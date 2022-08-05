Read on indyschild.com
Football: ‘A lot of juice’: Day excited by Big Ten additions of UCLA, USCThe LanternIndianapolis, IN
IU Health Momentum Indy offers weekend of fun for kids
While IU Momentum Indy might seem like a weekend dedicated to grown-ups on bikes, a big part of the two-day event focuses on kids. Being held Aug. 27-28 in downtown Indianapolis, IU Health Momentum Indy is built around three key elements: two days of high-level bicycle racing, a pair of community bike rides and a collection of kids’ activities designed to show kids how much fun they can have being active and outdoors.
indyschild.com
Smithsonian Museum Day 2022 – Free Museum Admission
Smithsonian Museum Day is an annual day of free admission at select museums across the country. This year, Museum Day will be celebrated on Saturday, September 17, 2022. For one day only, participating museums across the United States will channel the spirit of the Smithsonian Institution’s Washington DC-based facilities (which offer free admission every day) and open their doors for FREE to those who download a Museum Day ticket.
WISH-TV
GRATEFUL FEST offers music, food and pet festival!
Spend the day at the Delaware County Fairgrounds in Muncie on Saturday August 13th for the 2nd Annual Grateful Fest Music, Food & Pet Festival – presented by Midwest Homes for Pets. The event runs from 11AM to 7PM and admission is FREE!. Pamela Terhune, Founder and President, Grateful...
Current Publishing
New Indian fusion restaurant opens in Castleton
Lawrence residents don’t have to travel far to enjoy authentic Indian cuisine. A new restaurant — 1947 Fusion Eatery and Lounge — at 5846 E. 82 St., Indianapolis, has an array of Indian and Indo-Chinese selections. The menu has classics like curries and tandoori chicken, but adventurous diners can order chargrilled octopus tentacles and a whole grilled fish marinated overnight.
Fox 59
New restaurants opening in Indy, Carmel and Westfield
INDIANAPOLIS — New restaurants are popping up all over town. Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads knows all the new spots and events you want to check out in central Indiana. The Indianapolis City Market launched the SOUL of the City Kitchen Incubator. It will offer Black chefs a fully-equipped...
Indy's Chicken & Beer Festival returns for a second year
INDIANAPOLIS — A popular festival that started last year will take over part of Monument Circle this Saturday. Indy's Chicken & Beer Festival will feature 25 local breweries and restaurants for around 3,000 people. "Chicken is a staple in every single cuisine. You can find it in Spanish dishes,...
indyschild.com
Top 10 Things to do this Week around Indianapolis | Aug. 8-12
Short on ideas for things to do with the kids this weekend? We have you covered! Check out our picks for the top 10 things to do with kids in Indianapolis this week!. 2022 Colts Training Camp, presented by Koorsen Fire & Security, kicks off on July 27 at the Grand Park Sports Campus! Check out all of the activities at Colts Camp below, including Colts City, Colts in Motion, the Play 60 Zone, Colts Pro Shop and more!
readthereporter.com
No more fresh Dilly Bars
Noblesville’s original DQ dies for Unpleasant Street project. Cathy Zeller has worked at Noblesville’s Dairy Queen, 798 S. 10th St., since it was on a different corner of the same intersection. Today she will serve the last handmade Dilly Bars and Buster Bars in Hamilton County. On Saturday...
ZOINKS! Look Who Was Spotted at the Indianapolis Children’s Museum
Who is the most famous dog of all time? An argument could certainly be made for a dog like Toto, Lassie, or maybe even Pluto. My vote, however, has to go to that crime-solving, ghost-chasing, munchie-loving Great Dane called Scooby-Doo. I would even say that the duo of Scooby and his best pal Shaggy is one of the most famous in film/TV history.
Melissa Etheridge concert canceled at Conner Prairie
The Melissa Etheridge concert scheduled for Friday night at Conner Prairie has been canceled. The show was part of the Kroger Symphony of the Prairie.
indyschild.com
Our very favorite events happening around Indianapolis
Looking for something to do? Well Indianapolis has hundreds of events each day, so how do you choose what the best ones are? Indy’s Child top rated events list is a curated list based on the events our staff members and readers find most interesting.
There are Catacombs Under Indianapolis – This is What They Look Like
Did you know that running underneath central Indiana are some rather eerie catacombs? It's true, and you can even tour them. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Daniel’s Family Vineyard
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Blake Trobaugh, winemaker with Daniel’s Family Vineyard. Daniel’s Family Vineyard is the official winemaker of Gen Con. Visit the website here.
indyschild.com
6 Best Apple Orchards for Apple Picking near Indianapolis
It’s apple season! As fall begins to approach Indianapolis, it’s time to get ready for one of the season’s best activities: Visiting an apple orchard for apple picking!. Most apple orchards near Indianapolis open in mid to late August and continue offering apple picking until late October.
readthereporter.com
Carmel’s ‘Rain on Main’ painted barrel contest kicks off next week
Rain on Main, the popular painted rain barrel contest and online auction presented by Carmel Utilities, Carmel Department of Storm Water Management and the Hamilton County Soil and Water Conservation District, kicks off Friday, Aug. 12 with a display of 20 decorated barrels in the Carmel Arts & Design District. The barrels will be prominently featured along Main Street through the following week before they are relocated to the Carmel Farmers Market.
My Inner Baby ordered to close its doors by the city of Noblesville
The store sells adult diapers and adult children's clothing such as onesies. For that reason, the city feels it's a sex shop not a medical supply store.
WISH-TV
Noblesville trying to boot adult baby store out of town
NOBLESVILLE, Ind (WISH) — The owners of My Inner Baby received a cease and desist order from the City of Noblesville Friday, days after the Board of Zoning appeals ruled the business was in violation of its current zoning guidelines. The store opened almost two years ago in a...
Fox 59
Shelby County dancer makes it to ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ finale
We’re saving the last dance for Keaton Kermode! The Shelby County native has made it to the finale of “So You Think You Can Dance” on FOX. The 20-year-old contemporary dancer captured fans across the country with his unique backstory: when he wasn’t in his mother’s dance studio in Franklin, Indiana, Keaton was putting on pads and a helmet to battle it out on the football field.
WIBC.com
Map Shows The “Most Notable” Person From Every Indiana Town
What do Michael Jackson, Steve McQueen, James Dean and Larry Bird all have in common? They are all from Indiana… at least they were born here. Who is the most notable person from your hometown? An interactive map shows every city on the planet and who is the most famous person from there. The map is showing birthplaces of the most “notable people” around the world. Data has been processed to show only one person for each unique geographic location with the highest notability rank. To view the entire map, click here.
moderncampground.com
Former Pine Lakes Camping Resort Sees Upgrades Under New Ownership
The former Pine Lakes Fishing and Camping Resort in Pendleton (Indiana) is now Mystic Waters Family Campground, and the new owners are continuously working to renovate and improve the campground. As per a report, Lisa Holverson, her husband Brent, and business partner Pete Watson have created a place for family...
