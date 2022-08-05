An injury accident occurred Sunday, August 8th at approximately 9:01pm at OK Highway 3 and Hollow N1300, approximately 24 miles southeast of Beaver, OK in Beaver County. A 1998 Harley Davidson FLU was being driven by Cody Freeman, Age 40, of Balko, OK. when he lost control of his motorcycle while traveling westbound on OK-3 from the intersection of Hollow N1300. Freeman then laid the Harley over and departed the roadway to the right. The motorcycle came to rest on its side.

BEAVER COUNTY, OK ・ 23 HOURS AGO