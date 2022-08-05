Lima Public Library holds "Yay for Kindergarten" to get kids excited about their first day

Read on www.hometownstations.com
Cridersville Historical Society announces circus will be canceled on Tuesday night
Last week we told you about the circus coming to Cridersville on August 9th. Unfortunately the Cridersville Historical Society has had to cancel the circus performances for Tuesday evening. After a site consultation with a representative from the Culpepper and Merriweather Circus Monday morning they said, "They can no longer...
Back to School Bash brings the message of God to students
Ada, OH (WLIO) - A local youth group kicks the school year off with one big party. Ada Campus of the Delphos 1st Assembly Church youth group Fuel hosted a Back to School Bash at Ada park. The national touring band “10 Talents” provided the music. There were games and prizes and a spiritual message to get the students ready to start classes again.
Egbert reflects on historic sale during Sale of Champions
Auglaize Co., Ohio (WLIO) - Ryleigh Egbert’s grand champion market steer got $225,000 during the Sale of Champions. It was bought by S&S Volvo in Lima. The previous record of $85,000 was set back in 2011. Egbert gets $22,000 from the sale, the rest of the money will be given to the Youth Reserve Program, to be used for the carcass contests, scholarships, and many other 4H and FFA activities. Egbert raised this steer in honor of her grandfather and she will be using her portion for college and saving a little. While she was happy with the sale, she was sad to give up her steer.
Legacy Arts Street Party brings food, music and art to downtown Lima
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Creativity filled downtown Lima this afternoon at the 3rd annual Legacy Arts Street Party. Legacy Arts is a non-profit organization made up of local small businesses and volunteers who have a combined mission to grow culture and creativity in downtown Lima. The street party is an extension of their mission, by bringing in over 30 local and regional art vendors and musicians to showcase their talents. Plus, there were local food trucks and activities for the kids thanks to ArtSpace Lima. Organizers believe that this event helps showcase the local talent while building pride in the Lima region.
Schipfer is 2022 fair queen
Danielle Schipfer of Mechanicsburg was chosen from 12 contestants to be the 2022 Champaign County Fair Queen. The contest is sponsored by Vernon Funeral Homes.
New rides, music at this year’s St. Anthony Festival
COLUMBUS GROVE — Parishioners and festival attendees this weekend at the two-day St. Anthony Parish Summer Festival enjoyed new rides and a festival debut musical performance this year. The change of carnival ride vendors occurred because the previous company could not find enough workers due to COVID, said Ken...
Lima Manor to close by end of year
LIMA — Long-term care facility Lima Manor will close later this year, as its parent company HCF Management consolidates services amid a decline in residents in Allen County skilled nursing facilities, the company confirmed via press release Monday. “This was an extremely difficult decision due to the wonderfully loyal...
Downtown Lima block party features artists
LIMA — Over 30 artists and makers registered booths downtown on Saturday for the third annual Legacy Arts Street Party, regaling attendees with art, food and live music. Between North and High streets, the blocked-off roads, once busy with flowing cars, created a temporary, asphalt oasis with vendor booths lining both sides, and in the center, a music stage.
Lima Police Department Announces Changes to Community Policing
Tonight at the regular Lima City Council meeting, the topic of community policing was at the forefront of city councilors. Chief of Lima Police, Angel Cortes, addressed upcoming changes to community policing within Lima city limits during the report of officials at City Council. Currently, the Lima Police Department utilizes a model called pinpoint policing, and this particular model incorporates computer generated target hotspots within Lima for officers to respond. The problem with this model is that resources are being pulled out of neighborhoods, and there is simply not enough officers to serve both the target hotspots and neighborhoods. Consequently, Chief Cortes proposed a new method of community policing tonight and elaborated on what this method entails for Lima.
WOCAP taking applications for Summer Crisis Program
LIMA — West Ohio Community Action Partnership is accepting applications for assistance with the payment of electric bills, central air repair or the purchase of a new air conditioning unit. Eligible applicants include individuals with a medical condition. Those applicants will need proof of income for all household members,...
Lima starts resurfacing project on August 8th
Lima, OH (WLIO) -The City of Lima will start their summer resurfacing projects on Monday, August 8th. Over 15 sections of Lima streets have been selected to get new pavement. The tentative schedule for the project, weather permitting, will run from August 8th to around the 19th. There will be approximately five miles of streets to be milled and repaved. The Shelly Company won the bid for the project which cost just over one million dollars. The Shelly Company will be placing no parking signs on the streets in advance of the work being done.
County resident steps into new role with Ohio School Safety Center
A 1990 Indian Lake High School with many years of dedicated service to her community has been tapped by Governor Mike DeWine as the chief training officer overseeing the Ohio School Safety Center’s new Safety & Crisis Division, as announced this week during the Ohio School Safety Summit in Columbus.
Troy fire station to install safe haven ‘baby box’ that allows people to safely surrender babies
TROY — Parents struggling to care for their newborns soon could have a chance to give them a better life — no questions asked. Under Ohio’s Safe Haven Law birth parents who feel they can’t raise a child can surrender their baby within the first 30 days of being born.
50+ Incredible Things to do in Ohio in September (2022)
What is there to do in September in Ohio? Festivals, festivals, and yes, more festivals! We’ve gathered a list of some of our favorite events, from the Ohio Renaissance Faire to the Ohio Sternwheel Festival to the popular Prairie Peddler. We think there’s something for everyone, so grab your calendar and your favorite beverage and take a look at our list of things to do in Ohio in September and plan a fall full of fun!
Oliphant gets sentenced to community control for shooting a woman in the foot
Lima, OH (WLIO) - 22-year-old Darian Oliphant was sentenced to three years of community control on the charge of attempted felonious assault. He was originally indicted on the charge of felonious assault with a gun specification but pleaded down to a reduced charge. According to his lawyer, there was drinking involved and they were passing the gun around. Oliphant says it was accidental. But according to prosecutors, the victim alluded that he threatened to shoot her in the foot. Oliphant was also ordered to do 40 hours of community service as part of his sentence.
Vandalia-Butler High School students gather to remember 15 year old victim of shooting
BUTLER TOWNSHIP — Vandalia-Butler High School students brought people together Saturday afternoon to remember a 15 year who died Friday. Hundreds of students, parents, faculty and staff — not only from Vandalia-Butler but surrounding schools as well — gathered to comfort one another. Saturday afternoon, police named...
This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic
COVID risk level ‘high’ in most of Lima region. • The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday renewed its high-risk advisory for Allen, Auglaize and Van Wert counties. Hardin County was added to the list of high-risk counties Friday, while Putnam County was listed as medium risk.
Tree crushes Jeep in Liberty Center moments after the occupants get out
LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio (WTVG) - The moment when a sudden burst of wind toppled a huge tree in Liberty Center was caught on security camera, as the tree crushed a Jeep that was occupied by two high school girls moments earlier. They had gotten out of the vehicle to order ice cream at The Tiger Den Dairy Bar.
Lucas County Engineer’s Office installs two new roundabouts
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - You might notice the flow of traffic change, as there are now two new roundabouts in Monclova and Richfield townships. The latest two roundabouts mark the 23rd and 24th for the county. The first opened on Wednesday and is located at the intersection at Monclova...
