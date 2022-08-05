Read on www.thecentersquare.com
Washington Examiner
Teachers unions say Biden plan to recruit 250,000 tutors supports public schools
A Biden administration plan to recruit 250,000 tutors was unveiled with the blessing of the nation's two largest teachers unions , which believe the effort will drive a "groundswell of support" for public schools. The administration announced the "National Partnership for Student Success" earlier this week, claiming it was a...
Federal judge sides with Wisconsin middle school where teachers asked students how they would 'punish' a slave
A judge dismissed a suit over a Wisconsin middle school's assignment about how to "punish" a slave. Two parents sued the district last year, saying the assignment violated their kids' civil rights. Public outcry over the incident ultimately led three teachers to resign.
thecentersquare.com
Virginia school board members back firing of teacher over pronoun dispute
(The Center Square) – Eight school board members from five school divisions filed a brief with the Virginia Supreme Court in support of West Point Public Schools after the district fired a teacher who refused to use a student’s preferred pronouns. High school French teacher Peter Vlaming lost...
Washington Examiner
Every high school, middle school, and elementary school should ban smartphones this school year
Every K-12 school, public or private, should ban smartphones, and probably dumb phones, too, in the school building and on school grounds — during school hours at least. This is the necessary first step in fighting the mental health crisis facing children. Children don’t need smartphones or social media...
Texas School Board Member Says Black Principal Was Fired For Being ‘Total Activist’
A Texas school board member admitted a Black high school principal was placed on administrative leave after sharing his views on racism after the death of George Floyd, according to the Daily Beast. In a video posted to the Colleyville Citizens for Accountability Facebook group on July 8, Tammy Nakamura,...
Christian school suing Biden administration for threatening to pull school lunches from low-income students
A Christian grade school in Tampa, Florida is suing the Biden administration and Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried for threatening to pull school lunches for low-income students because of its religious affiliation, which does not agree with changes the administration made to Title IX. All 56 students enrolled in Grant...
Child prodigy is accepted to medical school programme one year after graduating high school
A thirteen-year-old child prodigy has been accepted into medical school just a year after graduating high school. Alena Analeigh became the youngest African American to be admitted into med school after she received an early acceptance letter from the University of Alabama's Heersink School of Medicine in May. Although she won’t beging classes until Fall 2024, Alena has plenty of things on her plate at the moment. She is currently enrolled in double undergraduate biological science programs at Arizona State University and Oakwood University.The teenager’s accomplishments don’t stop there. Right after graduating college last year, Alena became Nasa’s youngest...
Rhode Island mom sues after discovering 'secret' 'antiracist' meetings held in district
A Rhode Island mom filed a lawsuit Wednesday after she was blocked from attending "secret" meetings that were focused on antiracist ideology and should have been open to the public, allegations in a complaint said. "I learned that my school had appointed a subcommittee to change the curriculum in the...
Upworthy
Gay high school senior delivers banned graduation speech at Education Department in Washington, DC
A student who was banned from making any references to LGBTQI+ activism in his valedictorian speech at his school in Florida has been given a bigger platform to deliver his speech by the U.S. government. Zander Moricz, an openly gay student, got to deliver his banned valedictorian speech in Washington, D.C., after being invited by the U.S. Secretary of Education. “Zander Moricz wasn’t allowed to deliver the original valedictorian speech he wrote for his Florida high school graduation because it included references to his LGBTQI+ activism,” said Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, reported LGBTQ Nation. “So, I invited him to deliver it at the U.S. Dept. of Education. When students speak, we must listen.” Moricz has been at the forefront of the student movement against the "Don't Say Gay" law, signed by Florida governor Ron DeSantis.
Washington Examiner
Biden's Title IX guidance would force schools to choose between indoctrinating or feeding students
The Biden administration’s new Title IX guidance, released last month, is a radical and almost certainly unconstitutional distortion of the original statute — one that threatens free speech, due process, women’s rights, and even parental rights. It even threatens schools’ ability to provide for and feed students in need.
Lightfoot believes the 2 CPS teachers who organized student protests over General Iron could set troubling precedent
While saying she wasn’t trying to fire George Washington High School teachers Lauren Bianchi and Chuck Stark, Mayor Lightfoot expressed concerns about teachers urging students to do some things outside the classroom.
Mom who moved from NYC over vaccine mandates slams teachers' unions: 'Playing chess with kids' lives'
After a report showed Biden's Department of Education is linked to teachers' unions, a single mother who left New York City blasted officials for "playing chess" with the lives of kids. "It looks like the money is not going to the teachers nor the students here in the public school...
Parents Magazine
There's a Teacher Shortage Hitting Our Schools—Here's What To Expect When School Starts
Students around the country will be returning to school this month and next. Though it's unclear how many educators have left the profession—temporarily or permanently—in the last year, districts and states around the U.S. are grappling with an ongoing teacher shortage. A recent story in The Texas Tribune...
State's Teachers Alarmed Over Non-Certified Educators Entering Classroom
"They don't know what's going to hit them in the face when they enter the classroom in the next week to two weeks," retired teacher Nancy Yaffe told KFOR News.
Florida schools ordered to disobey federal LGBTQ protections
The DeSantis administration has launched another missile in the war against what the governor calls "woke gender ideology.”What's happening: Last week, Florida education commissioner Manny Diaz told school districts to ignore federal guidelines aimed at protecting students and teachers from discrimination because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.Diaz said the Biden administration's anti-discrimination language is not binding law and that following the guidelines could violate state law.Why it matters: Educators will have to navigate conflicting guidance going into this school year. Teachers and schools could face lawsuits for violating the Parental Rights in Education law — dubbed "Don't Say...
Florida Tells Schools To Ignore Federal Instruction To Include Instruction on Gender Identity in Classrooms
Will Biden revoke funding for school lunches as threatened?. On July 28, Florida's Education Commissioner - Manny Diaz Jr - issued an instruction to schools in the state that they should ignore federal government guidance to continue teaching of gender identity and related subjects in classrooms.
thecentersquare.com
Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district give 10-day strike notice
(The Center Square) – A little more than two weeks from the first day of school for students, teachers in Ohio’s largest school district voted late Thursday night to authorize a 10-day strike notice. With contract negotiations stalled, the Columbus Education Association voted to give its strike notice....
Mississippi parents call for allowing teachers to carry guns in school: 'This is the world we live in now'
While gun control has been a hot topic after recent mass shootings, Mississippi's schools are paving the way to allow teachers to carry guns in the classroom. Mississippi public school parents Kendra and Todd Spears told "Fox & Friends First" that they're hoping teachers will soon be armed in classrooms.
5 of the biggest threats today's K-12 students and educators face don't involve guns
While many American students and their parents worry that the next mass shooting could happen at their school, schools are also facing a number of other threats that do not involve guns. Many of these threats are related to the mental health of educators and students. From 2018 to 2021, both before and during the pandemic, I spent time studying a public middle school in the San Francisco Bay Area that serves a high-poverty community of color. The research involved spending more than 100 hours of observing classes and teacher and staff meetings. It also involved a series of interviews with...
WATCH: Elementary school recommends transgender reading for K-2 students
An elementary school principal in Minnesota went viral after she promoted transgender and gender identity reading material for students from kindergarten through second grade.
