New Lubbock Attractions Bring an Artsy Flair to the Ranching Town

Read on texashighways.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lubbock locals raising money to turn old Billy Meeks Center into sober living and recovery nonprofit
LUBBOCK, Texas — Three individuals recovering from addiction want to give back to the community that is saved their lives by starting a nonprofit recovery center, the three cofounders of Inspire LBK told KLBK News on Monday. “When drug addiction is involved, it stems from somewhere. It stems from childhood abuse. It stems from sexual […]
Would You Buy one of These Manufactured Homes in Lubbock?
Mustang Homes is a manufactured and modular housing company based out of Lubbock, Texas that builds a variety of beautiful homes. They have houses for any lifestyle, ranging from 300 to over 3000 square feet, there is something for everyone. If you aren’t familiar with manufactured houses, they are pre-built...
Lubbock Restaurant Guide for Visiting Red Raiders: Chinese, Steakhouses, Barbecue
Football season is practically upon us and basketball season follows hard on its heels. Among other things, this means Red Raiders from across the country and state will be sojourning to the Hub City to attend the festivities. Many such folk are familiar with the dining scene in Lubbock and know exactly where they are going to eat when they get here. Others, however, are less clued in, and often submit inquiries about restaurants in Lubbock.
The Heart Of Lubbock Is Being Ripped Apart By Road Crews
There is some really poor planning and communication going on here. Over my Covid-cation I spent tons of times traveling up and down east 19th street. You may not be aware but ALL of the orange barrels and roadblocks are over there. I'm talking a sea of orange. You are constantly by directed to one lane traffic and crossing over is nearly impossible (I really feel sorry for the businesses over there. What is happening is that Tx-Dot is making improvements to 19th street before it's officially turned over to the City Of Lubbock (why it's being turned over, I don't quite understand).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A Peach Thief Is On The Loose In Lubbock
A peach thief is the loose in Lubbock and one resident has taken to an app to voice frustration and to alert others. Peaches are delicious and on a hot summer day, sitting down and having a peach can be refreshing, and for many, there is nothing better than a peach that is homegrown. Some homeowners enjoy growing and taking care of their own peaches and peach trees, but for at least one Lubbock resident, she is now missing peaches from three sides of her own peach tree on her property that she had planned on saving or selling at a farmers market.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Animal Shelter is having an adoption event on Friday, August 12
LUBBOCK, Texas—If you are looking for a new fur baby or two, the Lubbock Animal Shelter is having an adoption event on Friday, August 12 . These dogs will be spayed or neutered, chipped and ready to meet their new family. This event will take place at the small dog side at the Mackenzie Dog Park. You can get all the details at ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/animal-services/events.
CAUTION: Construction Has Started At Popular Lubbock Intersection, Avoid The Area
Well guys we have another area for you to avoid for a little bit in Lubbock if you want to skip some traffic. Construction has now started near 82nd street and Quaker Avenue and things are already getting crazy. I have to obviously drive on those roads because its where...
KCBD
Lubbock Code Enforcement in South Overton neighborhood
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock’s Code Administration Department will be in the South Overton neighborhood on August 10, 2022, for a neighborhood deployment exercise. The purpose of the exercise is to identify any code violations such as substandard housing, junked vehicles, nuisance weeds, rubbish, and other...
RELATED PEOPLE
KCBD
Los Hermanos Familia hosting free fishing and family event
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Los Hermanos Familia organization is hosting its 14th annual “Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing” event today. The free event started at 6 a.m. and will last until 2 p.m. at the Buddy Holly Lake at N University and Cesar Chavez Drive.
Don’t Panic, Lubbock. This Strange Discharge From The Sky Is Called “Rain”.
It seems like we are due for a good old-fashioned freak-out here in the Hub City, and all of the ingredients are coming together to create a sense of panic and confusion among Lubbockites (Lubbockers? Lubbockians? Hub City Hustlas?) This is Rain. It's what happens when it gets too hot...
everythinglubbock.com
Jimmy Dean Music and Arts Festival adds more performers
PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Chart-topping music hits the stage Sept 16-17 during the annual Jimmy Dean Music and Arts Festival. Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Billy Dean opens the festival Sept. 16, performing hits like “Somewhere in My Broken Heart” and “Billy the Kid.” Noel and Ben Haggard, sons of country music legend Merle Haggard, wrap up the festival Sept. 17 with a nostalgic tribute to their father, who had 38 No. 1 singles during his career. “An Evening with Billy Dean” is sponsored by Smith Auto Family. Floydada native Jason Nutt and Highway 70 open the show Sept. 16. Local artist and businessman Steve Burris and the High Plains Drifters get the music started Sept. 17 for the Merle Haggard Tribute.
Funny Video: Lubbock Man Denies Smoking ‘Crazy’ Synthetic Weed To Cops
A video of a man people pulled over in Lubbock for failure to use a turn signal has been growing in popularity on TikTok over the past few days, and if you haven't seen it yet, it's about time. The officer asked the man for a driver's license, but unfortunately,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox34.com
‘1883′ is coming to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The history of 19th-century ranch life made famous by 1883, the series prequel of Yellowstone, is laying claim at the National Ranching Heritage Center. The exhibit, 1883: A Ranching Origin Story, is made possible by the partnership of 101 Studios which generously provided apparel worn by...
KCBD
Lubbock church providing $50 shoe vouchers for back-to-school event
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Living Word of Faith Church in Lubbock is hosting its 1st annual Shoes 4 Souls Back to School event. The event will be on Aug 7 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 129 Temple Ave. Shoe vouchers worth $50 to Champs Sports in the South...
House burns in Central Lubbock, LFR investigates cause
LUBBOCK, Texas— On Saturday, Lubbock Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire in the 1100 block of 45th Street. According to LFR, the 911 call was made at 10:25 p.m. by a neighbor. Flames spread from a single-story home to the fence and nearby trees. “The residences were vacant and firefighters were able to […]
Lubbock is Getting Something Different near Quaker & 98th Street
Looking to try something different in Lubbock? Here is your chance. Lubbock's Something Different Grill is getting a second location for more people to be able to enjoy their food. If you've never been this restaurant has six locations, about to be seven. Some are in Texas and a few...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Report gives new details in arson at Lubbock Schlotzky’s
LUBBOCK, Texas — An offense report by the Lubbock Fire Marshall’s Office offered new details on an arson at a Schlotzky’s location in Lubbock on August 1. According to the report, there were two separates fires set. One was in the kitchen and the other was in the owner’s office. The owners provided an image […]
You Can Stay in This One of a Kind Bus in Lubbock
If you are looking for a weekend getaway in Lubbock, or you're traveling through the area, you'll want to take a look at this Airbnb property. This rental is a converted bus that now functions as a cozy place to stay. With enough space for three guests, a well decorated space, and a peaceful location, this unique stay is something you have to check out. Keep scrolling to see inside this one of a kind Airbnb that you can rent in Lubbock, Texas.
fox34.com
Lubbock PD warns of bogus citation notice
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A new scam is making its way around Lubbock, pretending to be a notification from the Lubbock Police Department. The notice tells people they have 72 hours to pay their citation and that they must do so from the Department’s EasyPay Center, with the link included in the notice, and if they want to contest the citation, they must follow another link to a SecureMail portal.
City of Lubbock Plans To Close Most Pools For Good After This Summer
Enjoy the municipal pools in Lubbock while you can, because if the proposed City of Lubbock budget passes, most of the pools will be closed for good. This past Monday, the Lubbock City Council was presented with the 2023 proposed budget and among the items including in the budget is the future of the Lubbock pools. The plan moving forward is to close all municipal pools in Lubbock except for the pool located at Clapp Park. Instead of pouring money into pools that are in desperate need of costly repairs, the City of Lubbock will use $7.8 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act to replace the pools with three splash pads. Again, only Clapp Park would keep a pool.
TexasHighways
Austin, TX
1K+
Followers
933
Post
144K+
Views
ABOUT
Texas Highways is the Official Travel Magazine of Texas, and your ultimate guide for exploring the Lone Star State's people, places, & wide-open spaces.https://texashighways.com/
Comments / 2