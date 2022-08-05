Cherry Hill and Other Popular Hangout Spots for High Schoolers in El Paso

Read on klaq.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
15th annual 'Plaza Classic Film Festival' kicks off this weekend in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Related
Fan Fave Traveling Thai Kitchen Making 2 El Paso Stops This Week
The Noodle Man and his Traveling Thai Kitchen return this week, setting up shop at two local hot spots around El Paso. For the last couple of years, Dream Kasestatad, known as The Noodle Man, has been sharing his homestyle Thai cuisine with El Pasoans. We have the fine folks...
6 Places to Get the Best Agua Fresca-Not Spa Water- in El Paso
Nothing beats an ice cold agua fresca on a hot El Paso day, am I right? Notice how I called it an agua fresca and not "spa water"?. In case you missed it, a popular TikTok creator named Grace Norton shared her recipe for what she called "spa water" that was a blend of lemon and cucumbers. She claimed that the drink has many benefits including hydration and anti-inflammatory properties. She also added sugar, which I feel defeats the purpose of it being "spa water".
Back 2 School Expo Showcases El Paso Vendors and Talent
On August 6th, 2022 Townsquare Media El Paso once again joined up with Cielo Vista Mall to host the Back 2 School Expo. Western Tech and Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages join in on the effort to bring local vendors, exhibitors, and clubs to celebrate the start of another school year. We...
KVIA
Sunday Funday Moment: El Paso barber in need of donations to create sensory friendly barbershop
EL PASO, Texas-- The Gentlemen’s Barbershop in far east El Paso is now home to one El Paso barber who is hoping to create a sensory friendly area for children on the spectrum, but he’s asking for the communities help to make that wish a reality. We first...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What Are The Coolest Hotels in the US? Two Are Outside El Paso
When you stay at a hotel, you want to make sure it's nice & it's affordable. Sometimes you want to stay at one, just for it's sheer unique design. If I was going to mention some of the coolest El Paso hotels, I'd throw in the Wyndham Hotel, the Hotel Indigo, the Gardner Hotel, & the De Soto Hotel (R.I.P.).
Breathtaking El Paso Sunrise and Sunset Photos Subject of New Museum Exhibit
Borderland sunrise and sunset photos taken by locals is the focus of the newest rotating exhibition at the El Paso Museum of History. Whether it’s the sun majestically rising over the Franklins or slowly setting behind the desert horizon, we’re treated to stunning sunrises and sunsets that leaves many of us in awe and reaching for our phone pretty much on the daily.
El Paso philanthropist dies
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso philanthropist Dede Rogers has died. Isha Rogers Santamaria confirmed her sister's death in a Facebook post. Rogers was an El Paso native, daughter of Patricia Murchison Rogers and Johnathan Rogers, who was a former El Paso mayor and founder of WestStar Bank. Her impact in the Borderland goes far The post El Paso philanthropist dies appeared first on KVIA.
Oldest El Pasoan Just Celebrated Her 108 Birthday On Planet Earth
Happy Birthday to El Paso's oldest resident, Justina Robles Davila, aka "Mama Tina," who, on August 4, celebrated her 108th birthday!. Congratulations to Justina Robles Davila (Mama Tina), El Paso's oldest resident, who was born on August 4, 1914. Davila was born over a century ago in Puerto Rico and...
RELATED PEOPLE
Tax free weekend underway in El Paso, Las Cruces
Everything back to school related from shoes, backpacks, and clothing will be tax free all weekend starting august 5th and ending Sunday August 7th. According to David Gest, a spokesperson for The outlet shoppes at El Paso in addition to the tax free weekend there will be additional deals. “We have up to 70 percent […]
How Did We Miss Felipe Esparza’s Love Letter To El Paso
We love whenever we see returning bands & comedians come to town. Names like Gabriel Iglesias, Willie Barcena & Felipe Esparza are some names that always draw a crowd when they come back to town. Felipe especially, he's always a hit when he appears on the Buzz Adams Morning Show & when he performs in El Paso.
Best Place To Grab A Beer In El Paso, According To Locals
In case you needed an excuse to enjoy a nice cold beer today, International Beer Day is today!. Let’s be real though, you should never really need an excuse to enjoy a nice cold beer after a long week, but a national holiday helps make that first sip a little bit more special.
Doorbell Video of Ghostly Figures Running Down Street in Southern New Mexico
You gotta love doorbell cameras. Not only do they allow you to see and speak to whomever is at your door without you having to leave the comfort of your couch, sometimes it records mysterious and freaky AF stuff that then gets shared on the internet. Case in point: footage...
IN THIS ARTICLE
El Paso’s Sunset 3 Years Apart: A Message then, A Message Now
It has been said that El Paso has some of the BEST sunsets. Who says this? El Pasoans of course, but after Thursday night's sunset it’s not a biased opinion. It’s a fact!. I was driving to take my son to his dad’s house a few minutes after 8 o’clock and I caught a glimpse of El Paso’s sky looking like it was on fire!
elpasomatters.org
Documents: El Paso Water takes $1.2M fine fight across state lines
El Paso Water officials are making the case that New Mexico environmental regulators have no business fining the utility over a decision to divert sewage into the Rio Grande for months. Attorneys representing El Paso Water said the New Mexico Environment Department has no power to fine a Texas water...
KVIA
Repairs at El Paso fuel terminal create gas shortage around city
EL PASO, Texas -- Repairs at an El Paso fuel terminal this past week created a gas shortage across the city, and as a result created frustration for many El Paso drivers looking to fill their car up. Since Thursday night, ABC-7 had been receiving calls and emails from frustrated...
Dozens of migrants discovered in an El Paso stash house
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Border Patrol agents discovered a human smuggling stash house with more than 40 migrants Friday in Central El Paso. Agents, assigned to the El Paso Sector, received information about three properties in El Paso that were possibly being used as human smuggling stash houses. Two locations, near Alameda Avenue […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Where Did El Paso’s Gas Go And When Is It Coming Back?
Got gas? For many El Pasoans the answer was no this past weekend after a gas shortage had drivers in a panic. Drivers in far east El Paso went to Facebook to share photos of signs posted over gas pumps reading “Currently out of gas. Sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused.”
KFOX 14
Blood drive to honor victims of the El Paso Walmart Shooting held this weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — This weekend, a blood drive in honor of the 23 lives lost on August 3, 2019, was held. Senator Cesar Blanco and State Representative Claudia Ordaz-Perez worked together to host the event. "The need for blood donations in the Borderland is always present and...
KFOX 14
El Pasoans feeling frustrated due to the gas shortage in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Several gas stations in far east El Paso are without gas. Many El Pasoans that pulled up to the gas station to fill up their tanks were met with a surprise: no gas. "Man I’m heated dog, what if I run out of gas...
americasvoice.org
Mario Carrillo of America’s Voice in the Austin American-Statesman: “GOP Campaigns On the Rhetoric That Led to El Paso Carnage”
GOP Candidates and Elected Officials Are Embracing Same Deadly “Invasion” Lies as the El Paso Shooter. Washington, DC – Mario Carrillo, Texas-based Campaigns Director for America’s Voice, has a new op-ed in the Austin American-Statesman highlighting how Republican candidates and elected officials like Gov. Greg Abbott are embracing the same “invasion” lies as the El Paso shooter, who three years ago this week killed 23 people at a Walmart.
95.5 KLAQ
El Paso, TX
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2