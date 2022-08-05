ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
newschannel6now.com

Storms will be around Monday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we will have a high of 98 with partly cloudy skies. We will have a 30% chance of showers and storms. Monday night, we will have a low of 76 with mostly cloudy skies. Tuesday, we will have a high of 97. We will have a 30% chance of isolated showers and storms. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 74 with partly cloudy skies.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Best Place to Stop Between Amarillo and Wichita Falls

If you're driving from Amarillo to other places in the state or out of state you sometimes want to know the halfway point. Let's look at the halfway point between Amarillo and Wichita Falls. The technical halfway point between Amarillo and Wichita Falls is a small town called Smithdale, Texas....
AMARILLO, TX
Z94

What’s Coming to the Corner of Sheridan Road & Erwin Lane in Lawton, Oklahoma?

If you've been near the corner of Sheridan Road and Erwin Lane in Lawton, Fort Sill lately you've probably seen all the construction going on. Crews are tearing down the old Wolverton Furniture along with all the other attached buildings from the shopping center that was once there. Heavy equipment is making short work of it and most of the buildings and structures that were a part of the old shopping center are down.
newschannel6now.com

WFFD fights fire on Sherman Road

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department fought a house fire Sunday night in the 2600 block of Sherman Road. Firefighters reported smoke and fire showing from the home around 10:22 p.m. They first extinguished the fire on the exterior of the home before entering and putting out the fire above a bedroom, according to WFFD officials. A grass fire in the backyard was also put out.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burkburnett, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Parker, TX
County
Clay County, TX
newschannel6now.com

Vitro releases statement on glass leak

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Following Sunday afternoon’s reported glass leak at the Vitro Architectural Glass, plant officials have released the following statement:. “A glass leak occurred at the Wichita Falls plant of Vitro Flat Glass, LLC. The furnace of line number two developed a leak allowing hot, molten glass to escape from the vessel. The Wichita Falls Fire Department was called to the plant to help seal the leak. Six glass plant employees were taken to United Regional Hospital for treatment of heat stress. Five were released the same day and one was held overnight for observation. Glass production slowed on line two but was not stopped during the leak or repair. Glass supply is not expected to be impacted by the incident. Plant and engineering specialists will be working to determine the root cause of the glass leak and identify any required long-term repairs.”
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Chase of pickup ends at Seymour Road with crash

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A chase reaching speeds of more than 100 mph, followed by a crash at Beverly Drive and Seymour Road Sunday morning sends a passenger to the hospital and the driver to jail. Ladamion Johnson is jailed on $10,000 bond on a charge of evading arrest causing a serious bodily injury, according […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Firefighters battle blaze in Love County

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Firefighters battled a blaze in Love County Saturday afternoon. Firefighters responded around 3 p.m. on the Red River Wildlife Management Area. The fire was several hundred yards away from the closest road in dense vegetation. Officials said a fire line measuring 1.17 miles was cut...
LOVE COUNTY, OK
Texoma's Homepage

More charges filed in Iowa Park chase-crash in March

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) —The driver arrested after a chase and crash in Iowa Park last March has two new charges filed in connection with the incident after blood tests come back. Jacob Haile of Iowa Park is now charged with intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury and driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content […]
IOWA PARK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mural#Archer
kswo.com

Crews battle house fire in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton firefighters battled a house fire late Sunday evening. They were called out to the home on NW Andrews Ave. just before 9 p.m. No word on whether or not anyone was inside or what caused the fire. This is a developing story.
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Bowie trade days vendor talks 125 year old tradition

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — For 125 years, Second Monday Trade Days has been a very popular tradition among people and vendors. “My business has been operating for 11 years. This is my 11th year going into it and I did this as a semi-retirement gig before I retired from work,” Eddie Boggs said. Boggs, who describes […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Several suffer from heat exhaustion after glass leak at Vitro plant

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Fire Department officials said they were on scene at Vitro Architectural Glass late into Sunday night after a glass leak caused a fire and sent multiple employees to the hospital. “We were doing a repair to one of our two glass furnaces,” Bill...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Texoma's Homepage

Victim in fatal motorcycle crash identified

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department has released the name of the victim involved in a fatal motorcycle wreck Sunday morning. Officers responded to the report of a single motorcycle crash around 6:40 a.m. on Sunday. Sergeant Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department confirmed that the victim Marion Cason Lee […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Z94

Lawton’s Newest Restaurant Looks Deliciously Promising

Depending on how you usually drive to Sam's Club and the Sheridan Road Walmart, you might have missed Lawton's newest restaurant. It's tucked away from Cache Road, but if it tastes as good as it looks, we're all in for a good meal. If you go the back way to...
LAWTON, OK
bowienewsonline.com

Unauthorized burn ignites fire that burns structures, four acres

Bowie area firefighters responded to a grass fire that burned some trailers and threatened nearby homes in the area of Watkins Road at U.S. Highway 81 shortly before lunch Friday. Bowie city and rural, Sunset and Stoneburg fire departments responded along with Nocona EMS. A travel trailer burned and several...
BOWIE, TX
newschannel6now.com

Pork Chop is looking for his forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week. Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Cassidy Diamond in the studio to talk about a dog named Pork Chop. He’s a calm dog who is in need of a loving family.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

MSU Texas associate professor named College Media Review editor-in-chief

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Dr. Bradley Wilson, an associate professor of mass communication at MSU Texas, has been appointed as the new editor-in-chief of College Media Review. It’s the College Media Association’s longstanding publication for research and news about the world of college media. Wilson is beginning...
WICHITA FALLS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy