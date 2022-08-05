Read on rollingout.com
Terminally-Ill Man Faces Trial For Mooning A Traffic Camera
A terminally-ill university lecturer who was arrested after mooning a speed camera as part of his bucket list has gone on trial accused of a public order offense. Darrell Meekcom, 55, was detained in his back garden by several officers after he flashed his behind at a mobile speed camera van last November.
Hijacked Tesco van stopped by police stinger
Two men have been arrested after a Tesco van was hijacked in Newtownards and driven to Belfast, colliding with other vehicles on the way. The delivery van was taken from Georges Street shortly before 17:00 BST. It was driven through Dundonald and Holywood before police used a stinger at Dee...
Derbion: Man charged over shopping centre fight
A man has been charged after police were called to reports of two groups of men fighting at a shopping centre in Derby. Derbyshire Police said officers were alerted to a clash near JD Sports in Derbion at about 12:10 BST on 18 July. Diontai Simpson, of Dryden Street, Derby,...
Women fight barefoot in the street in shocking ‘Shameless-style’ brawl as even child joins in
THIS is the shocking moment barefoot women trade punches in a “Shameless-style” brawl in the street – and even a child joins in. Bystanders were horrified as tempers flared between the two women – one thought to be a young adult and the other one older – in Leeds, West Yorkshire.
California cops discover underground bunker powered by stolen electricity at homeless camp containing $100,000 of stolen goods - including power tools, three shotguns and ammunition
Six people were arrested after an investigation into a commercial burglary incident led police to an underground bunker at a homeless encampment in California where they discovered $100,000 worth of stolen goods - including power tools, three shotguns and ammunition. Photos shared by San Jose police on social media this...
Female police officer, 40, will stand trial for mocking George Floyd by sharing racially-offensive WhatsApp messages
A female police officer will stand trial accused of mocking George Floyd by sharing racially-offensive WhatsApp messages. PC Joann Jinks, 40, was a serving officer at West Mercia Police at the time the messages were allegedly sent in June 2020. The former officer will stand charged with three counts of...
Identical Twins Die Hours Apart, Get Matching Coffins
Identical twins who spent their lives together passed away from separate illnesses just hours apart at the age of 70. Brothers Alan and Geoff Bates died only three hours apart and had a joint funeral and matching coffins. Shelley Bates, Alan's daughter, knew her father only had "months" to live...
Dad of 2 who leapt to his death from Bronx building with wife was an actor from Albania
The Bronx dad of two who plunged to his death along with his wife on his birthday was an actor and aspiring filmmaker from Albania. Florind Belliu, 35, and his spouse Ornela Shehi, 28, were found in the rear courtyard of 2199 Cruger Ave. around 9:15 a.m. Saturday, police sources said.
My neighbour uses pegs to stop me parking on the grass outside his home but I pull them all out, it’s ridiculous
A RESIDENT has told how his neighbour keeps trying to stop him from parking on a grass verge by stabbing pegs in the ground. Defiant Steven Riley, 59, claims he has no choice but to yank the pegs out and park over them due to a lack of parking space on their street.
Woman flashes ‘White Privilege Card’ at cop to get out of speeding ticket & posts smiling selfie, sparking police probe
A WOMAN has told how she got out of a speeding ticket after flashing her 'White Privilege Card' at a cop. Mimi Israelah claims she avoided receiving a traffic violation despite being pulled over for weaving as she drove through Anchorage, Alaska. She was driving to a pizzeria after attending...
Shocking pic shows elderly woman abandoned in a cardboard box at the roadside by ‘granny dumping’ family
A GRANDMOTHER was heartlessly abandoned by her family on the side of the road in a sickening trend known as "granny dumping". The elderly woman was found inside a cardboard box with no food or water next to a highway in Mexico. The cruel act sparked outrage after locals were...
Mother who ran over children outside school in ‘every parent’s worst nightmare’ found guilty
A mother of two who ran over a group of children outside a primary school in what a judge described as “every parent’s worst nightmare” has been found guilty of careless driving.Eight pupils and parents were standing outside Beatrix Potter Primary School in Openview, Earlsfield, southwest London, when they were struck by the Toyota Rav4 just after 3pm on 8 September 2020.A seven-year-old boy with his back to the car was knocked into the air, while others as young as six were trapped under the vehicle.Dolly Rincon-Aguilar, from Wandsworth, south London, who was picking up children from the school,...
Killer wife jailed for 19 years for feeding second husband poisoned curry is seen on shopping trip after being released
A KILLER wife who fed her husband a poisoned curry has been spotted on a shopping trip after she was released from jail. Dena Thompson became known as the Black Widow killer because of the way she ensnared and manipulated her three husbands. She relied on sustained seduction to trick...
Cops Seize $60 Million of Cocaine Hidden in Fake Mobile Home
The trafficking organization had previously attempted to send the mobile home with cocaine from South America to Spain in 2019.
Horror last moments of drinker who died after downing bottle of Jägermeister in two minutes for £10 bet
THESE are the horror last moments of a drinker who died after downing a bottle of Jägermeister in two minutes for a £10 bet. The man, aged between 25 and 30, died at the Blue Corner Car Wash & Liquor Restaurant near Elim, South Africa. Cops said the...
Family are slapped with a $283 parking fine for moving their car onto a median strip as their home went underwater during the floods
A young family has been slapped with a parking fine after moving their car to higher ground as their home was being swallowed by raging flood waters. Amber Evans' said her husband moved his ute onto a median strip as water crept towards their Cessnock property, in the devastated Hunter Valley region inundated by massive rainfall last week.
Couple with ten kids trapped neighbour in her own home after blocking her car in ‘childish’ row
A COUPLE with 10 kids have been branded ''childish'' after trapping their neighbour in her own home by blocking her car. Samina Delaney, 40, and Shahid Iqbal, 38, were charged with harassment after they deliberately parked their family car so close to Natalie Allison's vehicle she was unable to move it.
Watch as Mercedes driver angrily exits his vehicle only to have road rage backfire in ‘instant karma’ during getaway
DASHCAM footage shows the moment an irate man was hit with instant karma after storming out of his vehicle in a road rage incident. slamming on his brakes in front of another car as the road merges to a highway. The vehicle with this video’s dashcam honks at the Mercedes-Benz...
Car thieves have been using phones to steal vehicles
A string of car thefts that started in Milwaukee seems to have made its way to Pittsburgh. The group in Milwaukee started stealing Hyundais and Kia’s using only their phones - then mechanically and cosmetically damaging the cars.
Man raped after night out with friends in Bournemouth
A man has been raped following a night out in Bournemouth. The victim in his 20s had been out with friends on Saturday 9 July and was attacked at an unknown property by another man during the early hours of the following day. Dorset Police said the victim woke up...
