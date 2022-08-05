ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

BBC

Hijacked Tesco van stopped by police stinger

Two men have been arrested after a Tesco van was hijacked in Newtownards and driven to Belfast, colliding with other vehicles on the way. The delivery van was taken from Georges Street shortly before 17:00 BST. It was driven through Dundonald and Holywood before police used a stinger at Dee...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Derbion: Man charged over shopping centre fight

A man has been charged after police were called to reports of two groups of men fighting at a shopping centre in Derby. Derbyshire Police said officers were alerted to a clash near JD Sports in Derbion at about 12:10 BST on 18 July. Diontai Simpson, of Dryden Street, Derby,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

California cops discover underground bunker powered by stolen electricity at homeless camp containing $100,000 of stolen goods - including power tools, three shotguns and ammunition

Six people were arrested after an investigation into a commercial burglary incident led police to an underground bunker at a homeless encampment in California where they discovered $100,000 worth of stolen goods - including power tools, three shotguns and ammunition. Photos shared by San Jose police on social media this...
SAN JOSE, CA
Newsweek

Identical Twins Die Hours Apart, Get Matching Coffins

Identical twins who spent their lives together passed away from separate illnesses just hours apart at the age of 70. Brothers Alan and Geoff Bates died only three hours apart and had a joint funeral and matching coffins. Shelley Bates, Alan's daughter, knew her father only had "months" to live...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Mother who ran over children outside school in ‘every parent’s worst nightmare’ found guilty

A mother of two who ran over a group of children outside a primary school in what a judge described as “every parent’s worst nightmare” has been found guilty of careless driving.Eight pupils and parents were standing outside Beatrix Potter Primary School in Openview, Earlsfield, southwest London, when they were struck by the Toyota Rav4 just after 3pm on 8 September 2020.A seven-year-old boy with his back to the car was knocked into the air, while others as young as six were trapped under the vehicle.Dolly Rincon-Aguilar, from Wandsworth, south London, who was picking up children from the school,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Family are slapped with a $283 parking fine for moving their car onto a median strip as their home went underwater during the floods

A young family has been slapped with a parking fine after moving their car to higher ground as their home was being swallowed by raging flood waters. Amber Evans' said her husband moved his ute onto a median strip as water crept towards their Cessnock property, in the devastated Hunter Valley region inundated by massive rainfall last week.
TRAFFIC
BBC

Man raped after night out with friends in Bournemouth

A man has been raped following a night out in Bournemouth. The victim in his 20s had been out with friends on Saturday 9 July and was attacked at an unknown property by another man during the early hours of the following day. Dorset Police said the victim woke up...
PUBLIC SAFETY
