Late surge lifts Liberal over Aviators 6-1, Bee Jays advance to battle with Hays Larks

Homeward bound: Dog returns north after care in Great Bend
There is no distance some won't go to help an injured animal. In May, Cuba's Nicki Havel found a "pile" of dogs some 145 miles north of Great Bend, just outside Belleville in Republic County. Months later, and with the help of the Golden Belt Humane Society, the story has a happy ending. Two weeks ago, Havel adopted Maggie, the most seriously injured of the dogs she found that day.
A Kansas man was likely gored by a bison and an Ellsworth County deputy was seriously injured after an attack, officials say.
Kansas Wetlands Education Center to offer Meteor Shower Watch Party
The Kansas Wetlands Education Center (KWEC), located northeast of Great Bend on K-156 Highway, is gearing up for its annual “Out of this World” Perseid Meteor Shower Watch Party. The public is invited to join the KWEC staff for this free, family-friendly activity. Each year, as the Earth...
‘No’ vote in Kansas outperforms Biden in 2020
President Biden received only 17% of the vote in rural Russell County, Kansas in 2020. On Tuesday in that same county, 45% of Kansans voted to uphold abortion rights. The results of the abortion amendment in Kansas could give us some clues about November.Aug. 7, 2022.
Wet or dry: Party in the Park parade offers fun for all
Main Street has long been the hub of parades in Great Bend. City Coordinator Christina Hayes is trying to change that, if only for one day in August each summer. On Saturday, Aug. 13, the wet/dry parade returns to Veterans Park as part of Party in the Park. Hayes reiterates...
Update: Charging buffalo kills man from Bushton, injures deputy
ELLSWORTH COUNTY — Authorities in Ellsworth County are investigating after a man was found dead on Monday and a deputy injured on Sunday by a charging buffalo. At 9 a.m. Monday, a woman called Ellsworth County 911 to report she needed an ambulance because she found her nephew, identified as 56-year-old Scott Schroeder of rural Bushton, dead in a pen and thought a buffalo killed him, according to Sheriff Murray Marston.
Two search warrants, 7 arrests in Great Bend & Hoisington
On Friday, Aug. 5, the Barton County Sheriff’s Office executed a pair of search warrants one in the City of Great Bend and one of the City of Hoisington resulting in the arrest of seven people. At about 2:15 p.m., deputies and detectives executed a warrant at 218 Pine...
