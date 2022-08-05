Read on liberalfirst.com
Related
westernkansasnews.com
Semi accident shuts down US-50 bypass in Garden City
Garden City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – On August 5, 2022, at around 6:45 P.M., Officers with the Garden City Police Department, Garden City Fire Department, and Finney County EMS responded to the intersection of US Highway 50 Bypass and Schulman Avenue for a traffic accident, where a semi-truck struck a passenger car.
kscbnews.net
City Bus Offers Rides for USD 480 Students
In a release form the City of Liberal, effective immediately all USD 480 students can utilize city bus routes at no cost. Students in the grades of 6-12 present their student identification card for access. There is no requirement for younger students to provide any documentation. If you have any...
westernkansasnews.com
Garden City Swat arrest man on multiple charges
Garden City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – On 08/05/2022 Finney County Sheriff Deputies went to 2401 W. Kansas Ave Lot 15 to conduct follow-up investigation in relation to a theft case. While at the residence, Deputies made contact with the residents including Antonio Adame (25). During this contact, Deputies smelled a heavy odor of marijuana coming from inside the residence. Surveillance was conducted of the residence and a search warrant for the residence was applied for and granted.
Comments / 0