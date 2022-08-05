ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

247Sports

RECRUITING: USC among Top 7 for Top 100 2023 WR Malachi Coleman

Top 100 2023 Lincoln (NE) wide receiver Malachi Coleman put the Trojans among his Top 7 schools on Saturday. USC was joined by Nebraska, Oklahoma, Michigan, Oregon and Georiga. The 6-foot-5, 190-pound Coleman is the No. 89 overall prospect, No. 7 athlete and the No. 1 recruit in Nebraska in...
spectrumnews1.com

Glendora loses in Little League West Region Tournament opener

GLENDORA, Calif. (CNS) — The all-star team from the Glendora American Little League will seek to avoid elimination Sunday when it faces its counterpart from the Sidewinder Little League of Peoria, Arizona in the Little League Baseball West Region tournament. Glendora was relegated to the elimination bracket in the...
CBS LA

Glendora all-star team's dreams of playing in little league world series come up short

It was a tough break for the Glendora American Little League baseball team on Sunday. The team full of all-star players from the Glendora area came up one game short of reaching the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Va., losing the game on a wild pitch against Arizona Sidewinder little league.A brutal ending for a team of 12-year-old boys who love to play baseball. "Some of these boys have been together since they were 6 or 7 years old," one dad told CBSLA Reporter Jake Reiner. Parents, families and fans of the Glendora all-stars packed the stands in San Bernardino Sunday afternoon...
theregistrysocal.com

LUV Car Wash Expands With Two New Locations in Greater Los Angeles Area

LOS ANGELES — LUV Car Wash is spreading the LUV across the Greater Los Angeles area with the acquisition of two locations in Van Nuys and Reseda. LUV announced today the national express car wash platform acquired two Wishy Washy locations in the Los Angeles area. The two sites bring LUV’s L.A. presence to eight locations with plans to expand to over 20 locations in the market. LUV anticipates rebranding the new sites — located at 14527 Sherman Way in Van Nuys and 7326 Reseda Blvd. in Reseda — to the LUV brand within the next six months.
Let's Eat LA

This is the Best Chinese Takeout in California

This Chinese Takeout in Los Angeles has been a local institution since it was first opened in 1977. Chinese takeout in Los Angeles / image Artem Labunsky Unsplash. (Los Angeles, Ca) - We often don't want to go out to a restaurant after a long day or week. However, there's always a good answer to the question of what to eat during the week: Chinese takeout.
Vivid Snacks

You won't believe how good the Pizza is in Los Angeles

With so many different types of cuisine available in Los Angeles, it can be hard to decide where to eat. However, if you're looking for some truly delicious pizza, you won't have to look very far. In fact, some of the best pizza in the country can be found right here in LA. From thin crust to deep dish, there's something for everyone. So if you're ever in the mood for a slice (or two), be sure to check out these spots.
foxla.com

This is the salary you need to afford a home in California

LOS ANGELES - It is cheap to live in California - said no one ever. The Golden State is notorious for its exorbitant housing prices up and down the coast - from San Francisco down to San Diego - it isn't a surprise to see houses for sale triple the amount than in other parts of the country.
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood men involved in Norco store shooting

NORCO, Calif. – A man accused of trying to rob a Norco liquor store with three cohorts but was blasted by the owner with a shotgun remains in critical condition, authorities said Friday. DaShawn Rasheed Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was wounded in the left arm Sunday during the alleged attempted holdup at Norco Market & Liquor at 816 Sixth St.
randomlengthsnews.com

Get Ready for the 33rd Annual Long Beach Jazz Festival

To lounge outdoors, on a summer day or night among friends and loved ones, listening to some of the best live music that Los Angeles has to offer, that’s the very experience that the Long Beach Jazz Festival brings annually to music fans. This is the festival’s 33rd year and it’s coming right up, Aug. 12 to 14. The celebrated event is the only Southern California jazz festival staged on a gorgeous grassy knoll within a beautiful waterfront setting.
wclk.com

The theft of black-owned land and The Shelton Family Settlement

Bruce Beach - was purchased in 1912 to create a beach for Black people during segregation in Southern California. The local council forcibly took the land in 1924. Earlier this month, officials in Los Angeles voted to return the land to the family of Willa and Charles Bruce. They bought the lots for $1,225.00 in 1912. The land is now worth an estimated $20 million.
localemagazine.com

This Beloved Restaurant, with Old-World Charm, Celebrates 100 Years in LA

Old-World Charm, Whisky Events and Craft Cocktails in the Speakeasy Await at the Tam O’Shanter. In 1922, the Tam O’Shanter set up shop in Los Angeles as a roadside stand selling hot dogs, hamburgers and potato chips. Since then, the family-owned restaurant has evolved into a Scottish pub and restaurant, now celebrating 100 years of service! When you walk through the doors of this iconic eatery, you can feel the Old World charm. From its world-famous prime rib and notable whisky selection to the tartan collection decorating the walls, the Tam O’Shanter is a special place families have enjoyed for generations. Tam O’Shanter Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA

