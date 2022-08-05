Brittney Griner's 9-Year Sentence Highlights Stark Differences Between Russian and U.S. Pot Penalties

And it doesn’t help when you turn your back on your country now crying for help ha ha ha let it rot in a cage but it still looks good behind bars
Yeah, we're a country where you pay for breaking low end rules and can get on with your life. A communist country will toss you into prison for life or execute you for looking at someone the wrong way. This will be a good lesson for her. Now she has real world experience concerning rights and rules after she badmouthed this country. She should kiss the ground when she gets back and cry when the national anthem is played after this. Tons of people, mostly white males, died so that we have what we have in this country. She spit on that and most people will hold that against her forever.
She should have known, she has been to Russia many times! Now, she wants the US to help her. Did she forget what she said about the US? She thinks they US should kiss her behind and try to save her.
