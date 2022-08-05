This Year We’re Finally Getting A New Album by The Mars Volta

Read on klaq.com
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
15th annual 'Plaza Classic Film Festival' kicks off this weekend in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
How Did We Miss Felipe Esparza’s Love Letter To El Paso
We love whenever we see returning bands & comedians come to town. Names like Gabriel Iglesias, Willie Barcena & Felipe Esparza are some names that always draw a crowd when they come back to town. Felipe especially, he's always a hit when he appears on the Buzz Adams Morning Show & when he performs in El Paso.
Oldest El Pasoan Just Celebrated Her 108 Birthday On Planet Earth
Happy Birthday to El Paso's oldest resident, Justina Robles Davila, aka "Mama Tina," who, on August 4, celebrated her 108th birthday!. Congratulations to Justina Robles Davila (Mama Tina), El Paso's oldest resident, who was born on August 4, 1914. Davila was born over a century ago in Puerto Rico and...
Rock Out With 2 El Paso Bands Going On Tour With Living Dead Girl
Every Sunday afternoon, from 5-7pm, 95.5 KLAQ brings you two hours of the latest national rock as well as shining the spotlight on El Paso artists & rock from the Borderland: Q-Connected. This week we'll be hearing from two El Paso bands who are going on tour with Living Dead...
Fan Fave Traveling Thai Kitchen Making 2 El Paso Stops This Week
The Noodle Man and his Traveling Thai Kitchen return this week, setting up shop at two local hot spots around El Paso. For the last couple of years, Dream Kasestatad, known as The Noodle Man, has been sharing his homestyle Thai cuisine with El Pasoans. We have the fine folks...
Breathtaking El Paso Sunrise and Sunset Photos Subject of New Museum Exhibit
Borderland sunrise and sunset photos taken by locals is the focus of the newest rotating exhibition at the El Paso Museum of History. Whether it’s the sun majestically rising over the Franklins or slowly setting behind the desert horizon, we’re treated to stunning sunrises and sunsets that leaves many of us in awe and reaching for our phone pretty much on the daily.
KVIA
Sunday Funday Moment: El Paso teen’s artwork featured in Olivia Rodrigo’s Instagram
EL PASO, Texas-- One El Paso teen was surprised to see her most recent art work featured in an ad on her favorite singers Instagram page. “Olivia Rodrigo has a really big influence on me and she’s just an amazing person and she’s definitely one of my idols,” said incoming El Paso high school freshman Leah Monsivais has been an Olivia Rodrigo fan since her days as a Disney channel actress.
6 Places to Get the Best Agua Fresca-Not Spa Water- in El Paso
Nothing beats an ice cold agua fresca on a hot El Paso day, am I right? Notice how I called it an agua fresca and not "spa water"?. In case you missed it, a popular TikTok creator named Grace Norton shared her recipe for what she called "spa water" that was a blend of lemon and cucumbers. She claimed that the drink has many benefits including hydration and anti-inflammatory properties. She also added sugar, which I feel defeats the purpose of it being "spa water".
What Are The Coolest Hotels in the US? Two Are Outside El Paso
When you stay at a hotel, you want to make sure it's nice & it's affordable. Sometimes you want to stay at one, just for it's sheer unique design. If I was going to mention some of the coolest El Paso hotels, I'd throw in the Wyndham Hotel, the Hotel Indigo, the Gardner Hotel, & the De Soto Hotel (R.I.P.).
KVIA
Sunday Funday Moment: El Paso barber in need of donations to create sensory friendly barbershop
EL PASO, Texas-- The Gentlemen’s Barbershop in far east El Paso is now home to one El Paso barber who is hoping to create a sensory friendly area for children on the spectrum, but he’s asking for the communities help to make that wish a reality. We first...
Best Place To Grab A Beer In El Paso, According To Locals
In case you needed an excuse to enjoy a nice cold beer today, International Beer Day is today!. Let’s be real though, you should never really need an excuse to enjoy a nice cold beer after a long week, but a national holiday helps make that first sip a little bit more special.
5 Things I’ll Miss from Food City at Fox Plaza
Well, it's happening. Our beloved Food City at Fox Plaza is closing down and their final day is August 10th. After nearly 60 years, the Fox Plaza location will be closing it's doors, forever ending an El Paso tradition. After that, the two options we'll have left are Ranchland at...
Do You Agree With This El Pasoans List Of The Best Burgers in EP?
So I’ll be honest, when it comes to burgers I am not too picky. However, I have tried some burgers that just left me in awe and made me realize that not all burgers are created equally! Some are made with more love and you can taste them on your first bite.
El Paso Family Throws a TikTok Inspired “Fiesta De Colores”
When planning a party, party themes are always tough to come up with because you want a theme that everyone will understand and a theme that everyone will enjoy, too. Last month I attended a party that I can honestly say had the easiest and most fun theme EVER! Of course, I am a bit biased because It was my brother-in-law's birthday party and I helped my sister come up with the party theme BUT STILL! Everyone who attended understood the assignment and it made for a family friendly theme that everyone could enjoy!
This Adventurous Group In El Paso’s Worth Joining for Fun Times
Not sure about you but I was today years old when I discovered something fun to do in the borderland. If you have ever wondered what it is like to paint nature's scenery while sitting in it, get your hiking gear ready. There is this cool get-together that anyone who...
Which 3 El Pasoans Fought Hard To Be On American Ninja Warrior
One of the most popular realty tv shows today is NBC's American Ninja Warrior. But it's not hard to see why. I actually started watching the show when it first appeared on the G4 network. But I'm glad to see not only did the show survive, but it's thriving a TON now. There's even a fan website called American Ninja Warrior Nation, where you can see all the highlights you might have missed from the show.
Back 2 School Expo Showcases El Paso Vendors and Talent
On August 6th, 2022 Townsquare Media El Paso once again joined up with Cielo Vista Mall to host the Back 2 School Expo. Western Tech and Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages join in on the effort to bring local vendors, exhibitors, and clubs to celebrate the start of another school year. We...
Tax free weekend underway in El Paso, Las Cruces
Everything back to school related from shoes, backpacks, and clothing will be tax free all weekend starting august 5th and ending Sunday August 7th. According to David Gest, a spokesperson for The outlet shoppes at El Paso in addition to the tax free weekend there will be additional deals. “We have up to 70 percent […]
The 7 Likely Things You Can Have Happen Than Winning the Lottery
Who doesn't want to win the lottery? The thought of winning an absolutely RIDCULOUS amount of money is appealing. Especially with a grand prize of 1.21 BILLION DOLLARS. Not a million, BILLION with a capital B. But your chances of winning are small... how small? According to an CNBC interview with Harvard professor Dr. Mark Glickman, your chances of winning are 1 to 292... MILLION.
Where Did El Paso’s Gas Go And When Is It Coming Back?
Got gas? For many El Pasoans the answer was no this past weekend after a gas shortage had drivers in a panic. Drivers in far east El Paso went to Facebook to share photos of signs posted over gas pumps reading “Currently out of gas. Sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused.”
El Paso philanthropist dies
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso philanthropist Dede Rogers has died. Isha Rogers Santamaria confirmed her sister's death in a Facebook post. Rogers was an El Paso native, daughter of Patricia Murchison Rogers and Johnathan Rogers, who was a former El Paso mayor and founder of WestStar Bank. Her impact in the Borderland goes far The post El Paso philanthropist dies appeared first on KVIA.
