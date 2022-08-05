A Luxurious Custom Home in Henderson with Impeccable Design and Stunning Entertainers Delight Backyard on The Market for $4.5 Million

Read on luxury-houses.net
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
3 Day Trip to Las VegasJoJo's Cup of MochaLas Vegas, NV
Are you ready for some football? The IFL championship is coming to HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Fox5 KVVU
Daiso to open second location in Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Japanese variety and value store Daiso is gearing up to open its second store in the Las Vegas Valley. According to the company, Daiso Japan will open its Summerlin store on August 20 at 10 a.m. Daiso is known for selling “quality items” for $1.75,...
Tiered water rates proposed for Las Vegas; golf courses will get a third less
A third less water for golf courses and tiered rates for residential customers are on the horizon for Las Vegas Valley Water District customers.
vegas24seven.com
MAVERICK HELICOPTERS ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF LIMITED EARLY BIRD PRICING FOR EDC LAS VEGAS 2023
(Photo Credit: Maverick Helicopters) Maverick Helicopters, the exclusive provider of helicopter transportation for Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas and Las Vegas Motor Speedway, has announced early bird pricing on individual and private charters for next year’s EDC festival taking place May 19-21, 2023. This marks the first time Maverick offers special early bird pricing, available for a limited time beginning Wednesday, August 10 at 9:00 a.m. PST. Headliners and festivalgoers can get more information online.
Healthy Fast Casual Restaurant Eyes Las Vegas for Expansion in 2022
Clean Eatz offers dine-in and takeout service, catering, and meal plans for healthy living
philstockworld.com
“Deteriorating Situation” Shows Rent Growth “Collapsing” In Sunbelt Markets
The housing and renting market continues to teeter on the brink, and the newest incoming data doesn’t offer up any clear signs of stabilization. In fact, new data continues to suggest the opposite: that volatility in housing could only be beginning…and that we’re going to have plenty of fodder on deflation, which we have talked about frequently, invoking the effects of a “reverse bullwhip” on the economy.
963kklz.com
Bacon-Themed Restaurant Coming Soon To Las Vegas
Get your forks ready, people! A new bacon-themed restaurant is scheduled to open this fall in Downtown Las Vegas. And because bacon is pretty much one of the most beloved foods on the planet, the restaurant will serve patrons 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Located on the second floor of the D Las Vegas, the new eatery will replace what is currently the D Grill. This change is part of a whole second floor remodel that the casino is doing.
jammin1057.com
LA’s Historic Donut Shop Is Coming To Las Vegas
It’s been in Multiple Movies, music videos and now it can be seen in Las Vegas. Iconic Southern California doughnut shop Randy’s Donuts is expanding to Las Vegas this month. “We bet big on Las Vegas and plan to open more locations for locals throughout Las Vegas,” said Mark Kelegian, Owner of Randy’s Donuts. “People know us from our giant donut in their favorite movies and TV shows, but people love us because we have delicious donuts. We’ve been making them from the same recipe for 70 years!” The restaurant says fans of Randy’s Doughnuts can expect to find over 60 different varieties of classic, deluxe, fancy and premium donuts mostly priced under $3.
news3lv.com
Popular donut shop, Randy's Donuts, to open first location in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One popular Southern California donut shop is making its way into Sin City. Randy's Donuts will be opening its Las Vegas location on Tuesday, August 16, at the corner of Rainbow Blvd. and Sahara Ave. This will be the donut shop's first location in Nevada...
New beauty salon shines light on Black-owned businesses in North Las Vegas
Owners of a new, Black-owned wig salon in North Las Vegas shared their journey to success and taking inspiration from tragedy.
Spirit Airlines’ new Reno-Las Vegas flights start this week
Reno-Tahoe International Airport is celebrating the arrival of Spirit Airlines with the carrier’s first flight set to land in the Biggest Little City on Wednesday. The inaugural flight from Las Vegas will be landing in Reno a little after 1 p.m., the first of Spirit's twice daily service between Reno-Tahoe International Airport and Harry Reid International...
New medical center designed for, staffed by Las Vegas' Asian community members
A new medical center in Las Vegas is hoping to eliminate language barriers and other obstacles that members of the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community face in accessing health care. The post New medical center designed for, staffed by Las Vegas' Asian community members appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Rising rent inflation hurts low-income Las Vegas residents the most
Rent inflation hurts low-income Las Vegas residents the most. New report shows the high cost of living in Las Vegas.
news3lv.com
Valley residents upset Republic Services will reduce trash removal service
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Some valley residents are upset to hear their trash service will soon be cut back, but Republic Services says anyone affected was receiving extra service this whole time. A notice from Republic Services is circulating on social media, prompting residents who have both to choose...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Boulder City, NV USA
My husband and I are on our first trip out west. After having to cancel our plans for 8/5 twice we decided to hike at Lake Mead. We stopped at Alan Bible visitor center and ask about the Historic railroad tour. We were told its a great day since it was only 93 with some humidity. We were about a mile in and I saw something flittering in the tree it was a quilted heart. It will head back to VA with us.
Las Vegas' Newest Attraction Goes Down the Rabbit Hole
When it comes to spectacular entertainment, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better place to experience it than Las Vegas. Known for its playground of casinos, decadent buffets, and jewel-encrusted performances, it's a perfect vacation spot for those looking to lose themselves in the neon lights and enjoy some indulgences.
3 Day Trip to Las Vegas
It started with an invitation from my friend. She invited me to go to Las Vegas, Nevada with her to celebrate her 30th birthday! Since I loved the trip I took to Las Vegas last year, and I wanted to celebrate her birthday with her, I happily accepted the invitation. It was going to be a short but fun 3 day trip to Las Vegas.
Cool pavement gets cold shoulder from Clark County
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Wildfires ravaging the west. Heat waves gripping the globe. Unprecedented floods killing dozens. Such are the weather-related events of just the last few weeks. The world is coming to grips with the enormity of mitigating the effects of climate change. Aside from turning up the air conditioner, a number of cities are taking action by […] The post Cool pavement gets cold shoulder from Clark County appeared first on Nevada Current.
WATCH: Thunderbirds perform homecoming flyover of Las Vegas on Monday
The Thunderbirds are back home in Las Vegas after a 19-day deployment. They performed a formation flyover of the city to celebrate.
Caesars Brings Something New to the Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas, especially the Las Vegas Strip, offers nearly everything you could imagine at pretty much any hour of the night. If you want sushi at 2 a.m. or to see a famous DJ play poolside at 2 p.m., you can do either on the famed 4.2-mile stretch of road.
Eater
Tacos El Gordo Finally Opens Retro-Style Location by Town Square
Tacos El Gordo has finally opened its retro-style fourth location across the street from Town Square. The wildly popular Mexican fast-casual restaurant at 2560 W. Sunset Road serves several varieties of tacos in cafeteria-style queues, each for about $3.50. Favorites include the carne asada taco, al pastor with pineapple, and cheesy mulas. The newly constructed location on Sunset features several vibrant murals both inside and on the exterior. The restaurant is open from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily.
