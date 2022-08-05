Read on theberrics.com
The Berrics Canteen
Danny Hamaguchi Is Pro For Thank You
Thank You has announced that Danny Hamaguchi is now pro! The brand, founded by Berrics Battle Commanders Torey Pudwill and Daewon Song, launched in 2018 with the mission to uplift the community by supporting deserving causes and taking action to highlight the most positive aspects of skateboarding. The brand’s “give back” board collections are a case in point: Each deck sold in these series are custom designed to highlight an admirable initiative with a portion of the proceeds donated to that cause.
The Berrics Canteen
Red Bull Releases Jake Wooten’s ‘Big Sky’ Part
Red Bull’s Jake Wooten hit the road over the past year with Bobby Bils and Ira Ingram behind the lens for the pro’s latest part, ‘Big Sky.’ The front-three god has remarkable flow and some surprising tricks in this edit—the way he contorts the ender is a thing of beauty. Check it out, above!
sneakernews.com
Brain Dead Draws From Nature And The Great Beyond For Upcoming Reebok Club C Revenge Colorways
Over the course of the last two years, Brain Dead has produced an impressive amount of collaborative efforts, joining forces with some of the biggest names in both sneakers and fashion. And in 2022, the streetwear label has yet to let up, as they’ve since delivered an extensive collection of Vans and have helped Oakley bring about the return of the Flesh. Adding to the catalog is yet another partnership with Reebok, who’ve provided Kyle Ng and team the opportunity to redress the Club C Revenge.
sneakernews.com
ICE STUDIOS x ASICS GEL-Kayano 14 To Release On August 12th; Global Launch To Follow On The 19th
Founded by photographer Renell Medrano, ICE STUDIOS is both a creative collective and lifestyle brand, which recently caught the eye of Bella Hadid for their Cargo Skirt (which is now unfortunately out of stock). A$AP Ferg, too, clearly stands by the label, as the rapper was recently seen wearing their upcoming ASICS GEL-Kayano 14, which is scheduled to release on August 12th.
sneakernews.com
Twelve Can’t Miss Sneaker News Headlines From July 16th to July 22nd
Given the number of swoosh and Jumpman logos that appear on hardwood courts, storied pitches and other battlegrounds, it’s difficult avoiding work coming out from NIKE, Inc.’s world headquarters. Over the last week, official and unofficial looks at upcoming Air Jordan retros, Nike Air Max models and more...
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 2 Low “Cherrywood” Releasing December 3rd
The Air Jordan 2 continuous its dichotomous nature as the 1987 model appears in both OG-style color-blocking and far-out design concepts through collaborative routes. Nina Chanel Abney and Union Los Angeles have done impressive jobs at re-imagining the second Air Jordan model, but Jordan Brand’s also sticking to the proven formula of simple colorway swaps for its upcoming release slate.
Two Retro Air Jordans Dropping This Week
Jordan Brand is releasing the Air Jordan 8 and Air Jordan 3 in new colorways.
hypebeast.com
Early Glimpse at the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12
A Ma Maniére has won the hearts of sneakerheads for its collaborative with Jordan Brand that entailed the Air Jordan 3 and Air Jordan 1 High in 2021 as well as the Air Jordan 2 which debuted this year. Since it has seemingly found a formula of storytelling that strongly resonates with its audience, the brand feels it best to continue aligning with the Jumpman team for more offerings which is why it’s expected to now lend its touch to the Air Jordan 12.
Complex
Nike’s Forgotten ‘Street Fighter’ Sneaker Emerges
A seemingly inconsequential, outlet-relegated sneaker gained new relevance this week, the full story of its video game-inspired design surfacing two years after it was produced. The shoe, a white pair of the Nike Air Force 1 dressed in blue accents, nods to Evo Moment #37, the extraordinary conclusion to a Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike game from 2004 that still stands as the most iconic moment in competitive fighting game history.
sneakernews.com
Undefeated And Nike Join Forces On A Multi-Colored Air Force 1 Low In Patent Leather
Undefeated flexes its masterful ability in Air Force 1 execution as we reveal an exclusive look at a rumored upcoming collaboration for 2022. Following their celebrated “5 On It” collection from 2021, the California-based and now-global boutique retailer reconvenes with Nike on the forty-year-old-silhouette. This leak reveals a...
hypebeast.com
7-Eleven Taps Overtime and Easy Otabor for a Limited-Edition Apparel Collection
7-Eleven‘s series of exciting summer merch collaborations has been greatly influenced by the worlds of streetwear, sneakers and sports. For its latest drop, 7-Eleven has teamed up with the popular sports platform Overtime and gallerist, designer, tastemaker and founder of the clothing brand Infinite Archives, Easy Otabor. The multi-brand collaboration drops Friday, August 5 at 1:00 p.m. ET at https://shop.overtime.tv/ and includes hats, mesh basketball shorts, hoodies and tees.
Hypebae
The New Timex T80 Neon Is the Ultimate '80s Throwback Watch
Timex just released a range of neon colorways of its signature T80 watch, inspired by the digital Liquid Crystal Display that was first introduced by the brand back in 1974. Paying homage to the classic design, the new T80 Neon fuses fashion and function while drawing inspiration from one of history’s most expressive decades: the ’80s. Influenced by vivid colors, big hair and big dreams, the T80 seeks to evoke a sense of playful nostalgia through its new statement colorways.
sneakernews.com
Daniel Arsham And The Shoe Surgeon Recreate Four Classic Air Jordans For Latest Exhibit
Daniel Arsham’s work primarily resides in the realm of homage, as the artist has previously created dilapidated sculptures of luxury cars, Spalding balls, and even a box of Frosted Flakes. And though stone is typically his medium of choice, Arsham is going an entirely different route for his latest exhibition — entitled “Le Modulor du Basketball” — commissioning The Shoe Surgeon to create four one-of-a-kind Air Jordan replicas.
Sneaker Releases: Salvatore Ferragamo Launches the Iggy Cross Gender Running Shoe Collection + More
Click here to read the full article. Aug. 5, 2022: Salvatore Ferragamo has released its latest sneaker style. Called the Iggy sneaker, the silhouette reinterprets the classic running shoe in a “cross gender and contemporary way,” the Italian luxury brand said in a statement. The upper is made of Econyl, a fiber 100% regenerated from fishing nets and other nylon waste, and details are in leather made giving a second life to manufacturing scraps resulting from a production process with reduced carbon emissions. Available in a variation of leathers, colors, straps and monogramming, the vintage style and bright color combinations...
hypebeast.com
Brain Dead and Reebok Reconnect on the Club C Revenge
Los Angeles-based streetwear imprint, Brain Dead, has leveraged its broad catalog of partners to continue to offer unique products and designs throughout each year. Recently, this has included Magic: The Gathering, Vans and even roller skates with THEM SKATES. Now, the Kyle Ng-led label circles back to one of its earliest collaborators, Reebok, for two colorways of the Club C Revenge.
Jeff Staple Predicts Streetwear’s Future and More at FN CEO Summit 2022
Click here to read the full article. Jeff Staple took the stage to discuss brand relevance and his streetwear legacy during the FN CEO Summit at The Plaza Hotel in New York City. Staple, who’s helmed his own streetwear brand since 1997 and launched numerous viral collaborations, reminisced on his time in the streetwear world with FN’s senior news and features editor, Peter Verry, and said it’s a trajectory that’s still sinking in. Recalling his start selling T-shirts made after breaking into the Parsons School of Design’s silkscreening lab, Staple attributed consistency to his success. “Trust me, 25 years later, it’s unbelievable that I...
hypebeast.com
FDMTL Taps Medicom Toy for Patchwork Denim BE@RBRICK Sets
Founded in 2005, Tokyo-based denim label FDMTL is known for its detail-rich Japanese indigo garments. Following an outdoor boro collaboration with Helinox and a trifecta release with Vault by Vans, the artisans now reconnect with Medicom Toy for a fourth BE@RBRICK release. The upcoming figures arrive in patterns inspired by...
sneakernews.com
Blue Denim And Suede Give This Nike Air Max 1 An All-American Look
2022 doesn’t just mark the Air Force 1’s 40th, as the equally iconic Air Max 1 is celebrating an anniversary of its own. And to appropriately commemorate 35 years, Nike has dressed up the iconic shoe in a wide range of unique, playful colorways. Among them is this newly-revealed pair, which blends together suede and denim for a classic, all-American look.
architecturaldigest.com
Raf Simons and Kvadrat’s New Shaker-Inspired Launch Goes Beyond Fabric
For their eighth year working together, Danish textile brand Kvadrat and Raf Simons, the prolific Belgian fashion designer and cocreative director of Prada, have completely shaken up the nature of their collaboration. Rather than launching a new collection of upholstery fabrics like they normally do each spring—previous years have produced turmeric-colored mohair piles, rose pink corduroys, and speckled wood bouclé—Simons has put his own aesthetic spin on a classic American design.
For Your Viewing Pleasure: Drake Flexes In The Limited Edition Virgil Abloh Designed Maybach For ‘Sticky’ Video
Drake drops the visual for 'Sticky' showcasing his jet setting expeditions and his very rare Virgil Abloh off-road Maybach.
