kscbnews.net
Votes Canvassed in Seward County, No Changes in Local Races
The August 2 Primary votes were canvassed Monday morning with 130 Provisional ballots to be considered. Once the ballots were considered, there were no changes in the outcome of the 3 County Commission races for Seward County. The final counts are as follows:. District 2. Presephoni Fuller 86 53.42%. Christopher...
westernkansasnews.com
Semi accident shuts down US-50 bypass in Garden City
Garden City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – On August 5, 2022, at around 6:45 P.M., Officers with the Garden City Police Department, Garden City Fire Department, and Finney County EMS responded to the intersection of US Highway 50 Bypass and Schulman Avenue for a traffic accident, where a semi-truck struck a passenger car.
westernkansasnews.com
Garden City Swat arrest man on multiple charges
Garden City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – On 08/05/2022 Finney County Sheriff Deputies went to 2401 W. Kansas Ave Lot 15 to conduct follow-up investigation in relation to a theft case. While at the residence, Deputies made contact with the residents including Antonio Adame (25). During this contact, Deputies smelled a heavy odor of marijuana coming from inside the residence. Surveillance was conducted of the residence and a search warrant for the residence was applied for and granted.
