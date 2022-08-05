Inside Pitch: My Experience with the ACT and 8 Tips I Learned Through the Process

Read on extrainningsoftball.com
WBBJ
Families gather for community giveaway at Muse Park
JACKSON, Tenn. — Families gathered at Muse Park in Jackson on Saturday morning for a giveaway hosted by Pressed Outreach Ministry. Around 40 pallets of items were distributed, including household items, food and school supplies. Co-founder of Pressed Outreach Fred Spight says along with the giveaway, there were also...
WBBJ
Events the week of August 8, 2022 in West Tennessee
Don’t miss any of the fun in West Tennessee this week!. Scott’s Strolls (Jackson/Bemis community) Jackson’s Musical Heritage (Jackson) Carroll County Fair Back to School Bash (Huntingdon) Wednesday, August 10. Korean War Veteran Award Ceremony (Huntingdon) Thursday, August 11. Pottery Sip & Shop (Jackson) Doug Stone @...
WBBJ
Jackson-Madison County students begin new school year
JACKSON, Tenn. — Many kids got off the bus with backpacks Monday morning excited to begin the new school year. Rose Hill School Executive Principal Dr. Tiffany Green hopes to send students back to their parents better than when they came in. “Our first and most important goal is...
WBBJ
Church hosts Back to School giveaway in downtown Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Empowerment Community Church held a “Back to School” giveaway Saturday in downtown Jackson. Local students received backpacks stuffed full of supplies as they prepare for a new school year. Youth and Education Director Dr. Indya Daniels says it was a special day as the...
WBBJ
Black Tie & Blue Jeans returns to Carl Perkins Civic Center
JACKSON, Tenn. — An annual event presented by West Tennessee Healthcare returns to downtown Jackson to help save lives. Friends of Heart hosted the Black Tie & Blue Jeans fundraiser at the Carl Perkins Civic Center Saturday night. Guests were decked out in their best attire for the evening...
WBBJ
Jackson-Madison County Birthday Bash gets closer and closer
JACKSON, Tenn. — The countdown to the Bicentennial Celebration is getting closer. The final First Friday event was held to wrap up the many celebrations put on within the past year. “We have truly celebrated this year-long bicentennial process. We’ve talked about all aspects of the community at each...
WBBJ
Whiteville parties for a good cause
WHITEVILLE, Tenn. — The Town of Whiteville spent their Friday evening in formal attire and partying with a purpose. Whiteville Mayor Gene Bowden and his wife are both celebrating birthdays this week and wanted to invite the whole town to their birthday bash. “This is a birthday bash, but...
radionwtn.com
Baptist Memorial-Union City Earns Five-Star Rating
Union City, Tenn.–Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City has earned a five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for quality—the highest distinction from the federal agency. The hospital is one of only five hospitals in Tennessee to be awarded five stars. Henry County Medical Center in Paris also received five stars.
WBBJ
Cleanup Day to rid Jackson residents of unwanted items
JACKSON, Tenn. –If you have unwanted items in your home, such as mattresses or old furniture, an event by the City of Jackson’s Health and Sanitation Department may be exactly what you need. According to information from the City of Jackson, a community clean-up event will be held...
WBBJ
Flea market returns to the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. – Need a new cup, jewelry, barbecue sauce, or just looking to find a new outfit?. The monthly flea market has you covered inside and outside. Jerry Windham, with Southern Market Promotions, is one of those making sure the market runs smoothly. He says that shoppers can...
WBBJ
Identities released of three killed on Tennessee River
DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — The identities of three people killed in a boating incident on the Tennessee River on Saturday have been released. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the individuals have been named as 57-year-old Cherie Denise Arnold from Bath Springs, 19-year-old Bryan Chayse Linton from Scotts Hill, and 18-year-old Chase Rushing Wulfert from Morris Chapel.
Woman burned in Tennessee River boat explosion
25-year-old Chasity Thompson from Lakeland, Tennessee is recovering at home after a weekend boating trip on the Tennessee River turned into a tragedy when an explosion and fire consumed a boat.
‘I was sending an S.O.S.’: Man allegedly starts fire in Madison church during burglary
A man has been charged after police responded to a burglary at a church in Madison to find 'thick, black smoke" coming from the inside.
3 dead in Tennessee River boating accident
UPDATE: The bodies of the 18-year-old and 20-year-old have been recovered. DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — Two boaters are missing, and one is dead following a boating accident along the Tennessee River in Decatur County, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said. The accident happened Saturday night around 9 p.m., TWRA said. According to a press release, […]
radionwtn.com
Tornadoes Make Significant Strides In Second Scrimmage
Union City, Tenn.–Late-arriving Humboldt’s timing didn’t affect Union City one bit. The Tornadoes dominated H’boldt from start to finish Friday, beating the Vikings five-touchdowns-to-none in both teams’ second preseason scrimmage. UC forced two turnovers on the visitors’ first four snaps, scored on each of its...
WBBJ
Mayor roundup: Recapping the winners in the August 4, 2022 election
JACKSON, Tenn. — Thursday night was election night in West Tennessee, and WBBJ has gathered all of the winners. In Madison County, A.J. Massey won the county mayor race. “I’m starting to build a plan on how we can start to unite this county,” Massey said. “We had a lot of opportunities for some things that didn’t happen because we just had different ideas of where we wanted to be, so that’s my goal, is trying to get everybody rallied around some good ideas. Once again we have got to be on our toes, because somebody is going to lay claim to the next 10 years and I want it to be Madison County.”
actionnews5.com
Three killed after boat crashes into barge on Tennessee River
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers are investigating a fatal boating incident on the Tennessee River in Decatur County on Saturday night. Witnesses said the accident occurred around 9 p.m. when a Baja boat with three occupants collided with a barge traveling downstream around mile marker 171. The body of a 57-year-old Cherie Denise Arnold of Bath Springs, Tennessee, was recovered from the river on Saturday night. The bodies of a 19-year-old Bryan Chayse Linton, of Scotts Hill, Tennessee, and 18-year-old Chase Rushing Wulfert, of Morris Chapel, Tennessee, were recovered from the river on Sunday afternoon.
WBBJ
Alert: Missing 18-year-old from Milan
MILAN, Tenn. –Missing 18-year-old from Milan. According to information from Milan Police Department and Gibson County Sheriff’s Department, 18-year-old Steven Yarbrough is missing from the Milan area. Yarbrough left his home this morning traveling with an unknown direction of travel. Yarbrough has medical conditions. Anyone with any information...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 08/04/22 – 08/05/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/04/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/05/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
Body found in Henderson Thursday night, police confirm
HENDERSON, Tenn. — The Henderson Police Department confirms the discovery of human remains on Thursday night. According to a press release, on the evening of August 4, officers responded to a grassy area just off the street on Newsome Avenue where a body was laying. The release states that...
