Clarion, PA

WTAJ

Clearfield County school district sites hiring strains heading into new school year

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Students return to the classroom in about 3 weeks, and Moshannon Valley School District says it still has several open positions to fill as it deals with difficulties in finding qualified candidates. The district says it still needs an eighth-grade biology teacher, a school psychologist, personal care aids, contracted classroom […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
newsonthegreen.com

The bear might still be out there

The bear might still be out there. In the July print edition, NEWS On the Green published a story on bear sightings in June throughout Brookfield and Masury, which ended when a bear that was tranquilized in Sharon was relocated. NEWS On the Green had reached out to the Pennsylvania...
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH
WTAJ

Bennetts Valley Elementary facing a possible shutdown

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Bennetts Valley Elementary School is facing a possible shutdown in the future and many community members are trying to stop it. The attempt to stop the shutdown has caused many community members to rally against the school board and Superintendent. On Friday, August 5th they gathered right outside the school […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
City
Karns City, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Clarion, PA
Sports
City
Clarion, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Butler’s own Bret Michaels coming to PNC Park

He was born as Bret Michael Sychak in Butler in 1963 and raised in Mechanicsburg. He has family in Lyndora. Better known by his stage name, Bret Michaels, he gained fame as the frontman for the band Poison. And he’s returning to his Western Pennsylvania roots Friday, Aug. 12, when...
BUTLER, PA
Titusville Herald

‘Cheap old’ Titusville house goes viral

Titusville is full of old homes. Unfortunately, some have fallen into disrepair. One account on Instagram, called @Cheapoldhouses, is trying to make sure that these old houses are saved. A Titusville house, located at 603 W. Walnut St., was recently featured on the page, which has more than 1.9 million followers.
TITUSVILLE, PA
Person
St. Mary
butlerradio.com

Butler Farm Show Begins

The Butler Farm Show begins Monday. It’s an annual tradition that stretches back to 1948, celebrating agriculture and farming in the area. Today, gates open at 8:30 a.m. and rides will begin at 4 p.m. The evening is highlighted by the mini modified tractor pull beginning at 7 p.m....
BUTLER, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Armstrong County acquires railway corridor to create rail-trail addition

Local cyclists, joggers, walkers and nature lovers will have another 14 miles of rail-trail to enjoy, thanks to a recent acquisition by the commissioners in neighboring Armstrong County. Chris Ziegler, executive director of Armstrong Trails, announced that Armstrong has finalized the deal to acquire the Kiski Junction Corridor and Bridge...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Car gets stuck in the middle of the road on Slippery Rock University's campus

SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Heavy downpour on Friday caused a pond on Slippery Rock University's campus to overflow which resulted in flooding on Kiester Road. Then, the flooding caused a car to get stuck in the middle of the water on the road. The 20-year-old driver from Pittsburgh was visiting his girlfriend, a student at the university, said the water was up to his windows. "I left work and I came here and I was really freaking out when I saw how high the water was and I kept calling him but he was talking to the firefighters," the student said. "Then his sister called me, and my dad called me, and my mom called me, so, everyone was kind of freaking out." A firefighter was able to lower a life bucket to the driver, he was lifted into the bucket, and taken to safety. He was not hurt.
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
myprogressnews.com

John R. Huey Auctioneer - Howard Meyer Estate Auction

SLIPPERY ROCK TWP-BUTLER CO. or Approx 2 Miles North of the Stone House on RT 8. Watch For Huey Auction Signs. 7.95 AC Zoned Commercial Nice Level Laying Land w/ Excellent Frontage on RT 8 w/ Nice Ready To Move into 90’x 84’ Pole Bldg w/ (3) Over Hd Doors, (1) Slider, Fully Cemented w/ Additional Tool Room. Sells w/ Over Hd Hoist & Waist Oil Furnace w/ Approx 3 +/- Ac Parking Lot Area. ALSO Includes 2 Story ½ Home w/ Kitchen, Dining Rom, Living Room, Full Bath, Full Basement, Spacious Yard Baseboard Elec. Heat – Well & Septic.( NEEDS TLC). RE TERMS: $25,000.00 Down Day Of Auction (NON REFUNDABLE) Balance in 30 Days or Upon Delivery of Deed. ALSO SELLING from same location @ Absolute Auction to High Bidder * No Minimum * No Reserves:
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
#5k Run#Cross Country#Clarion Limestone#Brooks Running#Bobcat 5k
butlerradio.com

One Injured In City of Butler Crash

One person was taken to the hospital Monday as a result of a crash in the City of Butler. The two vehicle accident happened just after 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of West Brady Street and Main Street. Details on the crash are not known at the moment. Dispatchers say...
BUTLER, PA
NewsBreak
Sports
WFMJ.com

Stoneboro motorcycle mechanic killed in crash

People in a Mercer County community are mourning the loss of a local business owner, who died in a motorcycle accident late Sunday. Coroner John Libonati told 21 News that 40-year-old Louie Isenberg was killed when his motorcycle was involved in a head-on crash along Route 18 in Pymatuning Township.
STONEBORO, PA
WTAJ

State police release list of ten most wanted

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– A list of the ten most wanted suspects in Pennsylvania has been released by state police. As of Aug. 8 there are two individuals from the most wanted list that have been taken into custody, according to state police. The charges of the remaining eight at large range from homicide, rape and […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

Red Light Crashes on the Rise in Northwestern Pennsylvania

It's National Stop on Red Week, and PennDOT is reminding drivers to follow traffic signals. In PennDOT District 1, there were 280 red-light running crashes in 2021. The number has been on the rise since 2019. This includes Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango and Warren counties. An average of two...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

