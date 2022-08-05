Read on 247sports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Windsor Hills, Los Angeles Crash Leaves 6 DeadBri HView Park-windsor Hills, CA
This is the Best Chinese Takeout in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
You won't believe how good the Pizza is in Los AngelesVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Din Tai Fung Will Leave GlendaleBryan DijkhuizenGlendale, CA
Related
Defensive line takeaways from day one of USC fall camp
Chris Trevino shares his observations from watching the defensive line on the first day of Fall camp. Chris was particularly impressed with the physical development of one true freshman and compares him favorably to a current veteï¿½
Malachi Nelson, 5-star quarterback and USC pledge, shares Texas A&M visit photos
Los Alamitos High School (California) quarterback Malachi Nelson has placed himself firmly in the discussion as the nation's No. 1 overall prospect. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound signal-caller already holds that distinction on ESPN, eclipsing Louisiana's Arch Manning (Texas pledge) in the latest update. ...
Braylan Shelby commits to USC over Texas as Lincoln Riley wins another recruiting battle
Lincoln Riley is on a roll. The USC football program landed another big-time recruit when Friendswood High School (Texas) star Braylan Shelby, the nation's No. 101 overall prospect and No. 14 edge-rusher, announced his commitment on Saturday to USC over Texas on Instagram Live. “USC is ...
247Sports
RECRUITING: USC among Top 7 for Top 100 2023 WR Malachi Coleman
Top 100 2023 Lincoln (NE) wide receiver Malachi Coleman put the Trojans among his Top 7 schools on Saturday. USC was joined by Nebraska, Oklahoma, Michigan, Oregon and Georiga. The 6-foot-5, 190-pound Coleman is the No. 89 overall prospect, No. 7 athlete and the No. 1 recruit in Nebraska in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Behind Jamari Johnson and Husan Longstreet, No. 23 Inglewood is 'ready to compete'
According to Inglewood head coach Mil'Von James, Johnson is one of the most versatile pass catchers in the country.
spectrumnews1.com
Glendora loses in Little League West Region Tournament opener
GLENDORA, Calif. (CNS) — The all-star team from the Glendora American Little League will seek to avoid elimination Sunday when it faces its counterpart from the Sidewinder Little League of Peoria, Arizona in the Little League Baseball West Region tournament. Glendora was relegated to the elimination bracket in the...
Glendora all-star team's dreams of playing in little league world series come up short
It was a tough break for the Glendora American Little League baseball team on Sunday. The team full of all-star players from the Glendora area came up one game short of reaching the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Va., losing the game on a wild pitch against Arizona Sidewinder little league.A brutal ending for a team of 12-year-old boys who love to play baseball. "Some of these boys have been together since they were 6 or 7 years old," one dad told CBSLA Reporter Jake Reiner. Parents, families and fans of the Glendora all-stars packed the stands in San Bernardino Sunday afternoon...
theregistrysocal.com
LUV Car Wash Expands With Two New Locations in Greater Los Angeles Area
LOS ANGELES — LUV Car Wash is spreading the LUV across the Greater Los Angeles area with the acquisition of two locations in Van Nuys and Reseda. LUV announced today the national express car wash platform acquired two Wishy Washy locations in the Los Angeles area. The two sites bring LUV’s L.A. presence to eight locations with plans to expand to over 20 locations in the market. LUV anticipates rebranding the new sites — located at 14527 Sherman Way in Van Nuys and 7326 Reseda Blvd. in Reseda — to the LUV brand within the next six months.
RELATED PEOPLE
Several New Dog Haus Biergartens Coming to SoCal
The company has plans to open in San Fernando, Azusa, and Huntington Beach
coloradoboulevard.net
A Documentary About Segregation of Pasadena’s John Muir High to Premiere on PBS SoCal and KCET
PASADENA – ColoradoBOulevard.net:. A new documentary explores how Pasadena’s John Muir High School went from a model of integration to raising questions on the current and future state of diversity in public education. By News Desk. PBS SoCal and KCET announced the broadcast premiere of the new documentary...
Five star Italian restaurants in Los Angeles
If you're in the mood for some authentic Italian cuisine, Los Angeles has some great options. From brick oven pizza to homemade pasta, these restaurants will definitely satisfy your cravings. Pizzeria Mozza.
This is the Best Chinese Takeout in California
This Chinese Takeout in Los Angeles has been a local institution since it was first opened in 1977. Chinese takeout in Los Angeles / image Artem Labunsky Unsplash. (Los Angeles, Ca) - We often don't want to go out to a restaurant after a long day or week. However, there's always a good answer to the question of what to eat during the week: Chinese takeout.
IN THIS ARTICLE
You won't believe how good the Pizza is in Los Angeles
With so many different types of cuisine available in Los Angeles, it can be hard to decide where to eat. However, if you're looking for some truly delicious pizza, you won't have to look very far. In fact, some of the best pizza in the country can be found right here in LA. From thin crust to deep dish, there's something for everyone. So if you're ever in the mood for a slice (or two), be sure to check out these spots.
foxla.com
This is the salary you need to afford a home in California
LOS ANGELES - It is cheap to live in California - said no one ever. The Golden State is notorious for its exorbitant housing prices up and down the coast - from San Francisco down to San Diego - it isn't a surprise to see houses for sale triple the amount than in other parts of the country.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood men involved in Norco store shooting
NORCO, Calif. – A man accused of trying to rob a Norco liquor store with three cohorts but was blasted by the owner with a shotgun remains in critical condition, authorities said Friday. DaShawn Rasheed Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was wounded in the left arm Sunday during the alleged attempted holdup at Norco Market & Liquor at 816 Sixth St.
The Best Bottomless Mimosa Brunch in Los Angeles, According to Yelp
Looking for the best Bottomless Mimosa Brunch in Hollywood? / Eat This Cafe. (Los Angeles, CA) - Eat This Cafe is a true hidden star in Hollywood. It's a relaxing respite from the hustle and bustle of Theatre Row.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
randomlengthsnews.com
Get Ready for the 33rd Annual Long Beach Jazz Festival
To lounge outdoors, on a summer day or night among friends and loved ones, listening to some of the best live music that Los Angeles has to offer, that’s the very experience that the Long Beach Jazz Festival brings annually to music fans. This is the festival’s 33rd year and it’s coming right up, Aug. 12 to 14. The celebrated event is the only Southern California jazz festival staged on a gorgeous grassy knoll within a beautiful waterfront setting.
wclk.com
The theft of black-owned land and The Shelton Family Settlement
Bruce Beach - was purchased in 1912 to create a beach for Black people during segregation in Southern California. The local council forcibly took the land in 1924. Earlier this month, officials in Los Angeles voted to return the land to the family of Willa and Charles Bruce. They bought the lots for $1,225.00 in 1912. The land is now worth an estimated $20 million.
localemagazine.com
This Beloved Restaurant, with Old-World Charm, Celebrates 100 Years in LA
Old-World Charm, Whisky Events and Craft Cocktails in the Speakeasy Await at the Tam O’Shanter. In 1922, the Tam O’Shanter set up shop in Los Angeles as a roadside stand selling hot dogs, hamburgers and potato chips. Since then, the family-owned restaurant has evolved into a Scottish pub and restaurant, now celebrating 100 years of service! When you walk through the doors of this iconic eatery, you can feel the Old World charm. From its world-famous prime rib and notable whisky selection to the tartan collection decorating the walls, the Tam O’Shanter is a special place families have enjoyed for generations. Tam O’Shanter Los Angeles.
Comments / 0