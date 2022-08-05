44Blitz: Owensboro Catholic Aces aim high in 2022

Read on www.wevv.com
Henderson Pickleball Tournament on the rise
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Some of the best pickleball players in the area put their skills to the test in the Henderson Pickleball Tournament. Leigh Gray has been involved in the sport for the last four years and says one you play it once, it becomes so addicting. “Every tournament is getting more and more […]
Henderson County High School celebrates their seniors
Come support the class of 2023 Henderson County High School on their first day back to school with their annual senior sunrise.
Heavy police presence expected at former Henderson school
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson State Police Department reassures to not be concerned if you see heavy police presence at the former Jefferson Elementary School on S. Green Street in the coming days. Officers say the department will be conducting training at the school for the next two weeks. During this time, you might […]
Advanced Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine names CEO
Advanced Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Owensboro, Ky., named a new CEO ahead of a relocation, the Owensboro Times reported Aug. 6. Ginny Ball stepped into the role after serving as clinic director for Deaconess Health System in Evansville, Ind. She also has experience at Summit Medical Specialists in Owensboro and Owensboro Health Medical Group.
Tropical Smoothie Café temporarily closes in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville café announced they will not be open for nearly a week due to a mechanical issue. According to Tropical Smoothie Café on social media, the restaurant shut down because their air-conditioning was blown out. “Summer is better in the Tropics, unless your AC goes out. Sorry for the inconvenience! […]
Henderson County High School Class of 2023 invited to "Senior Sunrise" this week
Soon-to-be graduates at Henderson County High School are invited to participate in the "Senior Sunrise" this week. Organizers say each year on the first day of school, 12th graders gather to watch the sun come up together. The event will be held Wednesday, August 10th, with gates opening at 5:45...
Evansville road to close for 45 days
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic alert for drivers in Evansville. Evansville Water Sewer Utility will be upgrading the lift station at the corner of Sunburst and Riverside. The intersection will be completely closed for 45 days.
Hopkins Co. Judge-Executive lends hand in flood recovery efforts in E. Ky.
KNOTT CO., Ky. (WFIE) - People from all over have been volunteering in eastern Kentucky to help after last week’s deadly flooding. Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield remembers facing a similar wake of devastation following last December’s tornadoes. He knows the feeling of confusion and loss, but also of hope and recovery.
Book about UE basketball plane crash nominated in 2022 Indiana Authors Awards
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A book about the University of Evansville tragic plane crash involving the 1977 basketball team has been nominated for the 2022 Indiana Authors Awards. According to a press release, the 2022 Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana Authors Awards announced the shortlist of books eligible for top...
Free lunches for all EVSC students coming to an end
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Free lunches for all EVSC students are coming to an end. They came from a pandemic-era waiver through the USDA but officials say it will no longer be available this year. EVSC encourages parents to apply for free or reduced lunch if they believe they meet...
American Heritage riverboat docks in Evansville
The American Heritage riverboat cruise ship docked on the shore of Evansville's Ohio River on Monday. Visit Evansville and American Cruise Lines previously announced the return of cruise ships to Evansville, and the American Heritage was the first to arrive on Monday. The American Heritage is a classic newly-renovated paddlewheeler,...
More stores are expected to come to Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Developers celebrated the official groundbreaking for a new retail space along Burkhardt Road on the city’s eastside today. The space, known as Louis Pointe, will be part of Promenade Evansville near the intersection of Burkhardt and Oak Grove Road. Project leaders say they’re very excited to get started. “It is an […]
Madisonville Fire Department celebrates promotions
The Madisonville Fire Department has a reason to celebrate.
Riverboat cruise set to dock in Evansville on Aug. 8
Wesselman Woods Nature Preserve cleaning up damage after storms. Surveillance video showing juvenile fight at Crème Coffee House leads to new policy. Vigil held for missing Santa Claus, Ind. teen; Police still searching. Hopkins Co. Judge-Executive lends hand in flood recovery efforts in E. Ky. Hopkins Co. Judge-Executive lends...
Man’s best friend takes a splash in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Dogs from all around the Tri-State got a chance to cool off before Combest Pool in Owensboro closes for the season. The day was full of contests, giveaways and prizes. Local pet stores and veterinarians were also there for the pool party. Dog owners were asked to bring dog food to […]
Mystery Falls-The Stunning Kentucky Waterfall You Can Only Get to By Boat
Kentucky is full of stunning spots and scenic secrets, and this may just be one of Kentucky's best-kept secrets!. There's just something magical about waterfalls. Many people love finding a good waterfall to sit and enjoy for a while. In Kentucky, there are several stunning waterfalls just waiting for you to find them. Several beautiful Kentucky waterfalls are located in the Lake Cumberland area.
Deployment ceremony for Indiana National Guard soldiers set for Tuesday
Approximately 300 Indiana National Guard will leave from Evansville following Tuesday afternoon's service. Deployment ceremony for Indiana National Guard soldiers set for Tuesday. Approximately 300 Indiana National Guard will leave from Evansville following Tuesday afternoon's service.
Outages leave hundreds in the dark across the Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — At one point, over a thousand people living in the Tri-State this evening were left without power. CenterPoint Energy said they are working to restore the power to those impacted. Previously this afternoon, CenterPoint tweeted out that over 940 customers were without power near W Jennings Street and Jefferson Street. A […]
President of Evansville South Baseball League arrested following popcorn incident
Wesselman Woods Nature Preserve cleaning up damage after storms. Confederate statue base set to be removed from courthouse lawn in Daviess Co. Confederate statue base set to be removed from courthouse lawn in Daviess Co.
2022 Strassenfest Parade Winners and Honorable Mentions
Jasper- The Strassenfest Parade winners and honorable mentions have been announced. Strassenfest Award Presentation for best reinforcement of German theme (All parade units eligible) Winner: #15 Strassenfest Hofmarschall - Jim & Rita Corn and the Glockenspiel. Honorable Mentions : Strassenfest Little Miss & Mister /German American Bank, Sandi Bair’s Miniature...
