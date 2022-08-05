ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Winter Park woman put on probation on evidence tampering charge related to husband's death

By Spectrum News Staff
Bay News 9
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.baynews9.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Attorneys#Mental Health#Violent Crime#External Affairs
leesburg-news.com

Taco Bell general manager accused of stealing nightly deposits

The now-former general manager of the Leesburg Taco Bell was arrested after being accused of stealing more than $3,000 in nightly deposits over a one-week period last month. Jasmine Daree Heard, 28, of Ocala, was charged with larceny grand theft of between $300 and $5,000. She was fired from her job.
LEESBURG, FL
fox35orlando.com

FHP: Florida woman, 72, killed in Osceola County head-on crash

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A 72-year-old Tampa woman was killed in a crash in Osceola County Sunday night, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said in a news release. According to troopers, the crash happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. on State Road 60 near Peavine Road. FHP said a 40-year-old West Palm Beach woman traveling in a Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on State Road 60, when she reportedly entered the westbound lane.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Officials: 2 dead, including suspected gunman, after shooting at OBT hotel

Two people, including the suspected gunman, died Saturday afternoon following a shooting at a South Orange Blossom Trail hotel, officials said. Three people were injured in the Saturday afternoon incident, Orange County Sheriff's Office investigators said. Deputies responded to the scene at about 12:36 p.m. and encountered "one man with...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

1 shot while riding in car in Orlando, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County deputies said a person riding in a vehicle in Orlando was shot by someone in another vehicle early Monday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said they received a call for shots fired shortly before 2 a.m. at Old Cheney Highway near East...
ORLANDO, FL
westorlandonews.com

Deadly Weapons, Drugs Seized from Orlando Residence

Orlando police have been very active keeping the community safe, with another discovery of deadly weapons and drugs earlier this week. The Orlando Police Department announced that six firearms, multiple other weapons, 1.5 pounds of THC and felony amounts of cannabis, MDMA, and cocaine were located within the residence. Here’s...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Orlando man found in hotel room with 13-year-old girl sentenced

EDGEWATER, Fla. — An Orlando man has just been sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexually battering a 13-year-old girl hemet online and then took to an Edgewater motel. Twenty-four-year-old Tyler Thompson previously pleaded no contest to multiple sex charges. The 13-year-old bravely testified at the sentencing hearing.
EDGEWATER, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy