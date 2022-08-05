ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WSPA 7News

Man arrested following large drug bust in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested following a large drug bust in Anderson County. According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the Special Investigations Division arrested Jeffery Willis after finding large amounts of drugs and firearms in his home along Sherard Road in Belton. Deputies said the following was found: 254.5 grams […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
golaurens.com

LCSO looking for possible suspect in recent mail thefts

Many Laurens County residents have been venturing to social media over the last few days to say that mail has been stolen from their mailbox. The Laurens County Sheriff's Office says that this vehicle has been seen in various areas throughout Laurens County and is possibly connected with recent mail thefts.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Man arrested following chase with stolen car in NC

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Friday following a chase in a stolen car. Deputies charged Curley Jim Dyer with the following charges: Possess stolen motor vehicle Flee/ elude arrest W/MV possession of firearm by felon Resisting public officer Parole violation Felony probation violation Four counts of failure […]
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Two injured following shooting near business in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that injured two people on Monday. Officers said they responded to the woods near the Nutty Sweet Shop at around 11:50 a.m. When they arrived, they found one of the victims who’d been shot at least once in the leg. The second victim was found further along the trail and suffering from a gunshot to the leg.
ANDERSON, SC
WSPA 7News

Man accused of several break-ins in Abbeville Co.

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Thursday for several break-ins in the county. Deputies and other agencies charged Charles Eugene Bryson, of Ware Shoals, with multiple burglaries and larcenies. We previously reported that deputies responded to multiple residences around Highway 252 in reference to several break-ins that appeared […]
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Men shot in woods while walking trail in Anderson, deputies say

ANDERSON, S.C. — Two people were shot Monday while walking on a trail in an Upstate city, according to police. An incident report from the Anderson Police Department said officers were called just after 3 p.m. to a business on River Street about a shooting with injuries. Officers found...
ANDERSON, SC
106.3 WORD

Teenager arrested following Anderson shooting

One teenager is in custody and another is injured after a shooting at an Upstate convenience store. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting around noon Thursday at Zane’s Fast Stop on Dobbins Bridge Road in Anderson.
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Motorcyclist identified after crashing into tree in Laurens Co.

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcyclist who crashed into a tree in Laurens County. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers, the crash happened at 5:45 p.m. on Hwy. 39 on Sunday. Troopers say a Honda motorcycle was traveling south on Hwy....
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

1 injured in shooting in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a shooting left one man injured early Saturday morning in Greenville. Deputies responded after 2 a.m. to a 911 call in reference to a man being shot on Anderson Road. Upon arrival, deputies located a man with at least one gunshot wound. The man […]
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

1 dead, 1 hurt after crash on Hwy. 8 in Anderson Co.

PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead and another is hurt after a crash in Anderson County. According to troopers, the crash happened at around 4:30 p.m. on Highway 8 near Looper Road. Troopers say the driver of a Dodge SUV was...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC

