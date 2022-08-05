ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Brittney Griner's 9-Year Sentence Highlights Stark Differences Between Russian and U.S. Pot Penalties

By Jacob Sullum
Reason.com
Reason.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 26

Roar
2d ago

And it doesn’t help when you turn your back on your country now crying for help ha ha ha let it rot in a cage but it still looks good behind bars

Reply
14
Pat Zimm
1d ago

Yeah, we're a country where you pay for breaking low end rules and can get on with your life. A communist country will toss you into prison for life or execute you for looking at someone the wrong way. This will be a good lesson for her. Now she has real world experience concerning rights and rules after she badmouthed this country. She should kiss the ground when she gets back and cry when the national anthem is played after this. Tons of people, mostly white males, died so that we have what we have in this country. She spit on that and most people will hold that against her forever.

Reply
6
RealDame 53
1d ago

She should have known, she has been to Russia many times! Now, she wants the US to help her. Did she forget what she said about the US? She thinks they US should kiss her behind and try to save her.

Reply(1)
5
NBC News

Trump's GOP adds insult to injury as Brittney Griner remains jailed in Russia

On the morning of July 7, the wrongfully detained WNBA star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to the charges she is facing in Russia. The most severe charge, equivalent to narcotics trafficking, carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. Griner’s four-month-and-counting detainment in Russia has highlighted critical differences between the Russian and American legal systems — and salary imbalances between WNBA and NBA players. Adding insult to injury, her case is now being used by the GOP and its supporters to leverage Black suffering for their political benefit and worse, amusement.
The Spun

Elon Musk Makes Opinion On Brittney Griner Situation Very Clear

After a lengthy detention stay, WNBA star Brittney Griner was found guilty of drug possession and smuggling by a Russian court on Thursday and sentenced to nine years in prison. President Joe Biden has vowed that he'll do everything in his power to get the Phoenix Mercury center home safely,...
ClutchPoints

US Congressman drops huge update on Brittney Griner’s detainment in Russia

WNBA star Brittney Griner remains in detainment in Russia after she was found with a weed pen several months ago in Moscow. But, it appears she could be coming back home to the USA very soon. US Congressman Colin Allred spoke to TMZ Sports on Friday and revealed they’ve made a “very good” offer to […] The post US Congressman drops huge update on Brittney Griner’s detainment in Russia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Benzinga

Vladimir Putin Deploys Younger Daughter To Counter Impact Of Western Sanctions

Russian President Vladimir Putin has deployed his younger daughter to help mitigate the impact of international sanctions on the country’s imports. What Happened: Katerina Tikhonova — who has been sanctioned by the U.S. and its allies following Russia's invasion of Ukraine — is now assigned a new role in the country’s most powerful business lobby.
POLITICS
Mashed

Padma Lakshmi Is Outraged By Brittney Griner's Sentence

Padma Lakshmi may be known for her food expertise on "Top Chef," but she is also a social justice activist and is not afraid to speak up on social media. Not only does she express her opinions on political situations on social media, but she fights for causes she cares about as an American Civil Liberties Union Artist Ambassador for women's rights and immigrants' rights (per Lakshmi's official website). She is also a Goodwill Ambassador to the United Nations Development Programme and co-founded the Endometriosis Foundation of America in 2009. Lakshmi's passions clearly expand far beyond food, and she is not afraid to speak up when she feels there is injustice, which is definitely the case with Brittney Griner.
Reason.com

