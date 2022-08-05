Gov. Edwards going to Europe to tour new flood control solutions

Read on bizmagsb.com
Finns call for halt to 'unbearable' Russian tourism
Buses of Russian tourists stream into Finland at Nuijamaa border crossing in the country's southeast, some hoping to enjoy the peaceful Finnish summer and others planning to travel further into Europe. But many Finns are unhappy with the situation, and the thought of Russians enjoying a Finnish summer while Ukrainians suffer under a brutal invasion has been met with indignation.
Blinken says allowing Russia to bully Ukraine would mean 'open season' worldwide
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that if Russia were allowed to bully Ukraine, to invade and take territory without being opposed, then it would be "open season" around the world.
Pope’s views on Ukraine war worry some in Canada
EDMONTON, Alberta — Pope Francis is touring Canada this week on a “pilgrimage of penitence” to account for the wrongs done to Indigenous children at the hands of the Catholic Church. But if Yaroslav Broda had his way, Francis would make amends for another church failing — its refusal to strongly condemn Russia for invading Ukraine.
Prices for a waste-wood product are soaring as Russia's war in Ukraine upends supplies and stokes a US export surge
Russia's war in Ukraine is pushing the US to fill a void for waste-wood exports. Prices have soared as a result for pellets, which are used in Western Europe as a coal alternative. US exports of waste-wood are outpacing 2021 metrics so far this year. Russia's war in Ukraine has...
Poland sees rise of African migrants coming through Russia
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish officials on Thursday reported a change in migration patterns across the country’s border with Belarus, with Africans who first traveled to Russia making up most of those seeking to enter Poland illegally by that route instead of people from the Mideast. The government...
Russian Citizen Accused of Seizing Massive Trove of Bitcoin (BTC) Extradited to United States
The Russian national who is facing crypto-related charges in the Northern District Court of California is reportedly being extradited from Greece to the US. Alexander Vinnik is known as the operator of BTC-e, a multibillion-dollar cryptocurrency exchange with alleged ties to criminal organizations. Vinnik is accused of laundering funds from...
Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports
KYIV/ISTANBUL, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Four more ships carrying almost 170,000 tonnes of corn and other foodstuffs sailed from Ukrainian Black Sea ports on Sunday under a deal to unblock the country's exports after Russia's invasion, Ukrainian and Turkish officials said.
Italy police seize assets from architect linked to Russia - source
ROME, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Italy's tax police have seized assets worth over 141 million euros ($144 million) from an architect who designed a luxury estate on the Black Sea in Russia, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
European gas is on track for a 3rd consecutive weekly gain as Russia threatens to further taper supplies
European natural gas remains on track for a third consecutive weekly jump. Concerns remain about Russia's gas supplies and whether Moscow will choose to slash flows to Europe further. In the last year, prices have surged 372% for the key fuel. European natural gas prices are heading for the third...
The war in Ukraine is playing a special role in France's Bastille Day parade
France is celebrating its national holiday with thousands of French troops marching down the Champs-Elysees avenue alongside Eastern European allies touched most closely by the war in Ukraine.
Russian crude is quietly flowing to European buyers like Italy and Spain as EU sanctions loom
Russian oil shipments to the Mediterranean region have jumped recently, Bloomberg data shows. Ports in Italy and Turkey have seen an uptick in Russian crude imports, hitting multi-week highs to start August. The European Union's partial ban on Russian crude will take full effect at the end of the year.
Turkey offers 'a warehouse and bridge' for metals trade to Russia
ISTANBUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Western sanctions have given the Turkish metals sector a chance to serve as "warehouse and bridge", the head of an industry group said, citing increased interest from Russian companies and also from EU companies seeking to sell to Russia via Turkey.
Look To Brussels: EU Leads the Way on Energy Diversification
Washington should take note of the European Union’s effort to forge closer ties with Azerbaijan, recognizing the South Caucasus nation as a cornerstone of global transport corridors. The ongoing war in Ukraine is hardly a distant matter for the average American, given the parallel crises of rising inflation and...
Blinken in South Africa to seek support over Russia-Ukraine war
He visited a museum commemorating how the country’s Black youths helped to end white racist rule.
