Read on www.thestokesnews.com
Related
WXII 12
Davidson County Rescue Squad urges boat safety after crash injures 3
N.C. — Davidson County Rescue Squad is urging safety on the water for the remainder of summer after a boat crash on High Rock Lake Saturday sent 3 people to the hospital. A North Carolina Wildlife officer said that on Saturday around 1:30 p.m. a bass boat t-boned a pontoon boat, went up and landed on them.
61-year-old Guilford County inmate dies
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A 61-year-old inmate died Sunday at the High Point Detention Center. Charles Williams of High Point was found dead in his cell as a floor officer was performing a supervision round. Officers started performing life saving measures until 9:44 p.m. when Guilford County Emergency Services...
Rabid foxes bite 3 people in Randolph County, public health says
ARCHDALE, N.C. — Editor's note: The attached video is from a 2019 story when a rabid fox attacked three people in Davidson County. Three rabid foxes bit three people in Randolph County last month, according to public health officials. Officials said the foxes were found in the areas of...
12-year-old, 14-year-old in critical condition in Winston-Salem dirt bike crash
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two juveniles are in critical condition after a crash involving a dirt bike, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Police say that a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old were operating a dirt bike down Yarbrough Avenue when they collided with a vehicle traveling down Sunny Drive NW. The teens are both in […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Town of Gibsonville alderman dies at 59
GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — Town of Gibsonville Alderman Paul Thompson died Sunday at the age of 59. Gibsonville police said Thompson died unexpectedly at Alamance Regional Medical Center. He was elected to the Gibsonville Board of Aldermen in November of 2021, according to Gibsonville officials. Officials said service details are...
WXII 12
1 man dead following head-on collision in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man from Lexington is dead after a crash in Winston-Salem on June 17, according to a news release from police. James Myers, 73, died on July 29 from injuries following a head-on collision near the intersection of Griffith Road and Hampton Road. Winston-Salem police were...
Greensboro man dies after crash at intersection of West Wendover Avenue, Norwalk Street, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man died over the weekend from injuries he sustained in a crash in Greensboro last month, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. On July 13 8:45 a.m., a crash happened at the intersection of West Wendover Avenue and Norwalk Street. Harvey Hartman, 24, of High Point, was driving […]
WBTV
Rowan man faces charges of taking indecent liberties with child
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Investigators with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office have charged a Salisbury man with a sex crime involving a child. According to the report, deputies were notified by the mother of the alleged victim. She said that her daughter had come into her room at night to tell her that a house guest, 33-year-old Joshua Luke Jones, had exposed himself to the girl while the two were watching videos.
IN THIS ARTICLE
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University campus police conduct investigation at Moseley Center
Elon University Campus Safety and Police. Updated as of Aug. 8 at 4:34 p.m. to include a follow-up on an investigation at the Moseley Center by Elon University Campus Police. Elon University campus police conducted an investigation at the Moseley Center following a 911 call reporting a suspicious package, according to an Elon E-Alert Aug. 8.
Man charged with DWI after hit and run injures child on Joy Dr., Burlington police say
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A 10-year-old is in the hospital after a hit and run in Burlington. Around 9 p.m. Sunday, officers were called about a crash in the 200 block of Joy Dr. At the scene they found a 10-year-old who had been hit by a car. The child was flown to the hospital […]
ECU commit who lost leg in boating accident being closely monitored
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Parker Byrd’s mother posted an update on Facebook Saturday on his progress following surgery to remove part of his right leg after a scary boating accident that happened to him back in July. Byrd is an incoming freshman baseball player at East Carolina University who was involved in a boating accident […]
Inmate dies in Forsyth County Detention Center
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An inmate in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center has died in an apparent suicide, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, James Hoyle Adams Jr, 56, of Winston-Salem, was found unresponsive in his cell. Detention officers immediately began life-saving measures as medical personnel was called to […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Forsyth County inmate dies by suicide
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an inmate. James Hoyle Adams Jr., 56, of Winston-Salem was found dead in his cell Friday afternoon after committing suicide, according to investigators. Adams had been in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center since...
Man dies after car crash in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man has died following a crash in Winston Salem near the intersection of Griffith Road and Hampton Road. According to Winston-Salem police, 73-year-old James Lee Myers died from injuries from the crash. The accident happened after 1 p.m. back on June 17. Police said Aryionna...
WBTV
Storms bring damage, acts of kindness on Saturday
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Strong thunderstorms rolled through Rowan County on Saturday afternoon and into Saturday night. The storms caused scattered reports of damage, but also at least one act of random kindness. The American Red Cross assisted one person who was displaced from their home due to storm...
I-85 North crash shut down 2 lanes in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two lanes were closed on Interstate 85 North following a crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 106, near Exit 106 for Finch Farm Road. The lanes were closed for two miles through Mile Marker 108, near Exit 108 for Hopewell Church […]
WXII 12
NCSBI identifies murder suspect killed in Speedway police shootout
CLEMMONS, N.C. — The SBI has identified a murder suspect that was killed in a shootout on Aug. 5. Alexander Weah was the suspect and was fatally shot at the Speedway gas station on Lewisville-Clemmons Road. Multiple agencies were attempting to serve Weah a warrant in connection with a...
1 killed, 2 injured in Greensboro shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has been killed and two others injured following a shooting early Sunday evening, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Officers came to the 800 block of Dillard Street after getting reports of a shooting in the area. Three people were shot. Two were taken to the hospital and one […]
Greensboro man that barricaded himself taken into custody
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said they received a call on Saturday around 11:30 pm about a disorder on Amberhill Drive. Police said after meeting with the people involved, investigators determined a domestic assault took place before they got there. Officers attempted to take 39-year-old Colin Wood into custody,...
WXII 12
Randolph County: Shooting injures 1 person
ASHEBORO, N.C. — One person was injured after a shooting early Friday morning in Randolph County. County officials say it happened on Walnut Street, between East Central Avenue and Greenlawn Drive, around 2:10 a.m. One person was located with a gunshot wound to the lower leg. They were taken...
Comments / 0