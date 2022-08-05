Read on liberalfirst.com
Northern Oklahoma Regional Transportation to Hold Public meeting in Guymon
Northern Oklahoma Regional Transportation Planning Organization will be holding a meeting in Guymon on Tuesday, August 9th at 6:00 pm. The purpose of this public meeting is to invite community input on the region-wide Long Range Transportation Plan being written by Northern Oklahoma Regional Transportation Planning Organization. All Texas county residents are encouraged to participate and give feedback on the plan and the transportation system in Northwest Oklahoma.
Balko Man Injured in Motorcycle Accident
An injury accident occurred Sunday, August 8th at approximately 9:01pm at OK Highway 3 and Hollow N1300, approximately 24 miles southeast of Beaver, OK in Beaver County. A 1998 Harley Davidson FLU was being driven by Cody Freeman, Age 40, of Balko, OK. when he lost control of his motorcycle while traveling westbound on OK-3 from the intersection of Hollow N1300. Freeman then laid the Harley over and departed the roadway to the right. The motorcycle came to rest on its side.
