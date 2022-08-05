RHOC star Christine McGuinness teases new project following split from husband Paddy

Read on www.digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Jacob Gallagher calls off exit plan after Leyla drama
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Jacob Gallagher has called off his exit plan in Emmerdale. The teen has been reeling following his mum Leyla Harding's cocaine-induced heart attack last week. While Leyla was lucky to survive, Jacob and the rest of her family are grappling with how they failed to recognise she was using drugs.
The Archers pays tribute as longest-serving star June Spencer bows out
Long-running radio soap opera, The Archers, will never be the same again following the departure of icon and original cast member, June Spencer. June, 103 years old, was a member of the original cast of The Archers all the way back in 1951, but her character, Peggy Woolley, made her final appearance in the episode that aired on July 31.
Idris Elba lands next lead movie role in Netflix thriller
The Suicide Squad star Idris Elba has found his next lead movie role in the form of Bang!, an upcoming thriller from Bullet Train director David Leitch. Based on the comic series of the same name by Matt Kindt and Wilfredo Torres, Bang! follows the world's most famous spy, who is tasked with assassinating the author of a series of novels created by a terrorist cult who want to use the books to start the apocalypse.
Millie unfollows Ekin
Https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/19445425/love-islands-millie-court-unfollows-ekin-su/amp/. https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/19445425/love-islands-millie-court-unfollows-ekin-su/amp/. You can’t get on with everyone & some of them will have been civil and all for an easy life in there. Now they’re out they don’t have to keep up the pretence 🤣. As for Ekin/Millie, I doubt either of them give a stuff...
Remi hits out at bullies Jacques and Luca
Jax and his mental health my backside, he's an awful human being using the mental health trap to hide behind being a prat. I remember when Remi was dumped from the villa he looked really dejected and sad, and then there was that almost mute interview with Laura which was so awkward.
Ozzy Osbourne Makes Surprise Appearance at Commonwealth Games Finale, Performs ‘Paranoid’
Click here to read the full article. Rocker Ozzy Osbourne made a surprise appearance in his home city of Birmingham, U.K., and performed at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Monday evening. Osbourne and his band Black Sabbath, featuring Tony Iommi on guitar, Adam Wakeman on bass and Tommy Clufetos on drums, performed their evergreen hit “Paranoid” in front of a capacity crowd of 30,000 at Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium. It was the first time Osbourne, 73, had performed since Nov. 2020 when he had appeared on stage in Germany. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2019 and...
The Sandman star explains why her Death role couldn't be further from The Good Place
The Sandman star Kirby Howell-Baptiste has weighed in on her role in the Neil Gaiman series adaptation. The actress, who plays a different version of the Grim Reaper on the new Netflix show, drew a comparison with another series she has starred in that also dealt with life and death, The Good Place. She admittedly didn't connect the two series immediately.
Are You The One? UK season 1 – Meet the cast of singletons looking for their match
The British are coming and are on the hunt for their perfect match with the first ever season of Are You The One? UK. After eight seasons, the US reality show is now setting their sights on scientifically matchmaking their cast with their perfect fit. The only catch is, each...
Lip Sync Suggestions
Hi all, I thought it would be nice to suggest some lip sync songs that haven't been used before. When Love Takes Over by Kelly Rowland ft. David Guetta.
BBC to sell EastEnders studios
The Telegraph are reporting that Elstree Studios is up for sale, with the BBC intending to sell it then lease part of it back for the production of EastEnders. https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2022/08/06/bbc-sell-70m-eastenders-studios-bolster-flagging-finances/. The BBC has hoisted a for sale sign over the studio behind EastEnders, as the broadcaster battles sliding income from...
I really like George in Corrie
I feel like a comedy character who is an undertaker is in the spirit of Corrie's old humour. I really like Tony Maudsley and I think he's a really good addition. George is one of my favourite characters, it's so nice that they finally paired Eileen up with someone who makes her happy, not some miserable shite like Fireman Paul.
Scrabblers unanswered EastEnders questions
Not in any order here are things I'd love to know the answer to. 1. Whats happening with the development of the back lot? Is it still going ahead?. 2. Is the Arjee Bhajee going to be converted into a Mosque still or has that been forgotten about?. 3. Why...
Corrie 08/08/22: You're Just A Nuisance
How do you feel about Millie Gibson (Kelly Neelan leaving) Welcome to the first Corrie thread of the week. Hope you’ve all had a good weekend. Thanks to sam_gee and FM Lover for last week’s episode threads. So what’s lined up for us tonight. Kelly's appalled to...
Noel’s House party Saturday BBC 4
Just caught this while seeing what’s on …… takes me back. Can’t see a date when it was first broadcast, wonder if the “ phone in numbers “ they’ve just shown are still valid 😆. Virgin Media guide says it was first aired...
McDonald & Dodds season 4 potential release date, cast, plot and everything you need to know
Now that season three of ITV's crime drama McDonald & Dodds has concluded, the question now is whether it will return for season four. Created by Robert Murphy, the British series follows two detectives who are thrown together despite (seemingly) having nothing in common. Wildly ambitious DCI McDonald (Tala Gouveia) and the shy DS Dodds (Jason Watkins) form an unlikely friendship and an entertaining partnership as they solve perplexing crimes in the city of Bath.
Sean worked surprisingly well at the Undertakers [Corrie]
The quadrouple act at the Undertakers yesterday was a lot of fun, I actually really enjoyed Sean (not the first time lately either, he was great when he confronted Frank too), maybe it's time to take him out of the Factory and have him work at the Undertakers full time.
EE - Ben left his victims to die but we suppose to think Suki the villain!
Another week of the TPTB trying to make us feel sorry for Ben, are they ever gonna hold him responsible for his actions!, he took drugs so it's Sam fault, he attacked multiple people and didn't care if they died but because Suki never helped him she in the wrong and has to apologise, yes. I know she a super bitch she still 100 better character then Phil and Ben.
Some Mothers Do Ave Em documentary last night.
Surprised they didnt mention the Sport Aid special . I think my favourite episode was Frank learning to drive. Surprised they didnt mention the Sport Aid special . I think my favourite episode was Frank learning to drive. Planning to watch it later tonight. Enjoyed last week's on Only Fools...
Things you remember seeing on TV that were very shocking at the time.
Oliver Reed on a Channel 4 show called After dark. It was a show that started at about 12am. and went on till about 3am. It was set in a black studio with a few Chesterfield sofas, a table in the middle and lots of drink and nibles for people to help themselfs to. There would be a topic to talk about and a lot of proffesors,scientist,jernalists etc talking about it. One show had the actor Oliver Reed on it. God knows why but with the drink freely flowing you can guess why he was on. I forget the topic that night. But all of a sudden Oliver went over and kissed a middle aged proffesor with long grey hair and glasses. Then it went to an ad break. I went to the toilet. When I got back there was an old black and white short film about coal mining on. After it finished the show started again and it was with out Oliver.
