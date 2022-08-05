Jin Young Ko misses cut at AIG Women’s Open to wrap disappointing major season

Read on www.golfchannel.com
PGA Tour: 5 biggest names who lost their Tour cards
Rickie Fowler may have squeezed his way into the FedEx Cup Playoffs by making the top 125 in the PGA Tour 2021-22 standings, but others were not so fortunate including three English players. Former Masters champion Danny Willett, four-time DP World Tour winner Matt Wallace and former World No.1 and...
Tour pro just lost his PGA Tour card in the most BRUTAL way possible
The final event of the PGA Tour season always provides drama. Securing a spot in the top 125 on the FedEx Cup standings can be career changing. If you manage to stay in the top 125 after the Wyndham Championship, you not only lock up your card for next season, but you guarantee a spot in the first playoff event—and the FedEx Cup bonus money that comes with it.
Report: PGA Tour ban LIV Golf trio from grounds of FedEx St. Jude Championship
PGA Tour bosses are reportedly refusing to allow LIV Golf players Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones on the grounds of TPC Southwind ahead of the FedEx St. Jude Championship whilst their legal position is being sorted out. Gooch, who previously turned heads when talking about LIV, Swafford and...
Genie Bouchard Showing Major Progress: Tennis World Reacts
We'll hopefully be seeing Genie Bouchard back on the tennis court soon. The Canadian tennis star has been dealing with some injuries as of late, but she's apparently making some nice progress in her recovery. Bouchard shared a video on social media this week of her serve progress. "Hitting serves...
From khaki shorts to pleated skorts, the evolution of women's golf fashion
From bermuda shorts to pleated tennis-looking skorts, women’s golf fashion has blossomed into a trendy style over the years. Most girls getting into the sport 10+ years ago struggled with feeling feminine on the golf course. For many women, golf was not appealing from a fashion standpoint alone. The...
Shane Lowry flew home from Wyndham Championship before realizing he made the cut
Friday at the Wyndham Championship was even more tense than the usual play for the cut line. As weather delays set in, organizers could not quite finish the second round in time, leading to one awkward and nerve-wracking situation for a heap of players:. When everything had completed, the cut...
Video of LIV players saying they joined because they get to play less golf is hilarious to watch after the lawsuit
One of the main talking points since players began holding press conferences prior to LIV events is they’ve joined the new circuit partly because they’ll have to play less golf. A better work/life balance, as many players mentioned. Well, the recent lawsuit filed by 11 LIV members against...
Lynch: LIV Golf's lawsuit shatters friendly facade among PGA Tour players. Now it's personal.
If evidence is required of just how fraught emotions have become in the battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf—or, more accurately, between Tour players and LIV’s patsy plaintiffs—then consider the example of Davis Love III. Throughout his almost 40-year career, Love has been the epitome of a genteel professional golfer, unfailingly polite toward colleagues and so buttoned-down that his idea of a revolutionary act is wearing pants of an off-khaki hue.
Ashleigh Buhai takes huge lead into final round of Women’s Open
MUIRFIELD, Scotland — Ashleigh Buhai surged to a five-shot lead at the Women’s Open after shooting a 7-under 64 in Saturday's third round. Now she just has to find a way to finish it off for her first major victory. The South African also led this tournament in...
Tom 'The Train' Kim barrels down tracks, wins Wyndham with 61
Joohyung Kim had precisely one scenario this week to extend his season: just win, baby. Kim, better known as Tom (because he loved Thomas the Train growing up), turned 20 years old on June 21st. He was two days removed from a 23rd-place finish at the U.S. Open at Brookline, which moved him just inside the top 60 in the Official World Golf Ranking.
More history: Female Muirfield member plays as marker in AIG Women's Open
No matter Sunday’s champion, history was guaranteed to be made at this week’s AIG Women’s Open. The women’s major championship had for the first time been welcomed to Muirfield, the elite Scottish club that for centuries had barred women from its membership until finally admitting female members three years ago.
2022 Wyndham Championship leaderboard: Live updates, full coverage, golf scores in Round 3 on Saturday
The Wyndham Championship leaderboard has tightened heading into the final 36 holes of the 2021-22 PGA Tour regular season. PGA Tour rookie Brandon Wu is joined by 20-year-old Tom Kim and veteran Ryan Moore atop the leaderboard at 9 under as the three command a slim edge over the rest of the field.
Iconic bunker shot on fourth extra hole clinches Women's Open win for Ashleigh Buhai
Throughout golf history, there are many iconic shots that have secured major championship victories. Ashleigh Buhai now has one of them. On the fourth hole of a sudden-death playoff against In Gee Chun at the AIG Women's Open, it appeared Buhai may finally clinch a dragged-out victory with darkness looming at Muirfield. Her drive fell on the fairway, where Chun found hers in the right fairway bunker.
PGA Tour's lawsuit response: LIV Golf players 'fabricating an emergency' to get into playoffs
In a scathing response to a legal challenge that has been months in the making, the PGA Tour fired back at a group of players seeking to circumvent their suspensions for playing the Saudi-backed LIV Golf events and participate in this week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first of three playoff events.
