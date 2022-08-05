Read on www.thestokesnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com
Almost 5,000 people attended first N.C. Pet Expo
RALEIGH, N.C. – The first ever North Carolina Pet Expo wrapped up on Sunday. The two-day event was held this weekend at the state fairgrounds in Raleigh, and organizers say it was a success. What You Need To Know. The first ever N.C. Pet Expo was held Saturday and...
Mount Airy News
Local charity preparing next event
Over the summer months Bruised Not Broken has held a pair of events in Mount Airy with the goal of providing additional assistance to the homeless and those in need. In the first two events Rhonda and Keith Baylor along with supporters have handed out hot meals and clothing to residents in need of assistance.
‘Luna’ is the most popular dog name in North Carolina
Time for America’s dog owners to start getting more creative.
PETS・
WLOS.com
American Idol auditions for North Carolina residents underway
WLOS — Is the next American Idol in North Carolina? That’s what producers are hoping to find out on Friday!. Live video auditions will take place Friday, Aug. 5, from 1-6 p.m. North Carolina natives have a long history of doing well on American Idol, from Clay Aiken...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wkml.com
This North Carolina City Has More Bugs than Most Everywhere Else
Let the raging debate on the best barbecue cities in America begin, and yes North Carolina cities are in the discussion!. But first, can we agree that nothing is better than a big old plate of bar-b-que (or BBQ, or barbecue, or whatever 50 other ways you want to spell it)? And if you will permit, I personally think we in North Carolina have, by far, the best Que in the country.
3 Underrated Beaches in North Carolina
There is no secret that North Carolina has some of the most beautiful beaches in the country. Along with Florida and South Carolina, the beautiful state of North Carolina attracts lots of American families every year thanks to its pristine beaches. And it case you have already been to North Carolina a lot of times and feel like there aren't beaches left for you to explore, I have put together a list of three amazing but underrated beaches that you should really visit if you haven't already. These beautiful beaches might not be as well-known as other places in North Carolina but they are definitely worth visiting. Once you visit them once, you'll want to go back for more. Here are the three gorgeous but underrated beaches in North Carolina that made it on this list:
spectrumlocalnews.com
Tally of beans tells of coming snowstorms in N.C. mountain community
VALLE CRUCIS, N.C. — It may be August, but for many in the mountains, it's time to think about the winter. They do that by counting the beans. Seth Powell has worked at the Mast General Store for 24 years. "When I was 14, my parents decided I needed...
Piedmont Triad schools trying to fill teacher, bus driver vacancies
(WGHP) – There are hundreds of teacher and bus driver vacancies in the Piedmont Triad as students start heading back to school. Some classes are in session, but for most kids, the first bell rings in three weeks. “It’s always a little nervous here in August when you still see positions being opened,” said Paul Piatkowski, an English teacher at North […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Inside Nova
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Virginia
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Virginia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
The Top Things to see and do in North Carolina
Though I’ll be sharing a huge variety of activities for you to enjoy in my beautiful state, I am an outdoor lover, so I’ll start with one of the best budget-friendly and family-friendly activities you can enjoy anywhere in North Carolina – our state parks! This year, NC State Parks has continued its NC 100 mile challenge where the goal is to log 100 miles of outdoor activity over the course of the year.
Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in North Carolina
STACKER – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, […]
Mount Airy News
For sale: 15 tracts of city-owned land
No for-sale sign has been spotted yet in front of City Hall, but 15 parcels of municipal-owned property elsewhere around Mount Airy are on the market. This is a result of unanimous action last Thursday by the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners to authorize sealed-bid sales of 15 different tracts, a move Mayor Ron Niland says makes sense for several reasons.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Small earthquake rumbles near Archdale
ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — If you felt a little rumbling, it’s because an earthquake hit near Archdale early Monday morning. According to USGS, a magnitude 2 earthquake rattled around about 4 miles east of Archdale. The information says that the earthquake was 6 kilometers deep. Magnitude is how scientists measure the impact of an earthquake. […]
power98fm.com
New Medicine Legalized in North Carolina
Doctors and scientists are always looking for new medicines and ways to help cure people of the simple diseases, (even though we haven’t officially had a cure for cancer or aids) BUT a huge pain reliever was legalized for use in North Carolina. Apetropics one chew is a new pain reliever that contains large doses (425mg) of Panoramic Broad Spectrum CBD or Cannabidiol, Organic Lion’s Mane, and Organic Cordyceps. This comes with new delivery technology that’s proven to absorb up to 450% more relief molecules into the cells which makes this powerful organic chew effective on the most agonizing joint pain, inflammation, muscle aches, fatigue, anxiety, brain fog, and dozens of ailments.
61 NC stores fined for overcharging customers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of North Carolina stores, including several in the Charlotte area, were fined by the state over price scanning errors found during inspections that were charging customers too much. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Standards Division levied fines to 61 stores from...
Cheapest gallon of gas in NC found in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The cheapest gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in North Carolina can be found in Greensboro. Shannon’s Stop & Shop on West Gate City Boulevard posted $3.12 per gallon as of Sunday, GasBuddy’s survey of fuel outlets showed. Across the Greensboro market prices fell another 16.5 cents last week, and the average […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
North Carolina sailor dead after falling overboard, Navy says
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina native assigned to a guided missile destroyer was lost overboard and presumed dead in the Baltic Sea, according to the U.S. Navy. Seaman Recruit David L. Spearman went overboard on Monday from the USS Arleigh Burke, according to a news release. A search effort near Helsinki, Finland, was […]
wfmynews2.com
The most googled coupon in North Carolina
Folks in our state are looking to save money on pets. Other states see searches for car maintenance.
Remains of WWII solider identified 78 years later as North Carolina man
DNA, dental and other analyses have confirmed the identity of remains buried in Belgium as a 27-year-old World War II soldier from North Carolina who died during battle in a German forest. The Charlotte Observer reports that officials with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said in a news release Friday...
Aug. 4: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Stacker compiled its latest list of the counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to August 2, 2022. […]
Comments / 1