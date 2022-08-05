Garden City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – On 08/05/2022 Finney County Sheriff Deputies went to 2401 W. Kansas Ave Lot 15 to conduct follow-up investigation in relation to a theft case. While at the residence, Deputies made contact with the residents including Antonio Adame (25). During this contact, Deputies smelled a heavy odor of marijuana coming from inside the residence. Surveillance was conducted of the residence and a search warrant for the residence was applied for and granted.

