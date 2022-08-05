ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise health care provider to offer insurance plan

By By ERIN BANKS RUSBY Idaho Press
 3 days ago

BOISE — St. Luke’s Health System announced Tuesday afternoon that it plans to launch a new nonprofit subsidiary, St. Luke’s Health Plan, to provide another health insurance option to Idahoans residing in the west central and south central parts of the state.

“We really have been given the opportunity to build a plan that is basically how we would want to be treated, how we want our families to be treated, and for our neighbors in our communities, because at the end of the day, improving the health of the communities we serve … that’s our overall goal,” Dr. Jon Schott, chief medical officer for the health plan, said at a media briefing Tuesday afternoon.

The plan is part of the health system’s effort to provide affordable, “hassle-free” care, St. Luke’s Health Plan President Matt Wolff at the briefing.

On average, about one-fifth of Idahoans’ income goes toward health care premiums and out-of-pocket costs, which is not affordable, Wolff said. He cited examples of patients making tough choices, such as having to choose between putting food on the table or beginning cancer treatment.

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

