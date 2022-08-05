Read on www.cullmantribune.com
Related
Guntersville man charged in connection to 3 overdoses
A man is facing drug charges in connection to the overdoses of three people in February, according to the Marshall County Drug Task Force.
WAAY-TV
3 arrested after Trinity vehicle search reveals meth, heroin
Three people face multiple drug-related charges after a traffic stop Friday led to the discovery of methamphetamine and heroin in their vehicle. Trinity Police Chief Randy Hughes said officers with his department pulled the vehicle over for having an expired tag. During the traffic stop, officers learned 36-year-old Adam Jared Roney and 29-year-old Morgan Jean Ponder, who were in the vehicle, had outstanding warrants for their arrest.
WAAY-TV
Guntersville man charged with distributing cocaine that led to at least 3 overdoses
A Guntersville man is behind bars on drug-related charges after investigators say he distributed cocaine that led to at least three overdoses in Marshall County. John Siggers of the Marshall County Drug Task Force said those overdoses were among five confirmed overdoses in the county between Feb. 25 and 28, two of which were fatal.
Sheriff: 3 arrested after drugs found at tattoo shop
Three people now face several drug charges after a search of a Scottsboro tattoo shop.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAFF
Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office gives update on Albertville pawn shop raid
MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On August 4, executed a search warrant at Joe’s Pawn Shop on a 4-month joint investigation involving the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Secret Service, ATF and the Marshall County District Attorney’s Officer. According to MCSO, the Loss Prevention units of Walmart,...
WAFF
Saturday shooting turned into a stand-off
One person was shot and killed by a deputy with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Saturday night after he pulled a gun on the deputy. Huntsville man charged with capital murder for domestic dispute shooting. Updated: 9 hours ago. Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department believe that the shooting...
Man accused of stealing from church and funeral home
A Decatur man is accused of stealing catalytic converters from a church and trying to steal another from a funeral home.
MCSO: $42k in stolen items, $88k in cash recovered from Joe’s Pawn
Sheriff Sims said during the search of the pawn shop, multiple items believed to be stolen were recovered. Many of these items were still in original, new packaging. Investigators determined that the items had been stolen from retail stores including Walmart, Lowes, Home Depot, and Target.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police: Argument between men ends in murder
The Huntsville Police Department has charged 32-year-old Paul Rambert with murder following a shooting that happened shortly before midnight Friday. Huntsville Police responded to the 1,900 block of Mangum Drive and found Michael Williams, 32, with life-threatening injuries. Williams was transported to the hospital where he died. Major Crimes Unit...
WAFF
Huntsville man charged with capital murder for domestic dispute shooting
One person was shot and killed by a deputy with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Saturday night after he pulled a gun on the deputy. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says that Ryan Guenther shot a man in the leg before barricading himself and his family in their home.
State authorities investigating fatal shooting of 50-year-old suspect by north Alabama deputies
State authorities have launched an investigation into the fatal shooting of a 50-year-old suspect by north Alabama sheriff’s deputies Saturday night. Marty Hutto, 50, of Trinity, was shot dead following a vehicle pursuit near Lawrence County Road 222 around 9:15 p.m. Saturday. The State Bureau of Investigation has started...
WAFF
One dead after Lawrence Co. Officer-involved shooting
Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department believe that the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute. Limestone Co. man arrested after stealing two EMS vehicles. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says that the man stole three vehicles and attempted to steal two others Sunday morning. Saturday shooting turned into a...
Phil Campbell man pleads not guilty to murder
A Phil Campbell man facing one count of intentional murder has pleaded not guilty, according to court documents.
WAFF
Marshall County Schools - New security measures
Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office gives update on Albertville pawn shop raid. Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office gives update on Albertville pawn shop raid. Huntsville man faces murder charge after alleged shooting incident. Updated: 7 hours ago. Huntsville man faces murder charge after alleged shooting incident.
WAAY-TV
1 dead in Lawrence County deputy-involved shooting
A man is dead and an investigation is underway after a fatal shooting involving a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office deputy. Sheriff Max Sanders has identified the man who died as Marty Hutto. He did not identify the deputy but said they are on paid administrative leave while the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigates the shooting. This is standard procedure in deaths involving law enforcement.
North Alabama man shot dead by deputy following vehicle pursuit, sheriff says
A man was shot to death Saturday night by a Lawrence County deputy following a traffic stop, according to Sheriff Max Sanders. Chief Deputy Brian Covington said the incident began with a traffic stop begun around 9:15 p.m. Saturday at or near the intersection of County Road 217 and County Road 214.
Coroner identified man killed in crash involving motorcycle, semi-truck
A fatal wreck on Highway 67 in Priceville caused a lane closure Sunday night.
Alabama pawn shop raid leads to 3 arrests
At least three people were arrested in Albertville yesterday following a raid at Joe’s Pawn Shop on U.S. 431. The raid happened Thursday afternoon, involving the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Secret Service and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Marshall County authorities say they will...
WAAY-TV
3rd person arrested in Albertville pawn shop raid; sheriff says more arrests expected
UPDATE: Joe Campbell, 47, of Albertville was booked into the Marshall County Jail at 9:20 p.m. Thursday on one count of buying/receiving stolen property. Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims confirmed Joe Campbell is the son of Wandarine Campbell. The two are among multiple arrests related to a raid at Joe's Pawn Shop in Albertville.
WAAY-TV
Family of man killed in Lawrence County deputy-involved shooting speaks out
One man is dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Lawrence County on Saturday night. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, it happened after a deputy initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of County Road 217 and County Road 214. Marty Hutto’s family spent the day grieving over their...
Comments / 0