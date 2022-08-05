Jin Young Ko misses cut at AIG Women’s Open to wrap disappointing major season

The final event of the PGA Tour season always provides drama. Securing a spot in the top 125 on the FedEx Cup standings can be career changing. If you manage to stay in the top 125 after the Wyndham Championship, you not only lock up your card for next season, but you guarantee a spot in the first playoff event—and the FedEx Cup bonus money that comes with it.

