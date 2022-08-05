ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberal, KS

Late surge lifts Liberal over Aviators 6-1, Bee Jays advance to battle with Hays Larks

Liberal First
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 0

Great Bend Post

Homeward bound: Dog returns north after care in Great Bend

There is no distance some won't go to help an injured animal. In May, Cuba's Nicki Havel found a "pile" of dogs some 145 miles north of Great Bend, just outside Belleville in Republic County. Months later, and with the help of the Golden Belt Humane Society, the story has a happy ending. Two weeks ago, Havel adopted Maggie, the most seriously injured of the dogs she found that day.
GREAT BEND, KS
NBC News

‘No’ vote in Kansas outperforms Biden in 2020

President Biden received only 17% of the vote in rural Russell County, Kansas in 2020. On Tuesday in that same county, 45% of Kansans voted to uphold abortion rights. The results of the abortion amendment in Kansas could give us some clues about November.Aug. 7, 2022.
Great Bend Post

Update: Charging buffalo kills man from Bushton, injures deputy

ELLSWORTH COUNTY — Authorities in Ellsworth County are investigating after a man was found dead on Monday and a deputy injured on Sunday by a charging buffalo. At 9 a.m. Monday, a woman called Ellsworth County 911 to report she needed an ambulance because she found her nephew, identified as 56-year-old Scott Schroeder of rural Bushton, dead in a pen and thought a buffalo killed him, according to Sheriff Murray Marston.
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS

