Men sentenced for armed robberies in Greenville Co.
Two men were sentenced to prison for armed robberies and weapon crimes that occurred in Greenville County.
Man wanted for attempted murder in Oconee Co.
Deputies are searching for a man wanted on an attempted murder charge in Oconee County.
Man arrested following large drug bust in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested following a large drug bust in Anderson County. According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the Special Investigations Division arrested Jeffery Willis after finding large amounts of drugs and firearms in his home along Sherard Road in Belton. Deputies said the following was found: 254.5 grams […]
LCSO looking for possible suspect in recent mail thefts
Many Laurens County residents have been venturing to social media over the last few days to say that mail has been stolen from their mailbox. The Laurens County Sheriff's Office says that this vehicle has been seen in various areas throughout Laurens County and is possibly connected with recent mail thefts.
2 shot in woods near Anderson business
Two people were found shot in the woods near an Anderson business Monday.
Man arrested following chase with stolen car in NC
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Friday following a chase in a stolen car. Deputies charged Curley Jim Dyer with the following charges: Possess stolen motor vehicle Flee/ elude arrest W/MV possession of firearm by felon Resisting public officer Parole violation Felony probation violation Four counts of failure […]
Man charged in shooting at Greenville Co. apartment complex
A man was charged in connection with a shooting at a Greenville County apartment complex early Sunday morning that sent one person to the hospital.
Motorcyclist killed in Laurens Co. crash
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Sunday evening in Laurens County.
One wounded in Greenville shooting Sunday
One person is injured after a weekend shooting in the Upstate. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting around 3AM at 3500 Pelham Road in Greenville.
Man accused of several break-ins in Abbeville Co.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Thursday for several break-ins in the county. Deputies and other agencies charged Charles Eugene Bryson, of Ware Shoals, with multiple burglaries and larcenies. We previously reported that deputies responded to multiple residences around Highway 252 in reference to several break-ins that appeared […]
Men shot in woods while walking trail in Anderson, deputies say
ANDERSON, S.C. — Two people were shot Monday while walking on a trail in an Upstate city, according to police. An incident report from the Anderson Police Department said officers were called just after 3 p.m. to a business on River Street about a shooting with injuries. Officers found...
Teenager arrested following Anderson shooting
One teenager is in custody and another is injured after a shooting at an Upstate convenience store. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting around noon Thursday at Zane’s Fast Stop on Dobbins Bridge Road in Anderson.
1 injured in shooting in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a shooting left one man injured early Saturday morning in Greenville. Deputies responded after 2 a.m. to a 911 call in reference to a man being shot on Anderson Road. Upon arrival, deputies located a man with at least one gunshot wound. The man […]
Suspect charged with murder in shooting at Broad River Road gas station
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department says a suspect has been arrested in a fatal shooting at a gas station Sunday afternoon. Deputies said Monday that Byron Lewie, 29, has has been taken into custody and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Man found guilty for trafficking drugs in Greenwood
A man who failed to appear for this final day of his trial was found guilty of trafficking meth in Greenwood.
1 dead, 1 hurt after crash on Hwy. 8 in Anderson Co.
PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead and another is hurt after a crash in Anderson County. According to troopers, the crash happened at around 4:30 p.m. on Highway 8 near Looper Road. Troopers say the driver of a Dodge SUV was...
