Over the course of the last two years, Brain Dead has produced an impressive amount of collaborative efforts, joining forces with some of the biggest names in both sneakers and fashion. And in 2022, the streetwear label has yet to let up, as they’ve since delivered an extensive collection of Vans and have helped Oakley bring about the return of the Flesh. Adding to the catalog is yet another partnership with Reebok, who’ve provided Kyle Ng and team the opportunity to redress the Club C Revenge.

APPAREL ・ 1 DAY AGO