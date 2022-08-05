Read on clarionsportszone.com
Clearfield County school district sites hiring strains heading into new school year
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Students return to the classroom in about 3 weeks, and Moshannon Valley School District says it still has several open positions to fill as it deals with difficulties in finding qualified candidates. The district says it still needs an eighth-grade biology teacher, a school psychologist, personal care aids, contracted classroom […]
newsonthegreen.com
The bear might still be out there
The bear might still be out there. In the July print edition, NEWS On the Green published a story on bear sightings in June throughout Brookfield and Masury, which ended when a bear that was tranquilized in Sharon was relocated. NEWS On the Green had reached out to the Pennsylvania...
Bennetts Valley Elementary facing a possible shutdown
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Bennetts Valley Elementary School is facing a possible shutdown in the future and many community members are trying to stop it. The attempt to stop the shutdown has caused many community members to rally against the school board and Superintendent. On Friday, August 5th they gathered right outside the school […]
Blairsville band joins Beasts of the Burgh rock show at Mr. Smalls
There’s a reason why Nashville is called “Music City USA.”. As the center of the country music industry, and with one of the nation’s most vibrant, competitive music scenes, it can create an intimidating situation for a band making its first trip to Tennessee’s capital. Don’t...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Drag queen bingo fundraiser in Brackenridge benefits Creighton man who recently beat cancer
A drag queen bingo event held at the Brackenridge American Legion on Saturday raised money for a local man who recently beat cancer. Kevin Coudriet, of Creighton, East Deer said he was diagnosed with small cell lung cancer in early April. Two Mondays ago, he learned he had beaten it.
cranberryeagle.com
Butler’s own Bret Michaels coming to PNC Park
He was born as Bret Michael Sychak in Butler in 1963 and raised in Mechanicsburg. He has family in Lyndora. Better known by his stage name, Bret Michaels, he gained fame as the frontman for the band Poison. And he’s returning to his Western Pennsylvania roots Friday, Aug. 12, when...
Titusville Herald
‘Cheap old’ Titusville house goes viral
Titusville is full of old homes. Unfortunately, some have fallen into disrepair. One account on Instagram, called @Cheapoldhouses, is trying to make sure that these old houses are saved. A Titusville house, located at 603 W. Walnut St., was recently featured on the page, which has more than 1.9 million followers.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New Kensington Back to School Bash open to families in need from anywhere
An upcoming Back to School Bash in New Kensington will be open to grade school children in need from anywhere. “We’re going to give them a stocked book bag,” said Laurie Johnson-Wade, a founder of Lost Dreams Awakening, one of the event sponsors. “Our theme is: Positioning Them for Success.”
butlerradio.com
Butler Farm Show Begins
The Butler Farm Show begins Monday. It’s an annual tradition that stretches back to 1948, celebrating agriculture and farming in the area. Today, gates open at 8:30 a.m. and rides will begin at 4 p.m. The evening is highlighted by the mini modified tractor pull beginning at 7 p.m....
cranberryeagle.com
Armstrong County acquires railway corridor to create rail-trail addition
Local cyclists, joggers, walkers and nature lovers will have another 14 miles of rail-trail to enjoy, thanks to a recent acquisition by the commissioners in neighboring Armstrong County. Chris Ziegler, executive director of Armstrong Trails, announced that Armstrong has finalized the deal to acquire the Kiski Junction Corridor and Bridge...
Car gets stuck in the middle of the road on Slippery Rock University's campus
SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Heavy downpour on Friday caused a pond on Slippery Rock University's campus to overflow which resulted in flooding on Kiester Road. Then, the flooding caused a car to get stuck in the middle of the water on the road. The 20-year-old driver from Pittsburgh was visiting his girlfriend, a student at the university, said the water was up to his windows. "I left work and I came here and I was really freaking out when I saw how high the water was and I kept calling him but he was talking to the firefighters," the student said. "Then his sister called me, and my dad called me, and my mom called me, so, everyone was kind of freaking out." A firefighter was able to lower a life bucket to the driver, he was lifted into the bucket, and taken to safety. He was not hurt.
myprogressnews.com
John R. Huey Auctioneer - Howard Meyer Estate Auction
SLIPPERY ROCK TWP-BUTLER CO. or Approx 2 Miles North of the Stone House on RT 8. Watch For Huey Auction Signs. 7.95 AC Zoned Commercial Nice Level Laying Land w/ Excellent Frontage on RT 8 w/ Nice Ready To Move into 90’x 84’ Pole Bldg w/ (3) Over Hd Doors, (1) Slider, Fully Cemented w/ Additional Tool Room. Sells w/ Over Hd Hoist & Waist Oil Furnace w/ Approx 3 +/- Ac Parking Lot Area. ALSO Includes 2 Story ½ Home w/ Kitchen, Dining Rom, Living Room, Full Bath, Full Basement, Spacious Yard Baseboard Elec. Heat – Well & Septic.( NEEDS TLC). RE TERMS: $25,000.00 Down Day Of Auction (NON REFUNDABLE) Balance in 30 Days or Upon Delivery of Deed. ALSO SELLING from same location @ Absolute Auction to High Bidder * No Minimum * No Reserves:
butlerradio.com
One Injured In City of Butler Crash
One person was taken to the hospital Monday as a result of a crash in the City of Butler. The two vehicle accident happened just after 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of West Brady Street and Main Street. Details on the crash are not known at the moment. Dispatchers say...
27 First News
Friday’s storm causes flash flooding, knocks down trees in parts of Lawrence County
(WKBN) – Severe weather has been a constant theme across the United States this summer, and Friday, strong thunderstorms impacted Lawrence County. The thunderstorm formed in northwest Lawrence County around 5:30 p.m. Friday. This thunderstorm grew in size and strength and became stationary over northern parts of Lawrence County....
Crews make rope rescue in Mahoning Twp.
There's no word yet on their injuries or how the fall happened.
Cambridge Springs officer recognized for pulling man from fiery car
A Cambridge Springs patrol officer is being recognized after pulling a man from a fiery car. Patrol Officer Alyssa Angelo received a call only five minutes into her shift at 10 p.m. on July 16 before being dispatched to a vehicle fire with an entrapment enclosed. Angelo said she arrived to the scene in about […]
WFMJ.com
Stoneboro motorcycle mechanic killed in crash
People in a Mercer County community are mourning the loss of a local business owner, who died in a motorcycle accident late Sunday. Coroner John Libonati told 21 News that 40-year-old Louie Isenberg was killed when his motorcycle was involved in a head-on crash along Route 18 in Pymatuning Township.
State police release list of ten most wanted
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– A list of the ten most wanted suspects in Pennsylvania has been released by state police. As of Aug. 8 there are two individuals from the most wanted list that have been taken into custody, according to state police. The charges of the remaining eight at large range from homicide, rape and […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Tractor-Trailer Slides on Wet Roadway, Rolls Over on Interstate 80 in Pine Township
PINE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A tractor-trailer slid on the wet roadway and rolled over on Interstate 80 in Pine Township on Friday night. According to DuBois-based State Police, the crash occurred around 10:07 p.m. on Friday, August 5, along Interstate 80 in Pine Township, Clearfield County. Police say...
erienewsnow.com
Red Light Crashes on the Rise in Northwestern Pennsylvania
It's National Stop on Red Week, and PennDOT is reminding drivers to follow traffic signals. In PennDOT District 1, there were 280 red-light running crashes in 2021. The number has been on the rise since 2019. This includes Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango and Warren counties. An average of two...
