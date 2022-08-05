ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WAAY-TV

3 arrested after Trinity vehicle search reveals meth, heroin

Three people face multiple drug-related charges after a traffic stop Friday led to the discovery of methamphetamine and heroin in their vehicle. Trinity Police Chief Randy Hughes said officers with his department pulled the vehicle over for having an expired tag. During the traffic stop, officers learned 36-year-old Adam Jared Roney and 29-year-old Morgan Jean Ponder, who were in the vehicle, had outstanding warrants for their arrest.
TRINITY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Cullman#Fta#Cullman Police Department#4th St S W#Walmart#Ballard#Marijuana 2nd#Ccso
WAFF

Saturday shooting turned into a stand-off

One person was shot and killed by a deputy with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Saturday night after he pulled a gun on the deputy. Huntsville man charged with capital murder for domestic dispute shooting. Updated: 9 hours ago. Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department believe that the shooting...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville Police: Argument between men ends in murder

The Huntsville Police Department has charged 32-year-old Paul Rambert with murder following a shooting that happened shortly before midnight Friday. Huntsville Police responded to the 1,900 block of Mangum Drive and found Michael Williams, 32, with life-threatening injuries. Williams was transported to the hospital where he died. Major Crimes Unit...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

One dead after Lawrence Co. Officer-involved shooting

Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department believe that the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute. Limestone Co. man arrested after stealing two EMS vehicles. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says that the man stole three vehicles and attempted to steal two others Sunday morning. Saturday shooting turned into a...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Marshall County Schools - New security measures

Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office gives update on Albertville pawn shop raid. Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office gives update on Albertville pawn shop raid. Huntsville man faces murder charge after alleged shooting incident. Updated: 7 hours ago. Huntsville man faces murder charge after alleged shooting incident.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

1 dead in Lawrence County deputy-involved shooting

A man is dead and an investigation is underway after a fatal shooting involving a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office deputy. Sheriff Max Sanders has identified the man who died as Marty Hutto. He did not identify the deputy but said they are on paid administrative leave while the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigates the shooting. This is standard procedure in deaths involving law enforcement.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Alabama pawn shop raid leads to 3 arrests

At least three people were arrested in Albertville yesterday following a raid at Joe’s Pawn Shop on U.S. 431. The raid happened Thursday afternoon, involving the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Secret Service and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Marshall County authorities say they will...

Comments / 0

Community Policy