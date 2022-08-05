USC DL Coach Shaun Nua talks about hard coaching and next steps for the Trojans up front

Read on 247sports.com
Outside linebackers coach Roy Manning and his group are hyper focused on winning
After spending the past three seasons coaching cornerbacks on Lincoln Riley’s Oklahoma staff, Roy Manning will shift his attention to outside linebackers this fall for USC. The last time Manning coached outside linebackers was in 2017 for then Washington State defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. Trojan fans may remember that Cougar team for their upset of Sam Darnold & Co. on a Friday night in Pullman.
USC QB Miller Moss rolls into fall camp with confidence and conviction
It’s been quite a ride for Miller Moss since the redshirt freshman committed to the Trojans. All that’s happened in the interim is a global pandemic that devoured his senior season of high school football, USC replacing the staff that recruited and signed him, and three different quarterbacks in his class coming and going since he pledged to the Trojans. Moss’ freshman season was a trial to say the least with all the turmoil inside the program and the 4-8 season that resulted from it. Nevertheless, Moss stood his ground and watched perhaps the best quarterback coach in the country show up in the form of Lincoln Riley. Despite the evolution of a scenario in which Riley brought in Caleb Williams from their previous stop in Oklahoma, Moss stepped into the new era of USC football full speed, embraced the change, and clearly impressed a new head coach with whom he’d had no previous relationship.
Top college football transfer shoots down pay-for-play rumors
Not long after Jordan Addison entered the college football transfer portal, rumors began circulating that USC was luring the wide receiver their way on a pay for play deal. There was no evidence then, or now, of that accusation, but that didn't stop the people who were upset by Addison's decision ...
Defensive line takeaways from day one of USC fall camp
Chris Trevino shares his observations from watching the defensive line on the first day of Fall camp. Chris was particularly impressed with the physical development of one true freshman and compares him favorably to a current veteï¿½
USC playmakers on defense this fall
Chris Trevino talks about watching Eric Gentry work with the inside linebackers, and Shotgun Spratling cites Calen Bullock's physical development as a positive sign for Gentry in the future.
USC Football week in recruiting includes Maliki Crawford and Braylan Shelby commitments
For the third week in a row, USC got the week started with a commitment. Four-star and Top247 ‘23 cornerback Maliki Crawford pledged to the Trojans. Greg Biggins broke the announcement and got the word from Crawford on what made USC the move. “I committed to USC for a lot of reasons,” Crawford told Biggins. “I like their player development and I have great relationships with the coaching staff. I love the academic fit as well and there is no better alumni network than the Trojan family. I like what they’re building and the direction the program is going in. Lincoln Riley and the rest of the staff have a goal of winning a National Championship and they’re holding the guys accountable to execute that goal and I’m excited to be a part of that.” Crawford had been a UCLA commit in July of ‘21 but de-committed in January and the Trojans had to fight through a stretch of time where it looked like Crawford was headed to Cal.
RECRUITING: USC among Top 7 for Top 100 2023 WR Malachi Coleman
Top 100 2023 Lincoln (NE) wide receiver Malachi Coleman put the Trojans among his Top 7 schools on Saturday. USC was joined by Nebraska, Oklahoma, Michigan, Oregon and Georiga. The 6-foot-5, 190-pound Coleman is the No. 89 overall prospect, No. 7 athlete and the No. 1 recruit in Nebraska in...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Kansas Football Receives Commitment From Versatile JUCO Prospect Alex Raich
The Jayhawks have been after Alex Raich since the end of spring, and on Saturday, Raich announced he would be committing to Kansas. Raich is a 6’3”, 200-pound sophomore out of Golden West College. Golden West is a community college in Huntington Beach, California, where Raich was a versatile player, playing safety and moving up on the line to blitz.
