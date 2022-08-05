Winter Park woman put on probation on evidence tampering charge related to husband's death

Read on www.baynews9.com
Florida Woman Gets Probation For Wiping Up Murdered Husband's Blood
Danielle Redlick was acquitted for murdering her husband of 17 years back in June.
Judge sets trial date for man accused of killing officer Jason Raynor
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The man Daytona Beach police said shot and killed an officer one year ago now has a trial date. A Volusia County judge tentatively set an April 3 trial date for Othal Wallace at a hearing on Monday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
WESH
Deputies: 2 brothers killed in Orange County shooting identified
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting scene in Orlando resulted in the death of two brothers. One was shot and killed by an Orange County Sheriff's deputy at a hotel on Orange Blossom Trail, and much of it was captured on cellphone video. When it was over, three people...
WESH
WESH 2 Investigates: Witnesses recall events leading to deadly Orange County shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. — WARNING: Some footage above may be disturbing to viewers and is graphic. WESH 2 Investigates has new information and exclusive video from a deadly, deputy-involved shooting Saturday in Orange County. One man was killed and another wounded before deputies arrived. A cellphone video was provided to...
fox35orlando.com
Man surrenders after holding child hostage in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A suspect is in custody and the child he reportedly held hostage is safe and unharmed following a domestic disturbance early Sunday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they were called out to the Grand Beach By Diamond Resorts on Lake Bryan Beach...
spacecoastdaily.com
Cocoa Police Swear-In New Police Officer Ellison Gaulding, Graduate of Cocoa High School
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA, FLORIDA – Cocoa Police Chief Evander Collier IV administered the oath of office to a new police officer Monday morning. Officer Ellison Gaulding was sworn in during a special ceremony in the presence of family and friends, members of the police department staff, the mayor and members of city council.
Man recovering credit card skimmer kicks Brevard County K-9 officer, sheriff says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brevard County K-9 officer took a bite out of crime after it was kicked by a fleeing suspect, according to Sheriff Wayne Ivey. Investigators said Marios Stoean ran from deputies Friday night after they caught him trying to retrieve a “credit card skimmer” at a bank’s ATM.
Florida Cold Case Solved After 15 Years With Fingerprint Technology
In January 2007, Felix Paguada-Lopez was the victim of a brutal home invasion where he was shot and killed. The case remained unsolved for 15 years. This month, detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Cold Case Unit secured an arrest warrant for Cameron
fox35orlando.com
Deputies searching for 2 carjackers who held victim at gunpoint in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are trying to track down two suspected carjackers. Deputies say two people, a man and a woman, armed with guns stole a red 2022 Acura sedan around 6 p.m. Friday night near Sherwood Terrace Drive off of Apopka-Vineland Road and Colonial Drive. Detectives...
leesburg-news.com
Taco Bell general manager accused of stealing nightly deposits
The now-former general manager of the Leesburg Taco Bell was arrested after being accused of stealing more than $3,000 in nightly deposits over a one-week period last month. Jasmine Daree Heard, 28, of Ocala, was charged with larceny grand theft of between $300 and $5,000. She was fired from her job.
fox35orlando.com
FHP: Florida woman, 72, killed in Osceola County head-on crash
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A 72-year-old Tampa woman was killed in a crash in Osceola County Sunday night, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said in a news release. According to troopers, the crash happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. on State Road 60 near Peavine Road. FHP said a 40-year-old West Palm Beach woman traveling in a Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on State Road 60, when she reportedly entered the westbound lane.
fox35orlando.com
Deputies shoot armed man suspected of shooting 2 people at Orlando hotel: sheriff's office
ORLANDO, Fla. - An armed man suspected of shooting two people at an Orlando hotel was shot by deputies after being asked to drop his weapon, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday. Deputies responded to the Heritage Hotel at 7900 South Orange Blossom Trail after receiving calls about...
click orlando
81-year-old man hurt in officer-involved shooting after firing gun during medical call, Clermont police say
CLERMONT, Fla. – An officer-involved shooting Friday night put an 81-year-old man in the hospital after he fired a gun and drew a law enforcement presence to his residence while first responders tended to a medical call placed by his wife, according to the Clermont Police Department. The Clermont...
mynews13.com
fox35orlando.com
1 shot while riding in car in Orlando, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County deputies said a person riding in a vehicle in Orlando was shot by someone in another vehicle early Monday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said they received a call for shots fired shortly before 2 a.m. at Old Cheney Highway near East...
Head-on collision in Osceola leaves one dead, another in the hospital
westorlandonews.com
Deadly Weapons, Drugs Seized from Orlando Residence
Orlando police have been very active keeping the community safe, with another discovery of deadly weapons and drugs earlier this week. The Orlando Police Department announced that six firearms, multiple other weapons, 1.5 pounds of THC and felony amounts of cannabis, MDMA, and cocaine were located within the residence. Here’s...
WESH
Orlando man found in hotel room with 13-year-old girl sentenced
EDGEWATER, Fla. — An Orlando man has just been sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexually battering a 13-year-old girl hemet online and then took to an Edgewater motel. Twenty-four-year-old Tyler Thompson previously pleaded no contest to multiple sex charges. The 13-year-old bravely testified at the sentencing hearing.
