8 suspects arrested across The UK after a man was shot dead near an underground tube station

Woman, 60, and man, 78, arrested on suspicion of murdering baby boy
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a baby boy in Burnley.Lancashire Police were called at around 1.20pm on 1 March to an address in the village of Hapton following reports a baby had suffered a medical episode.The child was rushed to hospital for treatment following the arrival of emergency services, but he died on 5 March. The force said his family continue to be supported by specially-trained officers.In March, a 60-year-old woman from Haslingden and a 78-year-old man from Burnley were arrested on suspicion of Section 18 Assault.Following further enquiries, they were both...
Suspect accused of killing Queens delivery worker found dead
NEW YORK -- The man accused in the shooting death of a Queens Chinese food delivery worker over duck sauce has died by suicide, authorities say. Glenn Hirsch, 51, was charged with stalking and murdering Zhiwen Yan, a 45-year-old father and restaurant worker. Hirsch had been released on $500,000 cash bail and was under electronic monitoring and home confinement.Hirsch didn't show up for a court appearance, and was later found dead in his home of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. "We just found out that defendant killed himself. Zhiwen Yan's family is in shock. We ask for privacy, and thank the NYPD and District Attorney for their efforts to seek justice," said Jennifer Wu, attorney for Yan's family. "The loss of a human life is always tragic. Obviously, we would have preferred to try Mr. Glenn Hirsch for the calculated murder of Mr. Zhiwen Yan in a court of law, but this is no longer an option. We once again express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Zhiwen Yan, who continue to grieve his tragic and senseless loss," said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.
BBC
Woman raped in Birmingham after suspect 'posed as taxi driver'
A woman was raped after a suspect allegedly posed as a taxi driver, police said. Detectives from West Midlands Police said the suspect is believed to have targeted lone women in Birmingham. The force said he is thought to have offered lifts, alcohol and drugs while operating late at night...
The forgotten four who 'burned to death' and were left in a grave of rubble for TWO MONTHS: Police reveal identities of 'trafficked' Vietnamese migrants 'who died in Oldham mill fire' - including married father, 39
The four Vietnamese nationals who are believed to have been inside a mill when a blaze ripped through the building in May have been named by police, who are also probing if they were all illegally trafficked to the UK. Specialist officers began searching Bismark House Mill, in Oldham, Greater...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Agnes Akom: Man, 64, jailed for power tool murder of young woman
A man who murdered a young woman with a power tool inside a converted shipping container and buried her in a north London park has been jailed for life. Neculai Paizan, 64, had denied killing Agnes Akom, 20, but was convicted of murder last week at the Old Bailey. He...
Three teenage boys are charged with murdering a 16-year-old at a party: 'Somebody thought they had to defend their girlfriend'
Three teenage boys have been charged with murder after the alleged stabbing of another 16-year-old boy at a party at a home in western Sydney. Emergency services were called to a home on Australis Drive at Ropes Crossing, near Blacktown, about 2.50am on June 4. They found a teenage boy...
Cops Seize $60 Million of Cocaine Hidden in Fake Mobile Home
The trafficking organization had previously attempted to send the mobile home with cocaine from South America to Spain in 2019.
Nurse, 32, accused of murdering seven babies appears in court for hearing
A NURSE accused of murdering seven babies faced court yesterday for a pre-trial hearing. Lucy Letby, 32, is charged with killing the five boys and two girls on the neo-natal ward at the Countess of Chester Hospital, Cheshire. She is also accused of the attempted murder of a further five...
Woman and partner guilty of murdering her 15-year-old son
Sebastian Kalinowski died after weeks of abuse by Agnieszka Kalinowska and Andrzej Latoszewski, Leeds jury told
Eighty-four men in court accused of gang raping eight women in South Africa
More than 80 men have appeared in court after they were accused of gang raping eight women shooting a music video close to an illegal gold mine in South Africa.The 84 men, who are also suspected of carrying out an armed robbery of the production crew, were arrested at an abandoned mine after the alleged rapes and robbery near the town of Krugersdorp, to the west of Johannesburg.Police minister Bheki Cele told a press briefing that the incident is “a shame of the nation”.According to the police, the suspects are allegedly illegal miners known as zama-zamas who dig for gold...
ohmymag.co.uk
This ‘American Bully XL’ dog turned on its owners in a horrific attack
A woman mauled to death and a man rushed to the hospital. According to Sky News, South Yorkshire police responded to an emergency call from a man who reported a dog attack in his house. As they arrived at the property together with the local ambulance services, they faced a horrendous scene. A man and a woman, both in their 40s, were bitten by a dog, a legal American Bully XL. The man who called the police during the attack was severely injured. The paramedics tended to a woman, but despite their efforts, her bite wounds were fatal, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man stabbed 10 times by Door Dash driver speaks for first time
CERES — A man who was stabbed by a Door Dash driver in a Mcdonald's is speaking out for the first time since the attack.Casey Rich says he was eating in the Mcdonald's with his 13-year-old daughter when a woman working for Door Dash became upset with a McDonald's employee for not finishing her order fast enough.Rich says that when he saw how the Door Dash driver was speaking to the McDonald's employee, he told the driver to "get a real job.""I was calm, I had my daughter with me. It didn't seem like a big deal. You know, like...
New York City robbery ring lured men to meet woman before duct-taping victims, swiping clothes, cash: NYPD
New York City police are on the hunt Monday for three suspects accused of luring men to motels under the premise of meeting a woman before bounding them with duct tape and robbing them of their clothing, cash and personal property. The five incidents happened from July 7 to 26...
Woman, 26, who left her blind neighbour suicidal after falsely claiming he had raped her is jailed for two years
A woman who left her vulnerable blind neighbour feeling suicidal after falsely claiming he had raped her has been jailed for two years. Jade Wass, 26, called police saying she had been attacked by her neighbour while camping outside of a home in Teesside on July 8, 2020. She claimed...
BBC
Son jailed for murdering parents in horrific Higher Walton home attack
A man who stabbed his parents hundreds of times in a "horrific" attack has been jailed for life. The bodies of Anthony Tipping, 60, and Tricia Livesey, 57, were found at their home on Cann Bridge Street in Higher Walton, Preston, on 20 November 2021. Lee Tipping, who had admitted...
Out after 19 years: Killer wife who fed her second husband poisoned curry is pictured strolling in the sunshine on shopping trip after she was freed from prison last month
She was dubbed the Black Widow after murdering her husband with a poisoned curry. Now, 19 years after receiving a life sentence, Dena Thompson is free to walk the streets. The notorious bigamist, who was acquitted of trying to murder another husband and conned a third, was controversially set free by the Parole Board last month.
Owami Davies: Three arrested on suspicion of murdering missing student nurse
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the disappearance of a student nurse. Owami Davies, 24, left her home in Grays, Essex, and was last seen just after midnight on Derby Road in West Croydon on 7 July. Police say she was in a “vulnerable state” when she was last seen and urged Croydon residents to check their sheds and outbuildings for anything suspicious. On Monday two men, aged 27 and 23 were arrested in the Croydon area in connection with the investigation. They were taken to a south London police station where they...
CCTV shows gang of young women brazenly steal hundreds of pounds worth of cigarettes
Police are hunting a brazen gang of young women who marched around a shop stealing croissants, while others walked behind the tills and snatched hundreds of pounds worth of cigarettes.CCTV footage from Tesco Express in Hove shows two of the girls going behind the counter and grabbing age-restricted goods that appeared to include lottery scratch cards, before pulling aside the cigarette display.Another pair bagged up bakery items such as croissants and appeared to be holding other treats.When confronted by a member of staff, they all fled the store.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More CCTV footage shows group of girls stealing croissants in East SussexLilia Valutyte, 9, plays in the street with sister moments before fatal stabbingMan details ‘scary’ monkeypox diagnosis and symptoms as cases rise across US
CCTV shows final moments of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte playing in street before fatal stabbing
Police have released CCTV footage of Lilia Valutyte playing in the street moments before she was fatally stabbed in Boston, Lincolnshire.The nine-year-old can be seen playing with a hula hoop alongside her younger sister just ten minutes before the shocking attack last Thursday (28 July).Police officers and paramedics rushed to the scene in a desperate bid to save her.A 22-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Lilia and appeared in court earlier this week.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dev Patel speaks with police in Adelaide after trying to break up fightPolice say man arrested over fatal stabbing of nine-year-oldMurder investigation launched after nine-year-old girl dies from suspected stab wound
McDonald's bans all unaccompanied under-18s from restaurant after 5pm due to attacks on staff
A fast food restaurant is turning away all young people under the age of 18 in the evening hours because of a spate of attacks against staff. The temporary ban on unaccompanied under-18s entering the restaurant after 5pm was recently brought into force at McDonald's in Lord Street, Liverpool. Restaurant...
