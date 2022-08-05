Lima Public Library holds "Yay for Kindergarten" to get kids excited about their first day

Auglaize Co., Ohio (WLIO) - Ryleigh Egbert’s grand champion market steer got $225,000 during the Sale of Champions. It was bought by S&S Volvo in Lima. The previous record of $85,000 was set back in 2011. Egbert gets $22,000 from the sale, the rest of the money will be given to the Youth Reserve Program, to be used for the carcass contests, scholarships, and many other 4H and FFA activities. Egbert raised this steer in honor of her grandfather and she will be using her portion for college and saving a little. While she was happy with the sale, she was sad to give up her steer.

