. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
WISH-TV

Indiana Grown: Daniel’s Family Vineyard

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Blake Trobaugh, winemaker with Daniel’s Family Vineyard. Daniel’s Family Vineyard is the official winemaker of Gen Con. Visit the website here.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

6 Best Apple Orchards for Apple Picking near Indianapolis

It’s apple season! As fall begins to approach Indianapolis, it’s time to get ready for one of the season’s best activities: Visiting an apple orchard for apple picking!. Most apple orchards near Indianapolis open in mid to late August and continue offering apple picking until late October.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Carmel’s ‘Rain on Main’ painted barrel contest kicks off next week

Rain on Main, the popular painted rain barrel contest and online auction presented by Carmel Utilities, Carmel Department of Storm Water Management and the Hamilton County Soil and Water Conservation District, kicks off Friday, Aug. 12 with a display of 20 decorated barrels in the Carmel Arts & Design District. The barrels will be prominently featured along Main Street through the following week before they are relocated to the Carmel Farmers Market.
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

Noblesville trying to boot adult baby store out of town

NOBLESVILLE, Ind (WISH) — The owners of My Inner Baby received a cease and desist order from the City of Noblesville Friday, days after the Board of Zoning appeals ruled the business was in violation of its current zoning guidelines. The store opened almost two years ago in a...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Shelby County dancer makes it to ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ finale

We’re saving the last dance for Keaton Kermode! The Shelby County native has made it to the finale of “So You Think You Can Dance” on FOX. The 20-year-old contemporary dancer captured fans across the country with his unique backstory: when he wasn’t in his mother’s dance studio in Franklin, Indiana, Keaton was putting on pads and a helmet to battle it out on the football field.
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Map Shows The “Most Notable” Person From Every Indiana Town

What do Michael Jackson, Steve McQueen, James Dean and Larry Bird all have in common? They are all from Indiana… at least they were born here. Who is the most notable person from your hometown? An interactive map shows every city on the planet and who is the most famous person from there. The map is showing birthplaces of the most “notable people” around the world. Data has been processed to show only one person for each unique geographic location with the highest notability rank. To view the entire map, click here.
INDIANA STATE
moderncampground.com

Former Pine Lakes Camping Resort Sees Upgrades Under New Ownership

The former Pine Lakes Fishing and Camping Resort in Pendleton (Indiana) is now Mystic Waters Family Campground, and the new owners are continuously working to renovate and improve the campground. As per a report, Lisa Holverson, her husband Brent, and business partner Pete Watson have created a place for family...
PENDLETON, IN

