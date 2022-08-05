ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Camelot Homes begins selling Willow luxury community in Phoenix

Camelot Homes announce the start of sales at their newest luxury community, Willow, located at N. 15th Ave and W. Northern Ave in Phoenix. Willow is a private gated community with 14 home sites situated on ¼-acre lots in North Central Phoenix. The single-level floor plans range from 3,100-4,100 square feet with 3-5 bedrooms and 3.5-5.5 baths. Pricing starts at $1,499,900.
PHOENIX, AZ
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Arizona

When it comes to comfort food, most people would say that they love to eat a good, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side or a really nice pizza. If you are among these people, then keep on reading because today we are talking about three amazing places in Arizona where you can grab truly delicious burgers. No matter how you prefer your burgers, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger places made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

5 fun things to do in the Valley this weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Looking for some fun activities to do with the family this weekend to get out of the heat? Well, you’re not alone! Check out our top 5 picks of things to do in the Valley this weekend, a few of which we featured on GMAZ throughout the week.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Glendale inventor develops machine to iron, fold and stack laundry

“I wanted to simplify the process of ironing, folding and stacking laundry,” said an inventor, from Glendale, Ariz., “so I invented the ROBO – FOLDER. My automatic design would help speed up the process and it would be useful for busy households, individuals with disabilities and commercial facilities.”
GLENDALE, AZ
Glendale Star

Ono Hawaiian Barbecue brings the luau to Glendale

Ono Hawaiian Barbecue opened its 11th Arizona location on 58th Avenue and West Bell Road. The new location opened on July 28, and a grand celebration was held to welcome the restaurant to the city. Ono Hawaiian Barbecue focuses on Hawaiian-inspired plate lunches and island specialities such as katsu chicken...
GLENDALE, AZ
FitnessVolt.com

2022 Phoenix Pro Results and Scorecard

The 2022 Phoenix Pro took place on August 6, 2022, in Phoenix, Arizona. One division was featured at this show. Competitors from the Men’s Physique class performed on stage looking to earn an invitation to compete at Mr. Olympia in December. This year’s season of bodybuilding is underway. Athletes...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

True Crime Arizona Podcast: Finding Robert Fisher Episode 5 - A Dive Bar Off The Highway

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Herb Greenbeck presents a new theory of where Robert Fisher went and what he did after the murders, based on strange questions he was asking during their camping trip together just weeks prior. Investigators share what they struggle with most trying to solve this case, which leads us back to the Fisher family home and their Scottsdale neighborhood.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Ahwatukee church meets a growing hunger

Food insecurity. Two words most Ahwatukee families never expected to consider – until now. With rental prices at an all-time high –as of last week, Ahwatukee one-bedroom apartment rents vacillated between $1,308 to $1,692 – and gas prices soaring, more local families are finding less expendable income.
PHOENIX, AZ
aztv.com

New Movie Reviews with Flick Chick Vique Rojas

Flick Chick Vique Rojas, “The Red Vine Reviewer,” and Brad discuss the new movies, “Prey”, “Bullet Train”, and “13 Lives.” Get the scoop here on the Daily Mix! Find her on Facebook: @FlickChickVique. For more information on the Phoenix Film Society visit phoenixfilmcriticssocirty.org.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

World's longest fingernails, good deeds, 'El Jefe' reappears: This week's heartwarming, offbeat headlines

From a Phoenix police officer's miraculous road to recovery after being shot to a famous southern Arizona jaguar being spotted for first time in 7 years, there was no shortage of intriguing tales this week. Here are some of our favorite heartwarming and offbeat stories from July 30-Aug. 5 that have helped make our days a little brighter - or at least, more interesting:
PHOENIX, AZ
northcentralnews.net

Backyard Garden Program opens applications

Phoenix residents interested in learning how, and receiving support, to grow their own food, can take advantage of a program offered by the City of Phoenix Office of Environmental Programs. Through the Backyard Garden Program​, participants will receive, at no cost to them, a garden system, including training, support, and...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

'El Jefe': Famous southern Arizona jaguar spotted for first time in 7 years

PHOENIX - A famous jaguar known to have roamed the mountains in southern Arizona has been spotted for the first time in years south of the border. "El Jefe" was spotted in Sonora, Mexico, about 120 miles south of his last recorded sighting in Arizona, the Center for Biological Diversity announced on Aug. 4.

