ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Airy, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Almost 5,000 people attended first N.C. Pet Expo

RALEIGH, N.C. – The first ever North Carolina Pet Expo wrapped up on Sunday. The two-day event was held this weekend at the state fairgrounds in Raleigh, and organizers say it was a success. What You Need To Know. The first ever N.C. Pet Expo was held Saturday and...
RALEIGH, NC
Mount Airy News

Local charity preparing next event

Over the summer months Bruised Not Broken has held a pair of events in Mount Airy with the goal of providing additional assistance to the homeless and those in need. In the first two events Rhonda and Keith Baylor along with supporters have handed out hot meals and clothing to residents in need of assistance.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
WLOS.com

American Idol auditions for North Carolina residents underway

WLOS — Is the next American Idol in North Carolina? That’s what producers are hoping to find out on Friday!. Live video auditions will take place Friday, Aug. 5, from 1-6 p.m. North Carolina natives have a long history of doing well on American Idol, from Clay Aiken...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Mount Airy, NC
wkml.com

This North Carolina City Has More Bugs than Most Everywhere Else

Let the raging debate on the best barbecue cities in America begin, and yes North Carolina cities are in the discussion!. But first, can we agree that nothing is better than a big old plate of bar-b-que (or BBQ, or barbecue, or whatever 50 other ways you want to spell it)? And if you will permit, I personally think we in North Carolina have, by far, the best Que in the country.
INTERNET
Alina Andras

3 Underrated Beaches in North Carolina

There is no secret that North Carolina has some of the most beautiful beaches in the country. Along with Florida and South Carolina, the beautiful state of North Carolina attracts lots of American families every year thanks to its pristine beaches. And it case you have already been to North Carolina a lot of times and feel like there aren't beaches left for you to explore, I have put together a list of three amazing but underrated beaches that you should really visit if you haven't already. These beautiful beaches might not be as well-known as other places in North Carolina but they are definitely worth visiting. Once you visit them once, you'll want to go back for more. Here are the three gorgeous but underrated beaches in North Carolina that made it on this list:
FOX8 News

Piedmont Triad schools trying to fill teacher, bus driver vacancies

(WGHP) – There are hundreds of teacher and bus driver vacancies in the Piedmont Triad as students start heading back to school.  Some classes are in session, but for most kids, the first bell rings in three weeks. “It’s always a little nervous here in August when you still see positions being opened,” said Paul Piatkowski, an English teacher at North […]
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Hodges
The Planking Traveler

The Top Things to see and do in North Carolina

Though I’ll be sharing a huge variety of activities for you to enjoy in my beautiful state, I am an outdoor lover, so I’ll start with one of the best budget-friendly and family-friendly activities you can enjoy anywhere in North Carolina – our state parks! This year, NC State Parks has continued its NC 100 mile challenge where the goal is to log 100 miles of outdoor activity over the course of the year.
HIGH POINT, NC
Mount Airy News

For sale: 15 tracts of city-owned land

No for-sale sign has been spotted yet in front of City Hall, but 15 parcels of municipal-owned property elsewhere around Mount Airy are on the market. This is a result of unanimous action last Thursday by the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners to authorize sealed-bid sales of 15 different tracts, a move Mayor Ron Niland says makes sense for several reasons.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pageant#Parade#Scholarships
FOX8 News

Small earthquake rumbles near Archdale

ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — If you felt a little rumbling, it’s because an earthquake hit near Archdale early Monday morning. According to USGS, a magnitude 2 earthquake rattled around about 4 miles east of Archdale. The information says that the earthquake was 6 kilometers deep. Magnitude is how scientists measure the impact of an earthquake. […]
power98fm.com

New Medicine Legalized in North Carolina

Doctors and scientists are always looking for new medicines and ways to help cure people of the simple diseases, (even though we haven’t officially had a cure for cancer or aids) BUT a huge pain reliever was legalized for use in North Carolina. Apetropics one chew is a new pain reliever that contains large doses (425mg) of Panoramic Broad Spectrum CBD or Cannabidiol, Organic Lion’s Mane, and Organic Cordyceps. This comes with new delivery technology that’s proven to absorb up to 450% more relief molecules into the cells which makes this powerful organic chew effective on the most agonizing joint pain, inflammation, muscle aches, fatigue, anxiety, brain fog, and dozens of ailments.
HEALTH
WCNC

61 NC stores fined for overcharging customers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of North Carolina stores, including several in the Charlotte area, were fined by the state over price scanning errors found during inspections that were charging customers too much. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Standards Division levied fines to 61 stores from...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

Cheapest gallon of gas in NC found in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The cheapest gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in North Carolina can be found in Greensboro. Shannon’s Stop & Shop on West Gate City Boulevard posted $3.12 per gallon as of Sunday, GasBuddy’s survey of fuel outlets showed. Across the Greensboro market prices fell another 16.5 cents last week, and the average […]
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
WNCT

Aug. 4: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Stacker compiled its latest list of the counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to August 2, 2022. […]
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy