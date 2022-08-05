ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stokes County, NC

WFMY NEWS2

61-year-old Guilford County inmate dies

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A 61-year-old inmate died Sunday at the High Point Detention Center. Charles Williams of High Point was found dead in his cell as a floor officer was performing a supervision round. Officers started performing life saving measures until 9:44 p.m. when Guilford County Emergency Services...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Town of Gibsonville alderman dies at 59

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — Town of Gibsonville Alderman Paul Thompson died Sunday at the age of 59. Gibsonville police said Thompson died unexpectedly at Alamance Regional Medical Center. He was elected to the Gibsonville Board of Aldermen in November of 2021, according to Gibsonville officials. Officials said service details are...
GIBSONVILLE, NC
WXII 12

1 man dead following head-on collision in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man from Lexington is dead after a crash in Winston-Salem on June 17, according to a news release from police. James Myers, 73, died on July 29 from injuries following a head-on collision near the intersection of Griffith Road and Hampton Road. Winston-Salem police were...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTV

Rowan man faces charges of taking indecent liberties with child

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Investigators with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office have charged a Salisbury man with a sex crime involving a child. According to the report, deputies were notified by the mother of the alleged victim. She said that her daughter had come into her room at night to tell her that a house guest, 33-year-old Joshua Luke Jones, had exposed himself to the girl while the two were watching videos.
SALISBURY, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University campus police conduct investigation at Moseley Center

Elon University Campus Safety and Police. Updated as of Aug. 8 at 4:34 p.m. to include a follow-up on an investigation at the Moseley Center by Elon University Campus Police. Elon University campus police conducted an investigation at the Moseley Center following a 911 call reporting a suspicious package, according to an Elon E-Alert Aug. 8.
ELON, NC
FOX8 News

ECU commit who lost leg in boating accident being closely monitored

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Parker Byrd’s mother posted an update on Facebook Saturday on his progress following surgery to remove part of his right leg after a scary boating accident that happened to him back in July. Byrd is an incoming freshman baseball player at East Carolina University who was involved in a boating accident […]
FOX8 News

Inmate dies in Forsyth County Detention Center

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An inmate in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center has died in an apparent suicide, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, James Hoyle Adams Jr, 56, of Winston-Salem, was found unresponsive in his cell. Detention officers immediately began life-saving measures as medical personnel was called to […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Forsyth County inmate dies by suicide

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an inmate. James Hoyle Adams Jr., 56, of Winston-Salem was found dead in his cell Friday afternoon after committing suicide, according to investigators. Adams had been in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center since...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man dies after car crash in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man has died following a crash in Winston Salem near the intersection of Griffith Road and Hampton Road. According to Winston-Salem police, 73-year-old James Lee Myers died from injuries from the crash. The accident happened after 1 p.m. back on June 17. Police said Aryionna...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTV

Storms bring damage, acts of kindness on Saturday

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Strong thunderstorms rolled through Rowan County on Saturday afternoon and into Saturday night. The storms caused scattered reports of damage, but also at least one act of random kindness. The American Red Cross assisted one person who was displaced from their home due to storm...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

I-85 North crash shut down 2 lanes in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two lanes were closed on Interstate 85 North following a crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 106, near Exit 106 for Finch Farm Road. The lanes were closed for two miles through Mile Marker 108, near Exit 108 for Hopewell Church […]
WXII 12

NCSBI identifies murder suspect killed in Speedway police shootout

CLEMMONS, N.C. — The SBI has identified a murder suspect that was killed in a shootout on Aug. 5. Alexander Weah was the suspect and was fatally shot at the Speedway gas station on Lewisville-Clemmons Road. Multiple agencies were attempting to serve Weah a warrant in connection with a...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

1 killed, 2 injured in Greensboro shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has been killed and two others injured following a shooting early Sunday evening, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Officers came to the 800 block of Dillard Street after getting reports of a shooting in the area. Three people were shot. Two were taken to the hospital and one […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro man that barricaded himself taken into custody

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said they received a call on Saturday around 11:30 pm about a disorder on Amberhill Drive. Police said after meeting with the people involved, investigators determined a domestic assault took place before they got there. Officers attempted to take 39-year-old Colin Wood into custody,...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Randolph County: Shooting injures 1 person

ASHEBORO, N.C. — One person was injured after a shooting early Friday morning in Randolph County. County officials say it happened on Walnut Street, between East Central Avenue and Greenlawn Drive, around 2:10 a.m. One person was located with a gunshot wound to the lower leg. They were taken...

