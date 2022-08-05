ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

ksl.com

Provo church raises funds to acquire historic organ from Salt Lake church

PROVO — A historic 45-rank organ, meaning it has 45 rows of pipes — each with a specific sound, will soon be making its way from Salt Lake City to a church in Provo. The Provo Community Congregational United Church of Christ, located on University Avenue near Provo Center Street, announced this week that it has raised enough money to transport and store the 1892 pipe organ. The organ will be added to the church building as part of larger renovations.
PROVO, UT
Pyramid

Brothers soar to new heights in Breeze’s inaugural Provo flight

When two pilots strap in together for a flight, it’s vital to have trust — trust not just in the plane, but also in each other. Luckily, in brothers Matt and Doug Browne, Breeze Airways couldn’t have picked two pilots with a better connection for the company’s inaugural flight out of the Provo Airport.
PROVO, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Arizona State
California State
Utah State
Utah Education
Salt Lake City, UT
sevenslopes.com

3 Affordable Golf Courses in Salt Lake City

Utah is home to some of the most scenic golf courses in the country. St. George has some really incredible golf courses, but it’s three and a half hours from Salt Lake City, and it’s so hot. Park ... Utah is home to some of the most scenic...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Salt Lake City launches program to increase solar energy use

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City launched Solar Salt Lake on Thursday — a program that offers Salt Lake City residents huge discounts on solar installations as more homes decide to go solar. The bulk purchasing program seeks to streamline resident access to solar, supporting the local solar economy. The city has partnered […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Going solar? New program offers discounts to SLC homeowners ready to make the switch

SALT LAKE CITY — A new program will allow a few dozen single-family homeowners in Utah's capital city cheaper access to solar power through limited-time discounts. Salt Lake City launched Solar Salt Lake on Thursday, which offers "discounted bulk purchase" pricing for up to 50 residents looking to switch to solar energy. The city is partnering with Utah-based Gardner Energy to install the solar panels.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
wvcjournal.com

Hunter High student named Absolutely Incredible Kid

Hunter High School senior Maeghan Mason was announced the 2022 Absolutely Incredible Kid by Granite School District and Granite Education Foundation during Hunter High School’s end-of-year celebration assembly in May. Maeghan was diagnosed with intracranial high blood pressure, a condition requiring several surgeries to help alleviate severe headaches, body...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
travelawaits.com

My 4 Favorite Places To RV In Utah

My husband and I just wrapped up a few months of RV life in Utah, and wow, were we surprised and pleased. I can’t speak highly enough about the state of Utah, which is way more than what I think the rest of the world knows. You don’t have to be a rockhound, mountain climber, or National Park enthusiast to visit the Beehive State, but rest assured that you might not want to leave once you get here. There’s something extraordinary about Utah and these four places to RV on your journey. Take a look!
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Utahn takes home 2022 National Guard Soldier of the Year

CAMP WILLIAMS, Utah — Hours of hard work and dedication paid off as the 2022 National Guard Soldier of the Year is homegrown in Utah. Fourteen of the nation’s best National Guard junior enlisted soldiers and noncommissioned officers took a trip to Tennessee to compete in an intense six-day competition called “The National Guard Best Warrior Competition.”
UTAH STATE
vanquishthefoe.com

2023 Defensive Lineman Andrew Heinig Talks Commitment To BYU

BYU received their most recent commitment from Oklahoma native, Andrew Heinig. It is anticipated that he will play along the defensive line at the collegiate level. The Glenpool High School product has not had the typical football path of most Division-1 recruits. We had the chance to speak to Heinig and talk about his football journey, as well as what lead to him receiving and offer from BYU.
PROVO, UT
upr.org

SLC mayoral race, alleged police intimidation and more on Behind the Headlines

Saying that the current mayor “has totally failed,” Rocky Anderson says he’s running for Salt Lake City Mayor again in 2023. A new lawsuit says Utah police intimidated animal-rights activists and violated their free speech rights. Bristlecone pines — the world’s most long-lived organisms — are being killed by beetle infestations. And new subdivisions take the place of well established orchards in northern Utah — upending longstanding traditions.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Target shooting temporarily banned in these Utah wildlife areas

UTAH (ABC4) – A temporary ban on target shooting has been activated on 25 Utah wildlife areas due to continuing wildfire concerns. The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) says temporary restrictions on recreational target shooting with a firearm will be effective beginning Friday.  DWR hopes the ban will decrease the risk of wildfires being […]
UTAH STATE
townandtourist.com

10 Top Park City Hiking Trails (Canine Approved!)

Park City, Utah, is an outdoor and nature lover’s dream come true. This hiking hot spot has more than 400 miles of public hikes in the beautiful scenery. Enjoy the Utah wilderness and stunning views on these trails around Park City. Park City has a variety of trails, ranging...
PARK CITY, UT
ABC4

Sandy Balloon Festival takes flight this weekend

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Going up! We have your weekend plans sorted as the annual Sandy Balloon Festival takes off this weekend. At sunrise this Friday, August 12, and Saturday, August 13, head over to Storm Mountain Park (1000 E. 11400 S) to see these majestic balloons soar high above the state. Organizers say attendees […]
SANDY, UT

